Should Beers Be Mixed Together? New Belgium Says "Yes" With Twelve-Pack

Brewers carefully craft their beer recipes so that when someone drinks the finished product, they notice specific flavors, aromas, textures and colors. If the beer is paired with food, other flavors can come out, or the beer can bring out new flavors in that food. But for the most part, the beer was meant to be enjoyed for what it is.

Some people just aren't satisfied with that, however, so they blend two or even three beers together to create new flavor combinations. Examples are raspberry beers blended with chocolate porters, or vanilla cream ales mixed into a stout. Some brewery taprooms even offer recommendations on specific combinations.

New Belgium Brewing is taking the idea a step further, though, with a new variety twelve-pack called Blend Like a Brewer, which includes six different beers and suggestions for how to mix them together. Each creative combo was recommended by a New Belgium brewer, and each was given a new name. For example, if you mix equal parts Abbey Belgian Dubbel with 1554 Black Lager, you get a "Monk’s Pajamas," according to Geoff Wenzel, who has been a New Belgium brewer since 2013. Then there's brewer Eric Salazar's L'Argento, which is two-thirds 1554 and one-third Cellar Blender, a dark, wood-aged sour ale only available in this twelve-pack.