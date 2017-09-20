Oskar Blues Takes on Cocktails — in Cans, of Course

Oskar Blues takes credit for being the first craft brewery to can its own beer, way back in 2002. While canned cocktails have a considerably longer history (are you old enough to remember cans of Purple Passion in the 1980s?), Oskar Blues is jumping into that market, too, with its own distinct Colorado style.

The Longmont company just launched Moskow Mule, a canned concoction made with vodka, lime juice and ginger beer. "We've been working on it for about a year and have been trying to get the Moskow Mule dialed in," Oskar Blues spokesman Chad Melis says.