The Post Brewing Co. Will Take Over Shine Space in Boulder

Boulderites will soon be able to partake in the Post's chicken and beer without leaving town. Courtesy of the Post

Earlier this summer, the Emich sisters announced that they would be moving Shine Restaurant & Gathering Place from its home at 2027 13th Street to a new location outside of downtown Boulder. They'll keep Shine open there until September, but speculation as to who would take over the address, complete with a small brewing system, had already begun. The speculation can now end: A favorite Boulder County eatery and brewery will begin setting up shop once Shine moves out.

Shine is moving and giving up its current location to the Post Brewing Co. Westword

The Post Brewing Co., already well established in Lafayette, will open a second location in Boulder County, according to Dave Query, founder of the Big Red F restaurant group, which also operates several other Boulder County establishments, including Jax Fish House, West End Tavern, Centro Mexican Kitchen, Zolo Grill and Longmont's Post Chicken & Beer, a smaller spinoff of the Lafayette original. Query will sign a lease on September 20, with plans to open up the restaurant and brewing satellite later in the fall.

The new Post will offer the same great fried chicken — always one of the best in the metro area — and other menu items from chef/partner Brett Smith, as well as beer brewed by the Post's lead brewer, Nick Tedeschi, who has been with the company since before the Lafayette brewery opened, apprenticing under founding brewer Bryan Selders. Brewmaster duties for the entire operation were recently handed off to Brad Landman, most recently of Prost Brewing in Denver.

"The room has a long history of brewing in Boulder," Query notes. Redfish Fish House & Brewery ran the operation there until 2009, and Oskar Blues also used the space as a satellite brewery and taproom for a short time.

Query's presence as a Boulder chef goes back years; his first restaurant was Q's in the Hotel Boulderado, just a few steps from where the new Post will be installed. Meanwhile, the Emich sisters — triplets Jill, Jessica and Jennifer — will move Shine to the Village Shopping Center, where Zolo has operated since 1994. The sisters have also been a part of the Boulder restaurant community for years, operating Trilogy on 13th Street before opening Shine; their new endeavor will not include a brewery.

"The Emich sisters really wanted to pass the local torch...so they reached out to me, which I thought was super-cool of them," Query says. "We did the majority of the work on a handshake."

“We’ve looked at this space many times over the years, and the sisters were really great to reach out and offer this fantastic opportunity to us,” Query added in an e-mail. “We have all been in the restaurant industry in downtown Boulder for a long time, and we look forward to being neighbors with them in their new spot in the Village."

The Big Red F restaurant empire spreads far beyond Boulder County today, with Jax outposts in Denver, Glendale and Kansas City, as well as the new Post Chicken & Beer at 2200 South Broadway, in Denver's Rosedale neighborhood.