Processed Views Artists Make Donald Trump From Junk Food

Photography exhibit Processed Views opened at the Colorado Photographic Arts Center (3636 Chestnut Place) over the weekend, and if you didn't catch the opening, you're going to want to make your way over to see these prints before November 26. The works, from Barbara Ciurej and Lindsay Lochman, consider the connection between nature, health and the industrial food complex by re-creating iconic American landscape photographs with junk food.

And now the artists are taking on more immediate political events with their latest work, "A Political Intervention." This piece, which the artists have printed on postcards that they're distributing, is a portrait of Donald Trump created from Cheetos, Pringles, Hostess Donettes and a long list of other iconic American junk foods.

"Inspiration for this piece came from a quote from Donald Trump where he said he likes fast food because 'at least you know what they are putting in it,'" the artists said via e-mail, noting that he made that comment on the same episode of the Dr. Oz show during which he discussed his physical examination.

The pair also pointed to an August New York Times story that detailed Trump's fast-food diet, replete with KFC, McDonald's and that infamous Trump Tower taco salad. In that story, Trump is quoted as saying to Anderson Cooper, "One bad hamburger, you can destroy McDonald’s. One bad hamburger, you take Wendy’s and all these other places and they’re out of business. I’m a very clean person. I like cleanliness, and I think you’re better off going there than maybe someplace that you have no idea where the food’s coming from. It’s a certain standard."

In "A Political Intervention," Trump is what he eats — and we think it's an uncanny likeness.

The piece has particularly good timing, as Trump is currently campaigning here in Colorado, and we're all gearing up for the third and final debate tomorrow evening.

Processed Views is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.