QuickFish Poke Bar to Join Crowded LoHi Seafood Market
Bamboo Sushi will switch streams to QuickFish Poke Bar in July.
Danielle Lirette
Part of the mission of Avanti Food & Beverage is to act as an incubator for chefs and restaurateurs to test new food ideas without the financial commitment of going full brick-and-mortar. Bamboo Sushi, a small Portland, Oregon, outfit founded by Kristofor Lofgren, came to Avanti last summer with a menu of sustainable seafood and fun Japanese-inspired eats. After several months testing the LoHi waters, Bamboo is nearly ready to make the leap into a bigger boat, so Lofgren is introducing a new concept (new to Denver at least): QuickFish Poke Bar.
QuickFish, which debuted last December in Portland, will take over Bamboo's spot at Avanti in July. The theme of sustainable sourcing — Lofgren's restaurants are certified by the Marine Stewardship Council — will continue, only with a Hawaiian-style menu of bowls (rice, tortilla chips or mixed greens) topped with salmon, tuna, octopus or tofu. Meanwhile, Bamboo is getting ready to move to a new permanent location, at 2715 17th Street, sandwiched in between Postino LoHi and Recess Beer Garden; the new Bamboo won't open until after QuickFish, sometime in late summer.
Lower Highland is already swimming in sushi and other seafood options; Mizu Izakaya, our Best Japanese Restaurant winner, opened last December, joining Ohana Island Kitchen, winner of our Best Fast-Casual Concept, in part for its killer poke. Also in the neighborhood is Sushi Ronin, which won our Best Sushi Bar award this year.
Bamboo Sushi, inside Avanti F & B, will soon become QuickFish Poke Bar under the same ownership.
Danielle Lirette
