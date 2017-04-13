menu

QuickFish Poke Bar to Join Crowded LoHi Seafood Market

Chipotle Goes 100 Percent Preservative-Free With New Tortilla Recipes


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

QuickFish Poke Bar to Join Crowded LoHi Seafood Market

Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 10:28 a.m.
By Mark Antonation
Bamboo Sushi will switch streams to QuickFish Poke Bar in July.EXPAND
Bamboo Sushi will switch streams to QuickFish Poke Bar in July.
Danielle Lirette
A A

Part of the mission of Avanti Food & Beverage is to act as an incubator for chefs and restaurateurs to test new food ideas without the financial commitment of going full brick-and-mortar. Bamboo Sushi, a small Portland, Oregon, outfit founded by Kristofor Lofgren, came to Avanti last summer with a menu of sustainable seafood and fun Japanese-inspired eats. After several months testing the LoHi waters, Bamboo is nearly ready to make the leap into a bigger boat, so Lofgren is introducing a new concept (new to Denver at least): QuickFish Poke Bar.

QuickFish, which debuted last December in Portland, will take over Bamboo's spot at Avanti in July. The theme of sustainable sourcing — Lofgren's restaurants are certified by the Marine Stewardship Council — will continue, only with a Hawaiian-style menu of bowls (rice, tortilla chips or mixed greens) topped with salmon, tuna, octopus or tofu. Meanwhile, Bamboo is getting ready to move to a new permanent location, at 2715 17th Street, sandwiched in between Postino LoHi and Recess Beer Garden; the new Bamboo won't open until after QuickFish, sometime in late summer.

Lower Highland is already swimming in sushi and other seafood options; Mizu Izakaya, our Best Japanese Restaurant winner, opened last December, joining Ohana Island Kitchen, winner of our Best Fast-Casual Concept, in part for its killer poke. Also in the neighborhood is Sushi Ronin, which won our Best Sushi Bar award this year.

Bamboo Sushi, inside Avanti F & B, will soon become QuickFish Poke Bar under the same ownership.EXPAND
Bamboo Sushi, inside Avanti F & B, will soon become QuickFish Poke Bar under the same ownership.
Danielle Lirette
Mark Antonation
Mark Antonation is the Food & Drink editor of Westword and explores Denver's global food scene in the Ethniche series.

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >