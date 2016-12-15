Quiznos Grill Switches to Zeps Epiq Sandwiches
Quiznos gives it another go with Zeps Epiq Sandwiches.
Westword
In January Quiznos launched a slightly more upscale sandwich concept called Quiznos Grill at 1147 Broadway.. But last month the company — which was founded in the Mile High City in 1981 — ended that experiment and closed Quiznos Grill. Now the space is occupied by Zeps Epiq Sandwiches, with a roster of "about two dozen amazing sandwiches," according to the menu.
Quiznos Grill was the only one of its kind — not just in Denver, but in the entire Quiznos universe — and Zeps is also a solo test concept for now. Some sandwiches survived the transition, like the Korean cheesesteak, while a few were dropped.
Many more were added, though, including six vegetarian choices. A list of salads, all-day breakfast sandwiches and loaded tater tots (options include salt & vinegar or Bloody Mary) can also be found.
If you're more of a traditionalist and prefer the original toasted subs, the first Quiznos, which opened 35 years ago, is still running just a few blocks a way at 1275 Grant Street.
Inside Zeps, the latest concept from Quiznos.
Westword
