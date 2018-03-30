The Happiest Hour: Beer, Pizza and Nostalgia at Hops & Pie

I love the promise and anticipation of a new restaurant — and the sigh of relief that comes with bringing a hard-wrought vision to life for guests. But the moments before opening are also the last moments a restaurant will define itself on its own terms. Crowds and critics take up that mantle from the second the first dish comes out of the kitchen, ultimately determining where the restaurant fits in the dining landscape. Most of that judgment is passed when a place is brand-new; many restaurants are put neatly into boxes before the servers have even figured out the table numbers.

But the truth is, restaurants evolve. Once the opening crowds dissipate, the regulars start to get to know the staff, and the menu gets tweaked to better play to an audience the restaurant didn’t even know it would have, you can really start to see what a place might become. And if you follow a restaurant for many years, you may see it evolve into something unexpected.

For instance, when I was Westword’s restaurant critic back in 2011, I reviewed Hops & Pie, and I was taken with the fine-dining upgrade owners Drew and Leah Watson had given to the classic pairing of pizza and beer. The restaurant felt new and novel then, with its beer-infused crusts (the alcohol gives them a feathery quality, like adding vodka to pie dough), its ambitious craft-beer program and its grown-up mac and cheese, glazed with IPA-imbued cheddar and littered with smoked ham and peas.