Prost! Colorado Celebrates Oktoberfest...in September!

While the honor of holding the first (official) Oktoberfest in the States goes to La Crosse, Wisconsin, Colorado is no slouch in the steins-and-sausages-in-September department. Celebrations abound across the state (in fact, they started in August), so now's the time to dust off your dirndls, lace up your lederhosen and party like a Sachsen-Hildburghausen at these fun-filled sudsfests.
Breweries all over the state will be hosting their own shindigs, and you can find them on the Colorado Brewers Guild list. Some highlights include the 21+ (no kids, no dogs) Pikes Peak Oktoberfest at Hillside Gardens in the Springs on Tuesday, September 30, featuring multiple craft breweries; the 100 percent gluten-free Oktoberfest at Holidaily's Golden taproom (Saturday, September 6); and the sad farewell party/Oktoberfest at Broadway's beloved Banded Oak Brewing Company (also on Saturday, September 6).
Oktoberfests in September
Vail Oktoberfest
Friday, September 5, through Sunday, September 7, and Friday, September 12, through Sunday, September 14
Lionshead Village and Vail Village
With architecture inspired by Bavaria, Vail will be celebrating the fiftieth year of its Alpine-flavored Oktoberfest over two weekends. The first fest is in Lionshead, the second in Vail Village; both will feature contests for costumes, keg bowling and stein-holding. But the tastiest competitions will be to see who can eat the most Polidori bratwurst; although Italian, the family-owned company has been making sausage in Colorado for 100 years and five generations. And although there'll be plenty of entertainment, the biggest draw will undoubtedly be Helmut Fricker and the Rhinelanders. The 89-year-old bandleader and master bookbinder survived World War II — which included being trapped under rubble for fifty hours when his German school was bombed — before making his way to Colorado in 1969. Fricker, who yodels, plays alpenhorn and accordion (and even has his own bobblehead), performed at Vail's inaugural Oktoberfest in 1975 and will do a show on all six days of the celebration. Admission is free; times vary by date.
Steamboat OktoberWest
Friday, September 5, and Saturday, September 6
Steamboat
Steamboat's signature fall beer festival returns with a Friday night beer stroll through downtown that begins at Lucchese Bootmaker; a VIP beef cookoff on Saturday and a Saturday Beer Garden with live music by Wynn Williams.
Breckenridge Oktoberfest
Friday, September 12, through Sunday, September 14
Main Street, Breckenridge
The 29th annual Breckenridge Oktoberfest boasts free admission; you pay for the exclusive collectible steins, beer to put in them and plenty of fesvial fare. Expect music by Los Otros, The Polkanauts, Those Austrian Guys, Denver’s Thirsty Five, DJ DC, Neue Polka, and Gora Gora Orkestar. Learn more here.
Denver Highlands Oktoberfest
Saturday, September 13
3737 West 32nd Avenue
You'll be buying your stein, beer and food, but otherwise all the entertainment is free at this Denver Oktoberfest. There will be contest contests, dachshund races and lots of live music.
Denver Oktoberfest
Friday, September 19, through Sunday, September 21 and Friday, September 26, through Sunday, September 28
Larimer and 21st streets
Now one of the biggest and best-attended Oktoberfests in the nation, downtown's celebration of German heritage has been drawing oompahphiles for 55 years. In addition to the usual festivities (music, vendors, beer), there will be talent shows each Friday evening and a sausage-eating showdown on Saturday, September 27. This being Denver, dogs are not only welcomed, but dachshunds can race in the "Long Dog Derby" (12:30 p.m., both Sundays). No wiener dog, no problem: Pups of any size are welcome to strut their stuff at the dog costume contests, held right after the races. Admission is free, but group cabanas and VIP experiences are available.
Creektoberfest
Saturday, September 20, noon to 9 p.m., and Sunday, September 21, noon to 6 p.m.
Fillmore Plaza, 105 Fillmore Street
Cherry Creek North is hosting its first-ever Creektoberfest in partnership with the German American Chamber of Commerce. At this free fest, there will be authentic German food and beer, traditional vendors, live music and festive activities like stein-hoisting, costume parades and the ceremonial keg tapping.
Castle Rock Oktoberfest
Saturday, September 20
301 Wilcox Street, Castle Rock
Enjoy live German music while indulging in German fare from food trucks. Kids can keep busy with free bounce houses, a rock wall, and inflatable games, while adults can sip on beer, wine, and cocktails. Cap off the night with a DJ dance party from 7-9 p.m. Admission is free.
A-Basin Oktoberfest
Saturday, September 20, and Sunday, September 21
Arapahoe Basin, Keystone
Bust out your lederhosen and join us for Oktoberfest at Arapahoe Basin! There will be live Austrian folk music, good beer A-Basin is throwing a free bash with chairlift rides, performances by the Polkanauts (Sunday), Those Austrian Guys (Saturday), and Alpen Auerhahn Schuhplattlers (Saturday and Sunday), and plenty of games. Admission is free; buy food and beer.
Snowmass Oktoberfest
Saturday, September 20, and Sunday, September 21
Snowmass Village
Raise a glass: Snowmass is now getting in the Oktoberfest act. This inaugural event will be complete with traditional beer hall tables, wooden vendor chalets, custom steins, a visit from the Oktoberfest Queen and her band, and more. You'll also be able to catch the changing leaves. Admission is free; food and beer will be sold a la carte
Oktoberfests in Oktual Oktober
Northglenn throws down at Prost Biergarten October 3–5. The tiny town of La Veta hosts its festivities on October 4, as do Pike's Peak Brewing in Monument, Fritz Family Brewers in Niwot and Whistle Pig Brewing in the Springs.
