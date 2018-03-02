The Happiest Hour: It's Wine O'Clock at the Populist

Populism has become something of a dirty word in the most recent era of our country’s electoral politics, tied as it is with a commander-in-chief who rode our worst impulses into office. Don’t hold that association against the Populist, the quiet RiNo restaurant that’s held out on a once-deserted block for the last six years. This ode to the common man is the polar opposite of abrasive or garish — in fact, it’s so subtle, it’s easy to miss entirely. The low-key signage and facade melt innocuously into its more industrial surroundings.

In keeping with the demure exterior, the restaurant yields its delights slowly, which might be why you can continue to fall in love anew with the place. Come in winter, for instance, and you may not notice the twinkling patio, one of the best outdoor dining spaces in the city in warmer months. The menu changes frequently enough that each visit brings a new favorite dish, but it’s never too late to discover mainstays like the variations on jackfruit or the solid burger.

For our part, it took too long to fully grasp the nuances of the wine list, a tightly written selection of interesting bottles that comprise one of the best collections in the city, and it was longer still until we realized that the Populist’s happy hour, which runs from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, is a good way to experience a real taste of this spot’s charms cheaply. Judging by the sparse crowd, we’re not the only ones who lagged in our recognition.