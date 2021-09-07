Fourteen Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

Keep reading for fourteen free things to do this week in and around Denver:
Denver Night Lights at Supernova Digital Animation Festival: Re-Generation
Daily (except Mondays) through September 30, dusk to midnight.
Clocktower, 16th Street Mall at Arapahoe Street
Much of the Supernova Digital Animation Festival, which runs through September 30, is online this year. But you can also see digital animation in person, with an amazing new array of Denver Night Lights projections on the Clocktower Building downtown from dusk to midnight. "This is our best program of the year," promises Denver Theatre District's David Moke, "as Ivar Zeile and Sharifa Moore do an incredible job commissioning art from all over the world." There will also be a Silent Screen Walking Tour through the district on Saturday, September 18. Get the full Supernova schedule and sign up for a free membership here.
Union Hall Cultural Excursion by Bike: Golden Triangle
Wednesday, September 8, 5 to 8 p.m.
Meet at Union Hall at the Coloradan, 1750 Wewatta Street
Enjoy a late-summer evening on a bike/scooter excursion to view a selection of cool places and things in the Golden Triangle. The tour, led by artist-about-town Derrick Velasquez, includes a stop at the Friend of a Friend Gallery, an experimental space Velasquez co-curates with art historian Lauren Hartog in the Evans School Building at 1115 Acoma Street. There is no fee, but space is limited; learn more here, and RSVP by email to info@unionhalldenver.org
Karlu Karlu: Devil’s Marbles
Wednesday, September 8, 7 p.m., online
The Indigenous Film program at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science hosts a screening of Karlu Karlu: Devil’s Marbles, a documentary depicting the 28-year campaign of Jampin Blackhat and other elders to regain ownership of Karlu Karlu, an area of huge boulders with great spiritual and cultural significance in Australia. Following the film, there will be a discussion moderated by Mervyn Tano, president of the International Institute for Indigenous Resource Management. Find out more here.
R. Alan Brooks and Cori Redford, What’d I Miss?
Thursday, September 9, 5 p.m.
Tattered Cover McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee Street
Comics writer, musician, TEDtalker and smooth host R. Alan Brooks seems to be everywhere these days —including online at the Colorado Sun, thanks to his regular gig (in collaboration with artist Cori Redford) writing the comic strip What’d I Miss? The conversational strips, which delve into current events and issues encountered in the Black community, have now been collected in a book. Hear more about it from Brooks and Redford when they discuss and sign What’d I Miss? live at the downtown Tattered Cover. Admission is free, RSVP at Eventbrite.
Firefly Handmade
Friday, September 10, 5 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, September 11, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, September 12, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
1200 to 1400 blocks of Pearl Street Mall, Boulder
The area's classiest artisan market, Firefly Handmade, will be vending goods by 100 artists all weekend on the Pearl Street Mall, as a companion to the annual Downtown Boulder Fall Fest. That means live music, food, brews and a kids’ carnival are just a few steps away; Street Wise will continue through the weekend, too, so you can see dozens of muralists at work around town. See who’s who at the market and find info here.
Suburban Exploration of Denver Metro
Friday, September 10, 6 p.m., online
Treasure Box Tours takes you on an online tour of some of Denver's southern suburbs, including newer developments like Highlands Ranch and Centennial, as well as Littleton and Englewood, which will soon be the focus of an in-person tour. Sign up for the free virtual event here.
23rd Annual Fall Birding Festival
Saturday, September 11, 7 a.m. to noon
Barr Lake State Park, 13401 Picadilly Road, Brighton
It's bird migration season, with sightings across the Front Range. Join the Bird Conservancy of the Rockies at Barr Lake for a long morning of guided bird walks, tours of the park’s bird-banding station, nature journaling, hands-on activities and even a pancake breakfast for hungry bird tourists. All activities are free (Barr Lake does require a valid state parks pass or one-day fee of $9 at the gate); find information here.
Westwood Chile Fest
Saturday, September 11, noon to 7 p.m.
4401 Morrison Road (street closed to traffic between West Ohio Avenue and Stuart Street)
The Westwood Chile Fest is movin’ on up this year — without sacrificing the flavor of the Westwood neighborhood and its Hispanic-centric demographic. The sponsoring BuCu West Development Association is hoping to show off Morrison Road’s recent community-friendly upgrades and efforts by closing off the street to traffic to make room for live entertainment, chile-eating contests, vendor booths, chile roasting and everything else to do with chiles, mainly homemade food with a spicy punch. Bueno! Find details here.
Sunnyside Music Fest 2021
Saturday, September 11, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Chaffee Park, West 44th Avenue and Tejon Street
The Sunnyside Music Fest has a neighborly vibe that you don’t usually expect at an all-day concert, but not every public fest got its start in a backyard. Later, after a long hiatus, people in the community got together to move the event to Chaffee Park, where it will celebrate its eighth year with a free yoga hour to kick things off at noon (RSVP here), followed by an afternoon and early evening of fun sets by Gumbo Le Funque, Pick & Howl, Cast Iron Queens, Los Mocochetes and Shakedown Street. Beverages will be available — and wear a mask! Learn more here.
ArtoCade 2021
Saturday, September 11, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Main Street and Commercial Street, Downtown Trinidad
They’re playing it safe in Trinidad, but there will still be a downsized Artocade, the annual art-car parade and event that’s put the little town near the state’s southern border on the map. It’s down to one day, with the parade at noon, followed by a downtown walkabout to meet the car-tists. And what else can you do while you’re there? Visit the Trinidad Lounge, a revived bar and music venue opened by Kayvan Khalatbari with Curt Wallach and Suzanne Magnuson of Denver’s hi-dive, or drop in at Mutiny Information Cafe’s Trinidad outpost, newly opened over Labor Day, before calling it a day. Find Artocade info here.
The Great Mexican Beer Fiesta
Saturday, September 11, 3 to 9 p.m.
1635 Platte Street
This fiesta celebrates collaboration in craft beer with a few of the best brewers south of the border. Co-hosted by Cerveceria Colorado and Denver Beer Co, it will include lucha libre, live art, live music, food trucks, and a mercadito featuring local artists and artisans. Admission is free; find out more here.
ArtWalk Longmont/Happy 150th Birthday Longmont
Saturday, September 11, 4 to 8 p.m.
Main Street corridor, between Third and Sixth Avenues, Longmont
ArtWalk Longmont and Longmont’s 150th Birthday Celebration meet in the middle on Main Street this weekend, with dozens of artists spread out on the sidewalks and alleyways of the Main Street corridor. View vendor booths and watch art demos; at other junctions, live music and dance will grace performance stages, while Zumba instructors from Longmont Rec lead exercise routines at Third Avenue and Main Street. And that historical piece? Meet the Legendary Ladies of Longmont re-enactors, relive Longmont’s cruising history with the Niwot Chiefs Cool Car Club, or see the contents of a newly opened Longmont time capsule and help fill a new one. Learn more here.
F-Bomb September: Change Agent Saturday Night
Saturday, September 11, 7:30 p.m.
Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street
F-Bomb’s September reading is not only happening live, but it’s also hosting a very special group of featured guests, riffing on the theme of “change agents”: F-Bomb founder and flash-fiction whiz Nancy Stohlman and longtime member and series curator Nick Morris start things off, with vivacious community activist Roseanna Frechette hosting. But the real star is former Merc owner and guiding spirit Marilyn Megenity, who will take the stage herself after supporting F-Bomb since it began in 2013. The evening is free, but food and drink are available; find details here.
The New American Arts Festival: Cultures on the Margins
September 11 through September 18
Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton Street, Aurora
Fletcher Plaza, 9898 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
Opening Reception: Saturday, September 11, 6 to 8 p.m., MLK Jr. Library, 9898 Colfax Avenue, Aurora
In its second year, the New American Arts Festival in Aurora might be the most inclusive cultural event you’ve ever encountered. That’s the way fest director and founder Deepali Lindblom wants it — representing people from every niche, from recent immigrants and senior citizens to young breakdancers and performers from a coterie of international cultures, over eight days. The fest mixes daily live and virtual arts performances, all free. Find a detailed schedule, a map and more information here, and RSVP for specific events here.
