All the Best Art Shows to See This Weekend in Denver

click to enlarge Claire McConaughy, “Queen Anne's Lace,” 2023, oil on canvas. Claire McConaughy, Nick Ryan Gallery

click to enlarge Paul Kenneth

click to enlarge Heidi Jung, "Yarrow," 2024, sumi ink, acrylic ink, charcoal on Mylar on panel. Heidi Jung, William Havu Gallery

—

click to enlarge Julie Puma, “Is it the Beginning or the End,” 2024, oil on canvas. Julie Puma

click to enlarge Darrell Anderson, “Turn the Page,” oil. Darrell Anderson

Artist Corrina Espinosa loves A.I. Corrina Espinosa

click to enlarge Sherry Wiggins and Luís Filipe Branco, "Sappho's Crown." Sherry Wiggins and Luís Filipe Branco, Colorado Photographic Arts Center (CPAC)

click to enlarge Alina Orav, “Family Portrait,” 2023-2024, acrylic on canvas. Alina Orav

Lisa Adams, “Octubre,” mixed media. Lisa Adams

click to enlarge James Tapscott, “Arc ZERO: Nimbus,” Omachi, Japan, 2017. Mist, light, mirror, steel, rigging, pumps, nozzles, filters. James Tapscott

[email protected]

This week in galleries, the natural world will be checking in with florals at Nick Ryan Gallery. See dogs and ponies at the GOCA Project Space at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, and bronze insects (in a farewell show by Yoshitomo Saito) and splendid plants at William Havu Gallery. Beyond that, Julie Puma explores nostalgia and human feelings at Leon Gallery, James Tapscott drops a moongate of mist in Green Mountain Falls and the A.I.-in-art discussion continues at Niza Knoll Gallery.That should keep art lovers busy.Nick Ryan Gallery has a fresh botanical spin from painters Claire McConaughy and Lisa Rock. McConaughy’s layered landscapes pair floral imagery with the dynamism of modern brushstrokes expressing movement, memory and the passage of time, while Rock goes with full-on flowery canvases of flashy blooms and contrasting textures, colors, shadows and shapes, where blossoms pop out of the undergrowth. In other words, it’s a perfect summer show.Paul Kenneth’s work, a mixture of drawings, paintings, prints and sculpture, all begins with an active hand that not only suggests movement but also throws creatures — in this case, multiple horses or dogs — that interlock like puzzle pieces, playfully overspilling with whimsy and humor on a background with no perspective. Kenneth’s high-octane doodling brings to mind a boy lying on his stomach on the floor to draw, with a head full of wild ideas — but his keen draftsmanship uplifts the work with a visual smile.Two artists obsessed with natural forms — bronze sculptor Yoshitomo Saito and Heidi Jung, who draws plants in inks, charcoal and pastel on Mylarshare space at the William Havu Gallery. The big news: It’s Saito’s final show at the gallery. Because of injuries sustained after a fall from a ladder in 2021, Saito is giving up the rigorous practice of casting bronze, hoping to devise more manageable new forms of expression. His exhibition,, hints at where things might go. And one can’t underestimate the luscious, translucent beauty of Jung’s work, which elicits the aura of a mesmerizing jungle where Saito’s spritely bronze insects might fly.Leon fetes painter Julie Puma with a display of her ongoing autobiographical visual diary, fraught with feelings and human connections. For, Puma goes back in time, resurrecting memories of childhood and personal losses through the stories told subjectively by her mental pictures of old photographs, mementos and reminiscences. She ties together oil paintings and miniature installations of sculpture and mixed media.Two shows debut this weekend at RedLine, one by artist and community leader Darrell Anderson (curated by former RedLine Executive Director of Education J.C. Futrell, who considers Anderson his life mentor), and the other a group showcase for the FEMA Climate Resiliency Project, focused on positive hazard mitigation demonstrating community resilience in the face of climate change. Both fit into Redline’s 2024 exhibition theme of "Stories_UnderScored," whether by celebrating the life journey of an artist or showing how communities can fight back when nature goes awry.It’s a love-it-or-leave-it situation when it comes to using A.I. as an artist medium, but this new juried show at Niza Knoll Gallery is actually all about love — the emotion — but might also touch on love for the brave new illustration tool and learning to use it in positive and legal ways. If nothing else, it might encourage folks on both sides of the bridge to talk about A.I. instead of taunting one another about it. Juror Rick Dallago, a representational artist, admits to being a convert and came up with the theme; he and Knoll hope that people will come have a look with open minds.CPAC’s Members’ Show — the remarkable 61st edition — offers challenging work by 53 CPAC members, juried in byphoto editor Brent Lewis. In all, 216 photographers submitted more than a thousand images for Lewis to preview. The work of 34 artists will be hung for the show, while nineteen others will have “special mention” works printed in the exhibition catalog ($20 from Blurb ) and included in a television slideshow in the gallery. Go and see what’s competitive in modern photography.Estonian artist Alina Orav’s, a selection of paintings and sculpture, and her first solo show in the United States, opens at Dateline. Inspired by her own childbirth experience, the paintings are rendered in a raw and explicit timeline, with other works, including a surrounding installation of hand-sculpted monumental trees and intimate body parts composed of recycled paper echoing the birth stages. True to the authentic, the whole of it is beautiful, terrifying, emotional and joyful in stages, using information Orav gathered through personal experience, as well as interviews and research conducted with other women.Valkarie pairs mixed-media artist Lisa Lee Adams, whose organic imagery seems to reference life rising out of the cauldron of primordial soup, and Robert Bell, known for his nude images of buxom babes.The two-week Green Box Arts Festival kicks off on July 1 with the unveiling of three new additions to its growing collection of public artworks both temporary and permanent. This year’s new crowd-pleaser, a splendid temporary by Australian installation artist James Tapscott placed, in its tenth iteration, near Gazebo Lake in the mountain town of Green Mountain Falls. The work utilizes lake water to create a diaphanous round mist portal that lights up into a ring of fire after dark. Also debuting on the same day are temporary installations by Kristina Barker and Thu Kim Vu. Make a day of it and and sign up in advance for a visit to James Turrell’s Green Mountain Falls Skyspace.