As Amazon Opens Bookstore, Local Seller Fires Back with #ChooseIndie Campaign

An independent bookstore in Denver is firing back at Amazon with an open letter using the banner hashtag #ChooseIndie after the corporate giant opened a physical bookstore in Cherry Creek, its first in Denver, on March 7.

The letter from Second Star to the Right Books — a locally owned shop at 1545 South Pearl Street — begins:

“The day has come. We all have been waiting — maybe with trepidation, maybe with anticipation — and Amazon Books has arrived in Denver. Therefore, we at Second Star to the Right Books wanted to take this opportunity to re-introduce ourselves, our bookstore, and the magic of an independent bookstore.”