Art Attack: Revisit Christo's Valley Curtain, Brush Up on Frank Lloyd Wright and See Art in Suburbia

This week offers unique opportunities to see into the work of artists through artist talks and lectures, appreciate modern developments in Indigenous and Latin American art or just see what’s going on in your own backyard — at co-ops, youth art programs or on someone’s suburban street.Now, that’s variety. Start plotting your art itinerary with our help.D’art Gallery celebrates three years on Santa Fe Drive this summer by showing off the skills of eighteen members working in various mediums and styles. It’s a great way for a thriving young co-op to also commemorate American Artist Appreciation Month, which begins August 1, giving a nod to all artists across the nation, from name-brand successes to symbiotic, independent artist communities like D’art. The gallery has events celebrating both angles throughout the run of the show, as noted above.Brazilian artist Clarrisa Tossin looks upward, propelling her ideas into space to explore the desire to groom the moon or the planet Mars for colonization. "The 8th Continent," a trio of large-scale tapestries representing mineable resource areas on the moon, lends a focal point to her solo exhibit, which also includes commissioned works of sculpture incorporating repurposed industrial materials and meteorite powder, NASA satellite images, tree bark and clay. Finally, the 62-foot-long silicone sculpture "Death by Heat Wave (Acer pseudoplatanus, Mulhouse Forest)" basically mourns the slow death of precious trees. Tossin will elaborate on these themes and more in conversation with MCA senior curator Miranda Lash at the museum’s rooftop cafe and bar.The artists juried into Niza Knoll’s group showwere tasked (or perhaps we should say they were given free rein) to submit an artwork that encapsulates what in the world brings them simple comfort and happiness. If the results seem a little warm and fuzzy, that's okay — the show will be right on target, musing freely on favorite things. Whether that’s a place, a situation, a person or an object, it’s bound to strike a chord with viewers.It’s been fifty years since the late artist Christo and his partner, the late Jeanne-Claude, engineered the legendary Valley Curtain project, which bridged the sides of Rifle Gap over Colorado State Highway 325 with a monumental drape of bright orange nylon fabric. It took 28 months and dozens of workers to complete the installation, but most people who remember the project also recall that it only lasted 28 hours before a 60 mph blast of wind tore it down. To mark the event, the Vail Symposium and SummerVail Art Workshop Legacy Project are co-hosting a panel of experts, participants and friends to recount the rise and fall of the Valley Curtain. If you are a follower, it’s a not-to-miss.PlatteForum continues to celebrate its new gallery annex at Taxi with the opening of, a new exhibit created by resident artist Raquel Meyers and student interns in response to the clash between rapidly changing new technology and the redundancy of retired technology, with a dystopian side trip to a time when tech blows up and stored memory is lost to the general public. Old technology forms a basis for the installation, which will be unveiled Friday night.The Institute of American Indian Arts’ Museum of Contemporary Native Arts focused on contemporary Indigenous arts and the integration of twentieth-century art movements by modern Native artists to build its most intensive exhibition to date:. The show comprises works incorporating abstract expressionist, color-field and hard-edge painting from the 1940s through the 1970s. The traveling display arrives at CSFAC from the Cahoon Museum, where it debuted in May, with 55 works by fifty artist including Fritz Scholder (Luiseño), George Morrison (Chippewa), John Hoover (Aleut), Edna Massey (Cherokee) and Patrick Swazo Hinds (Tesuque Pueblo).At first glance, it looks like another little library — a perfectly normal sight in a quiet Broomfield neighborhood — but up close, it’s no such thing. The Hypnotic Turtle DreamBox, dreamed up byradio host Arlo White and his wife, Kim Kennedy White, is a miniature guerrilla gallery installation, spreading a tidbit of art to the streets. Friday marks the debut of a new DreamBox exhibition,, by artist Kristin Aslan, who muses on the individuality of points of view about everyday things. And what do you do after you’ve peered inside the box? You listen to live avant-garde music by local theremin player Victoria Lundy.It’s still high season for art festivals, and the second annual Boulder Fine Art Street Festival is planting itself at the Twenty Ninth Street shopping district just in time to fill a niche before August commences. The two-day fest combines fine art and artisan craft vendors, with paintings, photography, mixed media and sculpture for art lovers, and jewelry, glass, clay, wood and leather for craft collectors.The Denver Art Museum opens the lid on modern Latin American art with, a mostly site-specific exhibition that interconnects artists from Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico and other countries, using a wide palette of contemporary themes, styles and mediums. A thread of interactivity between the viewer and the artist holds it all together, surrounding the gallery with multimedia elements and personal narratives.If ever there was a time to attend a lecture on the architectural and design legacies of Frank Lloyd Wright, this is it. Stuart Graff, president and CEO of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation at Taliesin West in Arizona, is no ordinary lecturer when it comes to the architect. Graff will discuss Wright’s concept of unity in the integration of all design elements, from the outside environment to the tiniest of architectural details, as seen in the current Kirkland exhibition