Art Attack: Find Old Favorites, Queer Love, Psychic Travel and More This Weekend in Denver

It’s a spot-on weekend for the pure joy of seeing art in Denver, with favorite local artists on view in cooperatives and commercial galleries, shows about queer love and spiritual travel through art, displays devoted to emerging young artists, and a tribute to a local legend.
Here's where to start:
the story of you and me
Union Hall, The Coloradan, 1750 Wewatta Street Suite 144
Thursday, July 21, through September 17
Opening Reception: Thursday, July 21, 6 to 8 p.m.
Union Hall’s latest show, the story of you and me, looks in on personal moments like a scrapbook of memories. Curated by Robert Martin and inspired by "Handsome Man," a queer love song by Matt Albers, the story of you and me showcases work by Erickson Díaz-Cortés, Jordan Ramsey Ismaiel, Em Van Loan and Martin himself, all artists on the LGBTQ+ spectrum. The overall look of the show exudes rays of intimacy, friendship and physical and romantic love. It might just be the most romantic show you’ve seen in an age.
Annie Decamp Summer Studio Sale
Annie Decamp Art, 2820 East 17th Avenue (entry through the back door)
Friday, July 22, 3 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, July 23, 1 to 5 p.m.
Annie Decamp, a studio mate and co-conspirator at the 17th Avenue building that also houses other studios, Bell Projects and the avant-garde boutique Marginal, invites collectors in for a studio sale of artworks with prices slashed by 50 to 70 percent. Such a deal!
Modus Operandi
Walker Fine Art, 300 West 11th Avenue, Unit A
Friday, July 22, through September 10
Opening Reception: Friday, July 22, 5 to 8 p.m.
The newest group on view at Walker Fine Art — Deidre Adams, Blair Vaughn-Gruler, Ben Strawn, Melana Bontrager, Laura Guese and Melanie Grein — share work heavy with personal expression and visions without an immediately recognizable narrative. The message is that viewers must look more deeply to pick up on the intuitive forces driving each artist, from abstract worlds to Laura Guese’s peaceful blue cloud banks.
Traveling Exhibition
Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street
Friday, July 22, through September 17
Opening Reception: Friday, July 22, 5 to 8 p.m.
Curatorial Tour: Thursday, August 25, 5 p.m.; free, RSVP in advance
The Dairy’s Drew Austin curated the Traveling Exhibition as an invitation to go places — some referencing real landscapes and other narratives that are made up or rearranged — with an array of artists who conjure the idea and experience of place in their practices. The beauty of this for art viewers is that all these places can be accessed under one roof, with help from one’s imagination. The show focuses on individual artists Amy Guion Clay, Caroline Douglas, Louise Grauer and Kristen Snedeker, as well as a group of plein air painters classified under the title “Adventure Painting” and curated in collaboration with participating artists Johnny Defeo and Aaron Zulpo. Free docent tours will be offered twice monthly in August and September; RSVP online.
Craig Robb, The Philosophy of Motion
Jen Starling, Silent Rogues
Guest artist: Phelix Venters-Sefic
Pirate: Contemporary Art, 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood
Friday, July 22, through August 7
Opening Reception: Friday, July 22, 6 to 10 p.m.
Pirate Performance Series: Radical Love Movement: Friday, July 22, and August 5, 7 p.m.
Sculptor Craig Robb’s latest member show is a new link in his continuing evolution working with wood and metal wall sculptures that swirl around and out of their static frames, as well as new puzzle-like kaleidoscope images made from shaped wooden blocks in different stains, and a bright installation of tall, lighted floor-to-ceiling beams in different colors. Robb has also designed lit-up props for dancers who will perform at the opening and on subsequent performance nights at the gallery. Associate member Jen Starling’s trademark portraits will no doubt line the walls, but the artist adds a video component to this show examining modern views on death. The visual follows several paintings as they disintegrate and disappear into the void of memory.
Denise Demby, Parallel Being. Steel. Paint. Light.
931 Gallery, 931 Santa Fe Drive
Friday, July 22, through September 11
Opening Reception: Friday, July 22, 5 to 9 p.m.
Denise Demby owns and runs 931 Gallery, but she’s also an artist in her own right as a sensitive color-field painter, glass artist, sculptor and printmaker. She’s dedicated the rest of the summer at 931 to a solo show of her own work, which should be no problem at all for art-walkers and collectors.
MCA Creators Studio
Holiday Theater, 2644 West 32nd Avenue
Saturday, July 23, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Arts booster Castle Searcy took a group of young artists aged 18 to 26 under her wing for the MCA Creators Studio, a seven-week paid summer internship program at MCA Denver. The internship covered all the bases an artist needs to be a creative professional, from learning to corral creative impulses to beefing up entrepreneurial development. The interns also worked hands-on with artist-mentors, and received disciplinary training in visual arts or creative exploration. As the program wraps up, the interns are ready to present their findings and make a creative pitch to the public, in person at MCA’s Holiday Theater. Drop in and be their audience on Saturday.
Reimaginings
Valkarie Gallery, 445 South Saulsbury Street, Lakewood
Through August 14
Opening Reception: Saturday, July 23, 5 to 8:30 p.m.
Michelle Lamb and Claudia Roulier, a couple of gallery favorites known for their interesting takes on assemblage sculpture (and in Roulier’s case, paintings of whimsical yet wild animals), are the main attraction at Valkarie, with work on view through mid-August. Lamb repurposes all manner of hardware and other common materials to build metal animals and works with arcane messages hidden in the rusty framework, while Roulier paints and draws circus bears and and a whole menagerie of free animals in nature, as well as slightly creepy assemblages put together with bones and alien doll babies. Always a trip!
Eva Bovenzi, Present Perfect
Harvey Preston Gallery, Aspen
Michael Warren Contemporary, Santa Fe Drive
Through August 13
Artist Reception: Saturday, July 23, 4 to 7 p.m.
Michael Warren showcases gallery artist Eva Bovenzi, but then mixes things up by hosting a Denver show of work from the Harvey Preston Gallery in Aspen. Bovenzi, who works in the Bay Area but summers in the Sangre de Cristo mountains of Colorado, paints spiritually powerful abstracts in acrylic on wood panels, centering totemic shapes between rays of color and shadows. Preston Gallery brings artists K. Cesark, Louise Deroualle, Molly Peacock and Jeanne Quinn down from the high country with monochrome gridded wall sculptures in porcelain and a series of ceramic cups with the Statue of Liberty rising up in graduated heights from Cesark; paintings by Deroualle; Peacock’s handsome porcelain sculptures that resemble something like perpendicular bones (or broccoli?) rising like clouds; and Quinn’s intricate, lace-like drawings in ink and colored pencil.
Celebration of the Life of Dorothy Tanner
Lumonics Light and Sound Gallery, 800 East 73rd Avenue, #11
Sunday, July 24, 1 to 4 p.m.
It’s been two years since Dorothy Tanner, the light artist who founded Lumonics Studio decades ago with her partner and fellow artist Mel Tanner, passed away at the age of 97. With the easing of pandemic protections, the crew that carries on at Lumonics — Barry Raphael and Marc Billard — can finally host a proper memorial for Tanner at Lumonics, a place that’s been kept alight not only by light sculptures, but by live music, dancing and spiritual events. Interview clips will be shown, and Tanner’s “Cosmic Rap” will also be revisited, but a lot of stories will surely be told, too, as the afternoon goes on.
