Reviewed: Pixelated, Hard Lines (Closing), Three More Shows to See Now

As summer moves into fall, head to the Denver Botanic Gardens, lovely not just with autumnal foliage, but Pixelated, a show of Mike Whiting sculptures that ends this weekend; this is also your last chance to see Hard Lines: An Exploration of Geometry at Space. Keep reading for capsule reviews of those shows, as well as three more around town, in the order that they're closing.
Hard Lines: An Exploration of Geometry. This group show at Space grows out of a set of five small solos, all for artists creating non-objective compositions. It begins with paintings by Ramón Bonilla, who employs various hard-edged forms with many diagonals suggesting three-dimensionality. Frank T. Martinez explores similar concepts in three ways: with geometric shapes in strong colors; with small graphite on gesso drawings depicting origami-like folded shapes; and finally, with a set of monumental wall hangings based on the smaller pieces. Opposite these are conceptual hybrids of paintings and wall sculptures by Howard Hersh, who has built armatures from wood that hold his field paintings. Taking over most of the rest of the walls in the main room are paintings by Anthony Falcetta, whose approach to geometric abstraction is loose and expressionistic, hard-edged at some times and not at others. The last artist is sculptor Jodie Roth Cooper, whose work is displayed throughout the gallery and in the sculpture garden outside; he includes his signature skeletal steel sculptures as well as some new monolithic pieces made from sheets of rusting steel. Through September 22 at Space Gallery, 400 Santa Fe Drive, 303-993-3321, spacegallery.org. Read the full review of Hard Lines.
Mike Whiting. This summer’s sculpture show at the Denver Botanic Gardens is Pixelated: Sculpture by Mike Whiting. The DBG’s Jen Tobias chose more than a dozen of the artist’s signature boxy sculptures, representing various recognizable things including objects, animals, birds and people; the hard edges of his forms beautifully contrast with the soft edges of the plantings at the gardens. Whiting is interested in both conventionalizing and reducing his subjects by employing obsolete 8-bit digital technology used for early video games like Pac-Man. To start, Whiting takes the pixels on the screen, employing them as building blocks to “construct” the outlines of the forms; the digital sketches are then translated into sculptures made from thick plates of steel formed into boxes. The outlines of these boxes are their chief defining feature. Whiting conceives of the flat sides of the sculptures as canvases, which he covers in atmospheric abstract paintings in Easter egg colors. According to Whiting, these dull and mottled surfaces are meant to evoke the sun-faded and scratched paint jobs of old pickup trucks. Through September 23 at the Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org. Read the full review of Pixelated.
Mangold. A legendary contemporary sculptor is the subject of the solo PTTSAAES: Works by Robert Mangold at Michael Warren Contemporary. Mangold came onto the Denver art scene around 1960, originally moving here to teach at the University of Denver. He's interested in movement, either actual or implied, and it's the latter type that characterizes the “PTTSAAES” series Mangold has been working on for several years. The letters in the title stand for “Point Traveling Through Space At An Erratic Speed,” and using tubular steel or tubular stainless steel, he cuts and welds the metal in imaginary representations of the trajectory of particles traveling through space. The steel ones are powder-coated in different colors, the stainless-steel ones are scratched and polished. The tubes zig, zag and reverse on one another, suggesting that these fantasy particles are running into phantom obstacles that cause them to change course repeatedly. Some, like the wall reliefs, evoke bolts of horizontal lightning; the floor pieces are more like tents. An interesting grouping is the miniature “PTTSAAES” suite representing a gigantic piece that Mangold had proposed for Burns Park that was never built. Through October 13 at Michael Warren Contemporary, 760 Santa Fe Drive, 303-635-6255, michaelwarrencontemporary.com. Read the full review of PTTSAAES: Works by Robert Mangold.
Suchitra Mattai. Metro’s Center for Visual Art's Sugar Bound :: Suchitra Mattai is a sprawling solo filled with the distinctive installations, paintings and fiber works of the Denver artist, along with a few videos. Mattai is interested in exploring her individual heritage and using it to raise broader issues. Her ancestors were from India and went as indentured servants to Guyana to work on a sugar plantation: hence, Sugar Bound. Racist attitudes are explored in “Purity test,” in which a “shower” of yarn falls into an actual bathtub. The piece evokes the issues of purity as it relates to colonized peoples who were seen as unclean by their colonizers. Exploitation of the colonized is examined in “Bound,” which looks like a machine, and “Salvation islands,” a triptych of a prison painted on fabric with a tropical leaf pattern. The climax of the show is the flying furniture in “Sugar water,” expressing the disruptions in the lives of immigrants. Through October 20 at MSUD Center for Visual Art, 965 Santa Fe Drive, 303-294-5207, msudenver.edu/cva. Read the full review of Sugar Bound.
Elizabeth Yanish Shwayder. The first solo at the new Kirkland Museum has the epic title of Welded & Fabricated Poetry: The Artistic Life of Elizabeth Yanish Shwayder. It was curated by museum founder Hugh Grant, along with deputy curator Christopher Herron. Shwayder, who is in her nineties, has been interested in art-making since she was a small child, and began painting seriously in the 1950s (though none of these early paintings are in the show). She tried her hand at a number of mediums before landing on sculpture in the early 1960s, taking both formal and informal lessons from several top local talents, including Wilbert Verhelst and Edgar Britton. Herron designed the show so that it’s essentially chronological, allowing the viewer to see Shwayder’s stylistic development, though her signature formal vocabulary was almost completely laid out from the start, and it was completely abstract. Her classic pieces, which date from the ’60s and ’70s, fall into two distinct categories: airy constructions of rods, and solid, sometimes triangulated shapes. With fifty works included, the show is the largest ever dedicated to Shwayder’s oeuvre, making it a must-see exhibit. Through January 6 at the Kirkland Museum, 1201 Bannock Street, 303-832-8576, kirklandmuseum.org. Read the review of Welded & Fabricated Poetry: The Artistic Life of Elizabeth Yanish Shwayder.
