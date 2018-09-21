Reviewed: Pixelated, Hard Lines (Closing), Three More Shows to See Now

As summer moves into fall, head to the Denver Botanic Gardens, lovely not just with autumnal foliage, but Pixelated, a show of Mike Whiting sculptures that ends this weekend; this is also your last chance to see Hard Lines: An Exploration of Geometry at Space. Keep reading for capsule reviews of those shows, as well as three more around town, in the order that they're closing.

Graphite and gesso paintings by Frank T. Martinez, with Jodie Roth Cooper sculptures in the foreground. Michael Burnett

Hard Lines: An Exploration of Geometry. This group show at Space grows out of a set of five small solos, all for artists creating non-objective compositions. It begins with paintings by Ramón Bonilla, who employs various hard-edged forms with many diagonals suggesting three-dimensionality. Frank T. Martinez explores similar concepts in three ways: with geometric shapes in strong colors; with small graphite on gesso drawings depicting origami-like folded shapes; and finally, with a set of monumental wall hangings based on the smaller pieces. Opposite these are conceptual hybrids of paintings and wall sculptures by Howard Hersh, who has built armatures from wood that hold his field paintings. Taking over most of the rest of the walls in the main room are paintings by Anthony Falcetta, whose approach to geometric abstraction is loose and expressionistic, hard-edged at some times and not at others. The last artist is sculptor Jodie Roth Cooper, whose work is displayed throughout the gallery and in the sculpture garden outside; he includes his signature skeletal steel sculptures as well as some new monolithic pieces made from sheets of rusting steel. Through September 22 at Space Gallery, 400 Santa Fe Drive, 303-993-3321, spacegallery.org. Read the full review of Hard Lines.

"Cathead," by Mike Whiting, steel and automotive paint, at the Denver Botanic Gardens. Scott Dressel-Martin

Mike Whiting. This summer’s sculpture show at the Denver Botanic Gardens is Pixelated: Sculpture by Mike Whiting. The DBG’s Jen Tobias chose more than a dozen of the artist’s signature boxy sculptures, representing various recognizable things including objects, animals, birds and people; the hard edges of his forms beautifully contrast with the soft edges of the plantings at the gardens. Whiting is interested in both conventionalizing and reducing his subjects by employing obsolete 8-bit digital technology used for early video games like Pac-Man. To start, Whiting takes the pixels on the screen, employing them as building blocks to “construct” the outlines of the forms; the digital sketches are then translated into sculptures made from thick plates of steel formed into boxes. The outlines of these boxes are their chief defining feature. Whiting conceives of the flat sides of the sculptures as canvases, which he covers in atmospheric abstract paintings in Easter egg colors. According to Whiting, these dull and mottled surfaces are meant to evoke the sun-faded and scratched paint jobs of old pickup trucks. Through September 23 at the Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org. Read the full review of Pixelated.