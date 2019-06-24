Walls of Fame: And the 2019 Urban Art Fund Grantees Are...

The Urban Art Fund – Arts & Venues' citywide mural project – just announced its 2019 grantees.

The first mural, by artist Jonathan Pucci, will be revealed at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, on the Cherry Creek Trail between Market and Blake streets. It will depict African American cyclist Marshall "Major" Taylor, who set world records in the late 1800s and early 1900s and made waves in a sport that was dominated by white people.

Other artists include Denver's own Thomas "Detour" Evans, Chinny Bond from Amsterdam, and Lara Carolina Pagan Hidalgo from Puerto Rico.

By the end of this year, there will be at least 26 new city-funded murals across town and more than $100,000 given to artists from all over the world.

The fund started as a graffiti prevention effort, covering unpermitted graffiti with large-scale murals from recognized artists. Along with corporations willing to pay artists to decorate the walls of their businesses, the Urban Art Fund is a major reason murals have been taking over so many public spaces across Denver.

“The Urban Arts Fund does much more than beautify and enrich our great city,” says Mayor Michael Hancock in a statement. “By creating these murals, we’re able to support local talent, engage our diverse neighborhoods and attract internationally renowned street artists to Denver.”

In recent years, the Urban Arts Fund has dedicated funds to projects that encourage community engagement, arts education and social change. Instead of just funding an artist to come in and paint, Arts & Venues supports projects that include workshops, discussions and social engagement.

The full list of the Urban Arts Fund 2019 recipients includes:

Nicholas Angelo - Denver Metro

Olivia Lucero - Denver Metro

Zach Armijo - Denver Metro

Tamil Maldonado Vega - Mayagu?ez, Puerto Rico

Yulia Avgustinovich - Denver Metro

Julio Mendoza - Denver Metro

Rafael Blanco - Quincy, CA

Olive Moya - Denver Metro

Aisha Brown - Denver Metro

Michael Ortiz - Denver Metro

Brian Butler - Miami Beach, FL

Toluwanami Obiwole - Denver Metro

Daniel Chavez - Denver Metro

Lara Carolina Pagan Hidalgo - Mayagu?ez, Puerto Rico

Chinny Bond - Amsterdam, Netherlands

LaToya Peoples - Baltimore

Elijah Chong - Santa Fe, NM

Jonathan Pucci - San Diego

Luis Fernandez (Güillo) Cruz Martes - Mayagu?ez, Puerto Rico

Markus Puskar - Denver Metro

Gregg Deal - Colorado Springs

Adam Raiola - Denver Metro

Thomas Evans - Denver Metro

Sofia Ramirez - Baltimore

Faatma Be Oné - Denver Metro

Raul Regis - São Paulo, Brazil

Jannah Farooque - Denver Metro

Adolfo Romero - Denver Metro

Javier Flores - Denver Metro

A. Koko Sanchez - Denver Metro

Conor Hollis - Denver Metro

Ratha Sok - Denver Metro

Eddie Huang - Denver Metro

Thien Tai - Denver Metro

Holly Kai Hurd - Denver Metro

Adi Tora - Denver Metro

Angelica Jimenez - Denver Metro

Jess Webb - Denver Metro

Amorette Lana - Denver Metro

Theodore Yuritich - Denver Metro

Josiah Lopez - Denver Metro

Lindee Zimmer - Denver Metro

Ray Lopez - Denver Metro