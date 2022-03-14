Denver Arts Venues Relax COVID Requirements

Two years ago this month, Denver venues shut down as the pandemic became a reality in the United States. But you can now go unmasked in most arts and music venues in the city, as a slew of policy changes were announced today, March 14.
The Denver Performing Arts Complex is ending its proof of vaccination and indoor-masking requirements. The changes affect all four institutions that host performances in the complex: Colorado Ballet, Colorado Symphony, Opera Colorado and the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. The Colorado Symphony and Opera Colorado's changes are effective immediately, Colorado Ballet will implement the new policy on Monday, March 21, and the DCPA change will go into effect on Monday, March 28, after the run of Hamilton but before Tootsie opens.
"This decision has been made in response to low positivity levels and with guidance from local, state and federal officials," the DCPA says in a press release announcing the changes. "The DCPA will continually monitor CDC, state and local health requirements and make adjustments as necessary. Individual touring productions may have their own health and safety requirements."
On March 12, Ball Arena dropped the mandatory requirements for masks and proof of vaccination. The Bellco Theatre, too, no longer demands masks or proof of vaccination, though visiting acts at both locations could come with their own policies.
But the news isn't all good: The Arvada Center just suffered a COVID-19 outbreak that led to the cancellation of the first two weeks of its next production, Stick Fly, after four actors tested positive. The play, which was supposed to premiere Friday, March 18, will now have its opening night on April 2. In the meantime, proof of vaccination and masks are required for admission to the center.