Review: Michael Warren Mines Aspen's Aesthetic Gold

The Colorado art scene is dominated by artists who live and work in or around Denver, but other parts of the state have fostered identifiable, if smaller, art scenes. The premier example is the area around Aspen, including Carbondale, Glenwood Springs and points beyond. Important artists were working in this region even before the late Paul Soldner founded the now nationally significant Anderson Ranch Art Center in Snowmass Village more than fifty years ago. Even so, up until the last few years, the work of most of these Aspen-area artists was easier to find in galleries on the West Coast than here in the Mile High City. But when Michael Warren Contemporary opened on Santa Fe Drive a few years ago, it started regularly mining the Aspen area for aesthetic gold. And now it’s hit the mother lode with a pair of solos, Teresa Booth Brown and Elizabeth Ferrill, as well as a group show, Artists From the Roaring Fork Valley.

The front spaces are largely devoted to Teresa Booth Brown’s mixed-media paintings; this solo is clearly the star attraction. Brown has enjoyed a long association with Anderson Ranch, as a resident artist way back in 1989-’90 and more recently as a teacher, a visiting artist and even an interim administrator. At first glance, her paintings appear to be constructivist, made up of emphatic blocks of color set in elegant arrangements. But as you look more closely, her image vocabulary gets much messier, with recognizable things emerging faintly from beneath the oil-painted surfaces. These ghosts of representational imagery, technically a pentimento, reveal that Brown began these formalist paintings as anti-formalist, neo-dada collages made out of torn or cut-out book and magazine pages laid next to and over each other on wooden panels.

EXPAND A grid of Teresa Booth Brown's mixed-media paintings on board. Courtesy of Michael Warren Contemporary

In paintings such as “Conspicuous,” Brown creates a surface arrangement of bars, lines and boxes that organize the underlying painted-over collages, in some cases “borrowing” the pre-existing compositional elements introduced by the printed images, like the stack of balconies on a building that becomes a pattern of parallel lines. Her taste in colors ranges from gauzy light shades to opaque deep tones, with the different shades used in defined areas of the compositions. “Conspicuous” is pretty large, measuring five feet across; only one other piece is as monumental, the closely related if more complex “Audacious.”