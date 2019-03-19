Review: Benchmark's 1984 Is Terrifying — and Far Too Relevant

George Orwell’s 1984 has never lost its salience. It is still taught in high schools because of the uncanny clarity with which Orwell communicates the reality of totalitarian rule: “If you want a picture of the future,” says torturer O’Brien to his victim, “imagine a boot stamping on a human face — forever.”

This is terrifying book — and terrifying in a very different way from the new play, 1984, written by Robert Icke, an acclaimed English director, and Duncan Macmillan (whose fine work Lungs was recently given a stunning production at Miners Alley), and now in a regional premiere at Benchmark Theatre. Orwell used a straightforward narrative. His protagonist, Winston Smith, is a bureaucrat whose job is revising history, slipping statements and photographs the regime finds inconvenient down a memory hole and into oblivion. This is a world where the past — along with literature, music, art, pleasure — doesn’t exist, and reality shifts constantly. Benchmark's production is brave and timely: Remember Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway defining administration lies as simply “alternative facts"? Remember the president’s attacks on the press and endless complaints about “fake news"?

Orwell’s Winston is a mild man, but his deepest instincts are rebellious, and eventually he finds allies — in particular Julia, whom he at first suspects of being an informer but eventually recognizes as a fellow rebel. The two fall in love. Their secret affair takes place in a room behind an antique shop owned by another apparent dissident, the kindly and erudite Charrington. In the world of Big Brother, sex without the intention of procreation is forbidden, and Winston and Julia’s love for each other represents a joyous freedom. These characters are well drawn, and Orwell’s trenchant political insights are revealed through story and acted and spoken by vividly drawn human beings. We see Winston’s humanity, his bravery and his cowardice; we also empathize with his feelings for defiant, sexy Julia.