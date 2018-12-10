Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

Denver's literary scene keeps giving back. Since this week leans hard on the holidays, there are events to keep kids busy as well as to keep adults shopping, as well as events that simply celebrate reading. Here are five bookish things to do in the days ahead.

Barney Saltzberg, Beautiful Oops!

Tuesday, December 11, 10 a.m.

Anythink Huron Street

9417 Huron Street, Thornton

Tuesday, December 11, 4:30 p.m.

Anythink Perl Mack

7611 Hilltop Circle, Denver

Both free

Children’s author, songwriter and illustrator Barney Saltzberg comes to two locations of Anythink libraries for two very special events. Saltzberg will spend the morning at the Thornton location performing from his many books, most recently Beautiful Oops! and Enough Is Enough. In the afternoon, he moves to the Denver location for a found-art workshop in which kids use found objects in order to make their own “Oops Art.” Space is limited at both; visit the Anythink website for registration and more information.

Verne Lundquist, Play By Play

Tuesday, December 11, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

Free

Legendary sports broadcaster Verne Lundquist comes to the Tattered Cover with his memoir, Play By Play: Calling the Wildest Games in Sports – From SEC Football to College Basketball, the Masters, and More, just in time for the sports fan on your gift list. The book replays the greatest experiences from Lundquist’s storied career, taking you behind the scenes for some of the most exciting moments in modern sports history. Take a seat in the box with one of the best announcers in the business.

EXPAND Renee Fajardo

Renee Fajardo and Carl Ruby, Biscochitos for Mis Jitos

Wednesday, December 12, 6:30 p.m.

CHAC Art Gallery

222 Santa Fe Drive

Free

Some of the Southwest’s best storytellers and authors come together to pay tribute to a cookie called biscochitos, which originated in southern Colorado and northern New Mexico over a century ago. But it’s not all cookies in Biscochitos for Mis Jitos & Other Tummy Tales; stories and recipes in the book represent numerous ethnic influences throughout the Southwest, and include everything from apple pandowdy to potato latkes to chili guiso. Come buy a book, get it signed — and bring your appetite for the Biscochitos Tasting Contest.

Write for Rights

Thursday, December 13, 5 p.m.

The Alliance Center

1536 Wynkoop Street

Free

This annual letter-writing campaign hosted by Amnesty International invites the community to send messages of solidarity to people facing human-rights violations, or to write letters that put pressure on those in power to stop the abuses being committed. This year, all of the cases chosen to spotlight are women — women who have been wrongly imprisoned and punished. Writing materials are provided; all you need to bring is passion and commitment. The event is free, but registration is requested. End the year by giving back: As 2018 closes, make your voice heard.

Nicole Hampton, Sugar High

Nicole Hampton, Sugar High

Saturday, December 15, 6 p.m.

BookBar

4280 Tennyson Street

Free

Denver’s Nicole Hampton not only runs the popular food blog Dough-Eyed, she's also come out with Sugar High: Sweet & Savory Baking in Your High-Altitude Kitchen, which we highlighted last month in a guide to Colorado cookbooks. And now she brings that book — just in time for mile-high holiday baking — to BookBar for an event that’s sure to be as delicious as it is informative. Cheddar, bacon and herb biscuits? Cappucino streusel cake? Triple-berry and apple galettes? I don’t even know what a galette is, but yes, please. And pass the eggnog latte.



