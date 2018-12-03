Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

Denver is playing host to a number of literary luminaries this week: Wyoming writer Alyson Hagy, motivational sensation Jen Sincero, Colorado photographer John Fielder and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Adam Johnson. Rounding out the star-studded lineup is former Westword scribbler Jason Heller, with a reading from his book Strange Stars. The winter night’s sky is full of literary brilliance — so shine on, you crazy Denver diamonds.

Alyson Hagy, Scribe

Monday, December 3, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

Free

Celebrated author Alyson Hagy comes to Tattered Cover to read from and sign Scribe, named one of NPR’s “Best Books of 2018.” Hagy draws on traditional folktales and the history and culture of Appalachia to create a swiftly plotted novel that touches on pressing issues of our time — migration, pandemic disease, the rise of authoritarianism — and makes a compelling case for the power of stories to both show us the world and transform it.

Jen Sincero, You Are a Badass Every Day

Tuesday, December 4, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

$20

Tattered Cover welcomes world-renowned motivational speaker and author Jen Sincero, who'll read from and sign copies of her newest book, You Are a Badass Every Day: How to Keep Your Motivation Strong, Your Vibe High, and Your Quest for Transformation Unstoppable. Sadly, after reporting the full name of the book, we’re out of room to describe the collection of exercises, cues and reflections to keep you going…but then, the title is pretty clear all by itself, isn’t it? Tickets are $20 and include a copy of the book and a spot in the autograph line. Motivation: Come get you some.

John Fielder, Colorado: Black on White

Wednesday, December 5, 5:30 p.m.

Cherokee Ranch & Castle

6113 Daniels Park Road, Sedalia

$40

John Fielder, Colorado’s pre-eminent nature photographer, comes to the beautiful Cherokee Ranch & Castle for a reception, slideshow presentation, book sale and signing in connection with his new book, Colorado: Black on White. Witness forty years of Fielder photography, from the Great Plains to the Rocky Mountains to our western river canyons. Fielder will relate stories of his life and work, and even give photo tips. Admission includes appetizers and a chance to enjoy the Castle in its full holiday splendor. Fielder’s books will, of course, be available for purchase and autographing…just in time for gift-giving.

Jason Heller, Strange Stars

Thursday, December 6, 7:30 p.m.

Boulder Book Store

1107 Pearl Street, Boulder

$5

If you missed Jason Heller’s appearances earlier this year, here’s your chance to make up for that oversight. Heller beams up to Boulder for a reading and signing of Strange Stars: David Bowie, Pop Music, and the Decade Sci-Fi Exploded, his book that reflects on the parallel roles science fiction and pop music played in the way the world changed from the tumultuous 1960s into the sci-fi-saturated ’70s. As always, your $5 entry fee is good for an equal discount on any purchase at the store.

Adam Johnson, The Orphan Master’s Son

Friday, December 7, 7 p.m.

Lewis Sharp Auditorium

Denver Art Museum

100 West 14th Parkway

$10 for Lighthouse members, $20 for non-members, $5 for students, veterans and teachers

Denver’s Lighthouse Writers Workshop brings Pulitzer Prize- and National Book Award-winning writer Adam Johnson (The Orphan Master’s Son, Fortune Smiles) to town for a reading and book talk with equally awesome award-winning Boulder writer Erika Krouse (Come Up and See Me Sometime). Lighthouse is also hosting Johnson for a workshop on “Troubling Narratives” at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 8, at Lighthouse (1515 Race Street). Visit the Lighthouse website for registration and more information.



