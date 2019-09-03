Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

The literary scene in early September is decidedly adult, examining everything from business strategies for the digital world to the English Civil War; from women establishing themselves in the Ivy League to a Buddhist approach to pet care. There are lots of ways to expand your awareness this week; here are just five:

Philippa Gregory, Tidelands

Tuesday, September 3, 7 p.m.

Hilton Denver Inverness

200 Inverness Drive West, Englewood

Free

Arapahoe County Libraries team up with the Tattered Cover to bring best-selling author and historian Philippa Gregory (The Other Boleyn Girl) to metro Denver for a reading and signing of her new novel, Tidelands. The book is set during the English Civil War of the 1600s, a time of dark secrets and superstition when it could be dangerous to be a woman. The event is free, but registration is required. Autographs are available only with the purchase of the book from the Tattered Cover, either at or before the event; proof of purchase is required to get a place in the signing line.

C.S. Sunshine, SYNC’d

7:30 p.m., Thursday, September 5

Boulder Book Store

1107 Pearl Street, Boulder

Free

Denver native and longtime local business consultant C.S. Sunshine brings her new book, SYNC’d: A Behavioral Operation System: Meeting the Customer of a New Era at the Warp Speed of Global Business, to the Boulder Book Store for a discussion and signing. It’s a one-stop practical guide to the structural and human-behavioral change required by businesses and other organizations to succeed in serving the modern customer of the digital era.

Anne Gardiner Perkins, Yale Needs Women

Friday, September 6, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover LoDo

1628 16th Street

Free

The Tattered Cover LoDo welcomes author Anne Gardiner Perkins, who'll discuss and sign her new book, Yale Needs Women: How the First Group of Girls Rewrote the Rules of an Ivy League Giant. It’s the unflinching account of a group of young women striving for change in the ivory towers of the Ivy League, an inspiring story of strength, resilience and courage that continues to resonate throughout the storied halls of higher education today.

Lit on Lit

Saturday, September 7, 2 p.m.

The Coffee Joint

1130 Yuma Court

$25

According to the old saw, you write drunk, edit sober. But since the legalization of marijuana, there’s another option: Just stay high for the whole dang process. Suspect Press editor-in-chief Amanda E.K. brings Lit on Lit back to Denver, with an invitation to bring your own — both your favorite strain and your creative self — to partake in some weed and some work. The event is hosted by the Coffee Joint, Denver’s first social consumption establishment, and will continue on the first Saturday of every month. Tickets are available now.

Sarah C. Beasley, Kindness for All Creatures

Monday, September 9, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover LoDo

1628 16th Street

Free

Author Sarah C. Beasley comes to the Tattered Cover LoDo to discuss and sign Kindness for All Creatures: Buddhist Advice for Compassionate Animal Care, a heartfelt guide to compassionate care for animals from a Buddhist perspective. The book offers practical advice for mindfully raising pets and honoring animals, with strategies structured around the Six Perfections of Buddhism.



