Beth Stelling's Hilarious Takeover of Comedy Works

From her early days in Chicago to her acclaimed specials, Beth Stelling has evolved as a standup comic.
"I remember when I was first starting out, I would try to cater my jokes to the club owners, but that didn’t work because I wasn’t being myself," she recalls. "In order to get time on stage to perform, you feel like you have to do that. But why does it matter what they think is funny? Don’t cater to what people want to hear; it's so much more important to refine what you think is funny."
As Stelling gears up for her eagerly anticipated run at Comedy Works Downtown, from Friday, February 23, to Sunday, February 25, it’s clear that the comedian is a force to be reckoned with. Originally from Dayton, Ohio, she got her start in Chicago after graduating magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts in theater from Miami University.
Stelling was compelled to move to the Windy City following an internship at the School at Steppenwolf Theatre. She cut her teeth in the standup scene, quickly becoming a staple at local venues. But it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows.
"After a few years in Chicago, I was feeling low," she admits. "I was feeling [that] maybe this isn't the right path for me. It was all weighing on me. My friend texted me, asking, 'Have you seen the Chicago Reader?' I hadn’t, so I went and got a copy. I remember opening it up and seeing I was named Best Standup Comedian in Chicago [in 2010], and I’m pretty sure I shed a tear. It was one of those moments where I knew I was on the right path."
Seeking a fresh challenge and a way to expand her comedic repertoire, she ventured into improv classes at the Annoyance Theatre. This decision proved to be transformative, not just for her standup but for Stelling as an artist. It was here that she met Meg Johns, who saw the spark of brilliance in her and invited her to participate in the New Colony's collaborative theater production.
"The producers had said we’d do a show in June called Five Lesbians Eating a Quiche without really knowing what that would be," Stelling says. "Then, me, Meg, Maari Suorsa, Mary Hollis Inboden and Thea Lux got together and started having these long-form rehearsals where we devised scenes from our minds. We were given the time period and setting, which was the annual meeting of the Susan B. Anthony Society for the Sisters of Gertrude Stein, and we kind of went from there. It was so fun to play with these women, and the things we improvised were transcribed into a play that is still done today."
The experience enriched her, blending her sharp wit with a newfound appreciation for the dynamism of group performance, setting the stage for what was to become a pivotal transition in her career. Stelling was selected as one of the New Faces for Montreal’s prestigious Just for Laughs festival in 2011.
"Because I got the standup mention in the Reader, that gave me the confidence to try out for Montreal’s New Faces," Stelling says. "It was sort of a perfect little storm; I got the “Best Stand-up Comedian” award and had tried out for Montreal’s New Faces three times and finally got it, so that was my impetus to move to Los Angeles. The last summer before moving, we decided to put up Five Lesbians as a full play, so that was just a wild and fun summer, and it was a great way for me to diversify my talents."
Her move wasn't merely a change of scenery; it was a strategic step toward expanding her opportunities and establishing herself within the epicenter of the entertainment industry.
"I moved out with the most money I had ever saved," Stelling recounts, highlighting the optimism and pragmatism that accompanied her westward journey. "I put everything from Chicago in my car and drove with a friend across the country. I didn't have a job or anything lined up, but was living in a house with some friends. … For a while, I was working at Intelligentsia [Coffee] super early in the morning, going to do nannying after my shift got out around noon, and ending by driving to clubs to do shows until late. Then I’d go to bed and do it all over again for several years.
"I had a series of little breaks," she continues. "I got Conan when I was still at Intelligentsia, and that was exciting, and I was so grateful, but it's not exactly going to change your life. You get a check for $1,000, which is amazing, but I still had to keep saving and working a ton. The benefit of following your dream at a young age is that you have the energy to work three jobs. I'm on Christian Duguay's podcast now called Valley Heat, but before he ever started that back in the day, he was working on Ridiculousness, and I credit that as one of the earlier breaks I had. That show was the first time I was able to not have to work as much babysitting or working for the cafe."
She made memorable appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! after Jimmy saw her perform at the Upright Citizens Brigade, and her first half-hour special, Boner Appétit to You, earned critical acclaim. Her HBO Max special, Girl Daddy, and follow-up Netflix special, If You Didn’t Want Me Then, further cemented her status, receiving widespread praise and topping "Best Of" lists. Beyond standup, Beth ventured into writing for notable TV shows and films, including Good Boys, I Love You America with Sarah Silverman, The Last O.G. and Rick and Morty, showcasing her versatility and depth as a comedic talent.
For local crowds, Stelling promises a mixture of bombastic humor coupled with the insightful comedy she's known for. "I'm looking at my set list, and I don't want to minimize it by saying the keywords, because some are really silly," Stelling says. "This hour is probably the most physical and almost louder than normal. I don't know if that's appealing to people, but it's interesting to me. I find myself being more physical and experimental with volume.
"I really love Comedy Works," she adds. "It's really one of the spots that I look forward to most during the year when I'm touring. Both the staff and the audience are so loving and fun, so I can’t wait for Denver."
Beth Stelling, Friday, February 23, through Sunday, February 25, at Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th Street. Get tickets at comedyworks.com.