The independent voice of Denver since 1977

Bike shops are open for repairs.EXPAND
Bike shops are open for repairs.
Danielle Lirette

Need Your Bicycle Fix? Bike Shops Are Open...From a Distance

Kyle Harris | March 31, 2020 | 5:50am
Colorado has not shut down bike shops over COVID-19.

Listed as a critical business in Colorado, they're still open for repairs and shopping, which is good news for any cyclists trying to get around town for the essentials: jobs, groceries, hospital visits...and fresh air.

But even though they haven't been required to close, most of the shops are cutting back hours, limiting the number of customers inside to enforce social-distancing protocols, or offering curbside services only.

If you want to browse for a new bike or gab with the bike mechanic about your fixed-gear collection, wait till the shutdown is over. In the meantime, if you need parts or an urgent repair, the shops are ready to help. But no matter what shop you go to, call ahead. Things are changing quickly.

Cycleton in Stapleton, which plans to stay open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, has cut back on the number of bike-repair projects it is taking on. Doors are kept locked, and customers are being limited to two groups at a time.

"If you have a service issue, we ask that you give us a call first so that we can let you know when we would be able to facilitate your needs," the shop requests on social media. "We are working with a very small crew right now, so there may be delays. Sales are more than welcome, however, it will help us immensely if you have a good idea what you're looking for before you come in. This will help us to take care of your needs quickly and efficiently and be able to service other customers in a timely manner. We will do our best to keep our customer's bicycle needs met and appreciate your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Let's get through this together, Denver!"

SloHi, which offers bike sales, repairs and coffee, continues to operate on an appointment-only basis; only two customers at a time are allowed at both the Highland and City Park locations.

The nonprofit bike shop Bikes Together has closed its Park Hill shop but kept its spot at 1060 Osage Street open; it has suspended volunteering at both locations. The shops are asking for financial donations through Colorado Gives.

Velosoul Cyclery is open for business but limiting the shop to one customer at a time; in addition, the store is posting dad jokes and photos of bug-out bikes — bicycles for surviving the Apocalypse — online, to try to keep the mood light.

Turin has limited its offerings to by-appointment curbside service. "Stay safe, wash your hands, and call us before you stop by," the shop posted online.

Turin also offers the following smart advice: "Like everyone, we can’t wait to get back to normal, but until then be safe out there y’all! If you’re gonna ride stick to small groups, stay in your local community, and please do not do anything that could put you in danger of needing emergency services."

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

