The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Adrian Egolf as Marie Antoinette in BETC's The Revolutionists.
Michael Ensminger

Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company Launches Ghost Light Videos

Juliet Wittman | March 23, 2020 | 7:12am
AA

Arts organizations around the state are thinking about how to use their energy and creativity to survive closures during the coronavirus pandemic. The Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company is responding with craft and imagination. In a bid to stay in touch with audiences and community, the company is invoking the theatrical tradition of the ghost light, a light theaters traditionally leave on all night after everyone has left the building.

The BETC is creating a Ghost Light Series of videos to be shared with its mailing list and on its website and Facebook page. The introductory video explains that every theater is rumored to house a ghost, whether a past performer, audience member or author, and the light is intended to keep these spirits at bay. Another explanation is that the light is there to help any spirit still hungering to act, sing or dance.

The project is still being finalized, and content has not yet been set, though BETC has released a video introducing the project:

“It’ll be a variety of things, some longer form, like interviews or monologues, some shorter, fun, quick hits,” says artistic director Stephen Weitz. “We don’t have a long-term schedule laid out yet. We’re brainstorming. This is just our way of trying to provide a little fun and information for the public to have and enjoy.”

The first episode airs Tuesday, March 24.

The project is not intended as a fundraiser, though anyone enjoying the series is obviously free to donate to BETC.

Everyone involved — staff, actors and supporters from the wider theater community — will be donating their time and talent.

“We’ll see who we can get involved and evolve as we go,” says Weitz.

At the moment, BETC is still paying its five-person staff, but the future is uncertain, and, “like everyone else, the BETC family is stressed and concerned,” says Weitz. “One great thing about this kind of content is that it gives our artists something creative to focus on, as well as a way to stay in touch with our BETC family.”

For more information about BETC programming, go to the theater's website.

 
Juliet Wittman is an investigative reporter and critic with a passion for theater, literature, social justice and food. She has reviewed theater for Westword for over a decade; for many years, she also reviewed memoirs for the Washington Post. She has won several journalism awards and published essays and short stories in literary magazines. Her novel, Stocker's Kitchen, can be obtained at select local bookstores and on Amazon.

