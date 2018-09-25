Review: Boulder Ensemble's Pride and Prejudice a Winning Match Game

Coupling is a game, a dance, a joke. And also a matter of life and death. Jane Austen’s elegant, humorous and enduring nineteenth-century novel about women seeking mates, Pride and Prejudice, has been transformed into a two-hour play by Kate Hamill receiving its regional premiere from the Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company. This stage version of Pride and Prejudice features eight actors, most of whom take more than one role. There’s some hilarious cross-dressing, a lot of ridiculously funny bits, persistent bell-ringing and the occasional revelatory moment.

You remember the plot: Mrs. Bennet is desperate to get her daughters married, a tough task because there are four of them (five in the novel, but Kitty has disappeared). Since the family home will pass out of their hands to the contemptible Mr. Collins on Mr. Bennet’s death, Mrs. Bennet’s desperation is understandable, though not so her constant plotting, gossiping and meddling. Settling these daughters into financially stable homes would have been crucial in Austen’s time; failure could mean penury. The two oldest daughters are lovely, conventional Jane and smart, spirited Lizzy. Two gentlemen come to town: Mr. Bingley instantly and gratifyingly falls for Jane. His friend, Mr. Darcy, sneers at the local country bumpkins — most particularly Mrs. Bennet — though something in him responds to Lizzie’s independence of spirit. Plot twists and misunderstandings follow.

Hamill is a fearless and inventive writer. Last year, the Arvada Center showed her version of Sense and Sensibility , which is even crazier and more jittery than Pride and Prejudice and includes actors morphing into animals and objects, and pieces of furniture waltzing around the floor. But if things are less kinetic in this production, they’re every bit as eccentric.