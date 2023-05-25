First Look: New Indoor Amusement Park, Bounce Empire, Opens in Lafayette

The large, tan building that houses Bounce Empire at 1380 South Public Road in Layfette seems unassuming. But inside the glass doors is a vision that inspires wonder in adults and kids alike: the largest collection of bounce houses, mazes and games Colorado has ever seen. Bounce Empire, the state's newest indoor amusement park, opens its doors today, May 25, at 3 p.m., and owner James Hay-Arthur is determined to make it a different sort of park — one that caters to adults first and children second.
Ten years ago, after countless times trying — and failing — to find a suitable space for work events, Hay-Arthur decided to make one, and the vision for Bounce Empire, a fun space for children and adults, began to materialize. He bought his first inflatable attraction, a giant octopus and anchor (the inspiration for Bounce Empire's logo), and watched his delighted kids play for weeks.
Now, after three years of careful curation, Hay-Arthur has collected more than fifty inflatable attractions of impressive intricacy and magnitude. Some favorites include a massive dinosaur slide, a twister slide, inflatable carnival games like axe throwing, and a Millennium Falcon, complete with seats and R2-D2. At the right end of the park is a massive inflatable obstacle course themed like a roller coaster. And the best part about having an indoor amusement park devoted entirely to inflatables is that it's easy to rearrange. Hay-Arthur says he has a dozen other inflatables waiting to be swapped in, and he wants to change up the park's layouts and attractions every couple of weeks.
All Bison Bistro meals are created to go, prompting guests to eat on the Alpine Terrace, a furnished balcony that overlooks the Flatirons.
Hay-Arthur emphasizes that cleanliness is a vital part of the park; to that end, he's hired a full-time sanitation team. Guests will be asked to use the sanitizing station to clean their footwear at the door and will be given brand-new Bounce Empire socks with grippy bottoms for ultimate climbing power.
Over the next year, Hay-Arthur has big plans for Bounce Empire and wants to bring kid-friendly DJs and Red Rocks-level concerts to the venue's stage, rearranging inflatables to make room for 500 guests and giving parents the opportunity to introduce their kids to live music. "It'll be a very cool environment to be able to do that in," he says. "It's just time for something new, something fresh and exciting."
Bounce Empire tickets can be purchased here at $25 per hour with a $7 reservation fee.