Chris Noth Stars in One-Night Denver Staging of It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play

Visionbox Studio is bringing in a new star to headline its one-night-only theatrical production of It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, directed by founding artistic director Jennifer McCray Rincón. The theater, which was founded by Rincón and actor Bill Pullman in 2010, is known for bringing in bigger names to work with regional ensembles, and this year, Chris Noth will play George Bailey.
"Jennifer and I both attended Yale School of Drama, although she was first year when I was third year," says Noth. "I haven’t seen Jennifer in years, [but] there is always a kind of unspoken bond between those of us who attended Yale, a common language of memory and training — so when she reached out, I became immediately interested."
Rincón knew she wanted to bring in a Yale alumni to star in It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, so she began reaching out to former classmates such as Dylan Baker, David Hyde Pierce and Noth, asking them to join the project. Noth responded to the request almost immediately.
"Chris was a shot in the dark, but he responded the next day," Rincón says. "We started talking, and it’s that feeling where you pick up right where you left off. I can’t remember when we saw each other last; we haven’t worked together in our adult lives, but we’ve been talking on the phone ever since. I think it’s a great part for Chris. People think of [George Bailey] as the iconic Jimmy Stewart, and it takes a complex actor to walk in those shoes.
"Bill and I always talk about how, with the greatest actors, their performances are always about opposition," she continues. "That’s what creates depth and authenticity — no one is one thing. I think about Chris in that way; he is very powerful but has emotional depth and darkness, as well. He has children himself, so he knows what it is to have a family. He’s been married and has gone through his own trials and tribulations. It's got the feel of a one-man show that is also an ensemble piece. Sure, it’s all about George Bailey, but it's really about the relationships in his life."
Noth is best known for acting in Sex and the City as Mr. Big (he was dismissed from that show's spin-off, And Just Like That, after he was accused of sexual assault, which he denies) and Law and Order as Detective Mike Logan. Written by Joe Landry, It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play is a theatrical adaptation of the beloved 1946 film, which was based on Philip Van Doren Stern's short story The Greatest Gift. The story follows the life of George Bailey, a man on the brink of despair who is shown the impact of his existence by an angel.
It's "a truly American story — a portrait that expresses something about the American character: innocence, greed, charity [and] redemption," Noth says. "Theater is alive; it brings a certain danger that way for the actor. Success is fine — it depends how you define it, because success doesn’t always have anything to do with talent — so I believe one tries to nourish their talent, and success will come when it comes."
Rincón has directed the play four times before and believes it's a 'foolproof script' that gives actors a lot of freedom to experiment, which is part of the company's mission. Visionbox Studios was established to provide theater artists in Colorado with graduate-level training while developing new work. Rincón had originally come to Denver to serve as the head acting instructor at the now-defunct National Theatre Conservatory, which was a three-year graduate program that was part of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.
"When they were talking about shutting it down, I called my good friend Bill Pullman and said, 'The NTC is closed; I am going to start my own training program; will you help me?’ and he said yes," Rincón recalls. "Part of Visionbox's history is that while we are completely Colorado-based, we are always bringing other artists to Denver. ... You learn the most from people in this industry."
The show is staged in Visionbox's distinct "low-friction" style, which Rincón and Pullman have developed over the years. Aside from the incorporation of VR/AR projections developed by fellow Yale alumni Philip Baldwin, their work relies on extreme minimalism.
"This script is ten actors standing around microphones — that's the whole thing," Rincón explains. "What I have done is add in a little bit of projection design and expand the idea of the radio play a bit by taking George and Mary out of the radio station for key moments. To me, theater is about one thing: the imagination. This is my fifth production of it, and we have found simple ways to do it that have subtlety and ambiguity so people can imagine the things we have shown them. That’s what great acting is about."
At its core, It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play serves as a reminder of the true meaning of the holiday season. It's a celebration of the presence of loved ones, forgoing materialism and inviting audiences to embrace the spirit of togetherness.
"I think anyone, no matter race, religion, creed, culture or class, can relate to this piece," Rincón says. "When we are going to the mall to buy presents, that isn't what Christmas is about. The season is about being with the people you care for. The older you get, the more you realize it’s less about the presents and more about the presence of people."
It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 6, Studio Loft at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Performing Arts Complex. Get tickets at visionbox.org.