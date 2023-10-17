Cirque du Soleil Brings Its First-Ever Acrobatics on Ice to Denver

“CRYSTAL really pushes the boundaries of possibility within the circus arts. The show highlights Cirque du Soleil’s creativity in a new way and encourages audiences to find the magic of the everyday,” says artistic director Robert Tannion. "Every time you watch, there’s something new to see and experience. It’s a magical story that springs to life on the ice, and we can’t wait to bring it to Denver for the first time.”
CRYSTAL has a lot of firsts for Cirque du Soleil, aside from being on ice. The production also uses real snow, and the team makes 300 snowballs per week.
Tickets are available now for Cirque Club members; join for free on Cirque du Soleil's website. General tickets will go on sale Monday, October 23, at cirquedusoleil.com/crystal.
CRYSTAL will be at Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle, on the following dates:
Wednesday, March 13, 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 14, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 15, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 16, 11:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Take a look at photos from past CRYSTAL shows below: