Performance Art

Cirque du Soleil Brings Its First-Ever Acrobatics on Ice to Denver

"It’s a magical story that springs to life on the ice, and we can’t wait to bring it to Denver for the first time.”
October 17, 2023
Oliver Brajon
Cirque du Soleil will perform its world-famous circus feats on ice at Denver's Ball Arena next March. While the show, CRYSTAL, debuted in 2017, this will be the first time it's traveled to the Mile High City. The plot follows protagonist Crystal as she learns about herself, and the performance showcases seven circus acts, including trapeze, aerial arts, hand-balancing, juggling and more — all on slippery ice.

CRYSTAL really pushes the boundaries of possibility within the circus arts. The show highlights Cirque du Soleil’s creativity in a new way and encourages audiences to find the magic of the everyday,” says artistic director Robert Tannion. "Every time you watch, there’s something new to see and experience. It’s a magical story that springs to life on the ice, and we can’t wait to bring it to Denver for the first time.”

CRYSTAL has a lot of firsts for Cirque du Soleil, aside from being on ice. The production also uses real snow, and the team makes 300 snowballs per week.

Tickets are available now for Cirque Club members; join for free on Cirque du Soleil's website. General tickets will go on sale Monday, October 23, at cirquedusoleil.com/crystal.

CRYSTAL will be at Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle, on the following dates:
Wednesday, March 13, 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 14, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 15, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 16, 11:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Take a look at photos from past CRYSTAL shows below:
click to enlarge trapeze artist hanging above an ice rink with spotters on ice skates
The show will involve seven different traditional circus acts on ice.
Oliver Brajon
click to enlarge man on trapeze dropping woman to a man below
Cirque du Soleil is world-famous for its jaw-dropping performances.
Oliver Brajon
click to enlarge woman in blue dress hanging upside down from one foot
The Cirque du Soleil show follows a journey of self-discovery.
Oliver Brajon
click to enlarge aerial artists hanging in the air
The aerial and hand-to-hand acts are only more impressive on ice.
Oliver Brajon
click to enlarge men on ice skates and in hockey outfits skating over a ramp
Cirque du Soleil's CRYSTAL comprises a variety of acts.
Oliver Brajon
click to enlarge man hanging from an aerial strap while woman skates below on an icerink
Cirque Club members can get tickets now.
Oliver Brajon
