Remembering Clark Richert, Premier Colorado Painter

Richert was born and raised in Wichita, Kansas, and attended the University of Kansas in Lawrence, where he earned a BFA in 1963. Early on, he was influenced by Mark Rothko, and initially he created abstract expressionist-style paintings that reflected Richert’s sophisticated sense for color.
After graduation, he came to Colorado to study at the University of Colorado with George Woodman, who was then creating paintings based on patterns inspired by Islamic tile work. Richert had seen Woodman’s pieces before he moved to Boulder and was deeply affected by them. During this time, he was the principal force behind the formation of the Armory Group, a loosely affiliated collective of artists showcasing a range of stylistic expressions, from the realist to the non-objective; it included the likes of Margaret Neumann, John DeAndrea, Richard Kallweit and others.
Drop City comprised a collection of domed and semi-domed buildings that expanded on the radical structural concepts of Buckminster Fuller, whom Richert had met in Boulder. Unlike most artists then or now, Richert was involved in the practice of advanced mathematics and geometry, and with the revelations unleashed by Fuller, Richert’s trajectory flowed perfectly into the construction of these “domes.” Their surfaces were covered with geometric patterns of hard-edged shapes. These multicolored shapes had been cut out of the hoods of junked cars and then used as building materials. The resulting forms represented three-dimensional expressions of Richert’s simultaneous painterly interests — covering a surface with repeated shapes tessellated into clusters.
Though short-lived, the art collective earned much fame and many accolades; Fuller, pleased with what he saw when he visited the site, chose Drop City for his 1967 Dymaxion award in the field of “innovative and economic housing construction.” This involvement with experimental living made Richert's reputation as an early pioneer of the counterculture — not just here, but nationally.
Drop City was abandoned by its residents in 1969, and Richert returned to Boulder, eventually completing his MFA in 1972. In 1974, he participated in another kind of artist collective, Criss-Cross. Its membership included others interested in using repeated forms as building blocks for their compositions, including Woodman, longtime fellow traveler Kallweit, and Charles DeJulio. It was during the Criss-Cross years that Richert’s aesthetic became well established, creating what could be called his classic style. In the pieces from this period, Richert was using systems of color to lay out complex patterns that were illustrations of concepts he had taken from physics and mathematics. Despite their sometimes indecipherable content, the resulting paintings were so abjectly beautiful and so expertly carried out that they had a broad appeal extending far beyond those who could understand the mind-boggling equations underneath the surfaces.
In the late ’70s, Richert was involved in the founding of two of the region’s earliest artist-co-ops: Edge Gallery in Boulder (no relation to Denver's current Edge Gallery) and Spark Gallery in Denver, on which he collaborated with Paul Gillis, Andy Libertone, Neumann and DeJulio, among others. Spark is still up and running in its original form.
In addition to working as an artist, Richert was a beloved teacher. He taught at several art schools over the decades; starting in the ’90s, he served as professor of art at the Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design, impacting the lives of hundreds of students, some of whom later emerged as major artists themselves. A few years ago, he cut back on teaching and was named professor emeritus at RMCAD.
Richert remained active in the art world up to the end; in fact, he's the subject of a solo, Clark Richert: Z-Space, currently on view at Rule Gallery’s branch in Marfa, Texas. Plans for a posthumous Richert show at Rule’s Denver venue are in the planning stages.
Richert’s health began to falter in August, and he was in and out of hospitals and health-care facilities though the fall and winter before passing away on the morning of December 24. He is survived by his longtime partner, Barbara Ittner, with whom he'd lived since 1984, and his children from a previous marriage: Hannah Richert, Luther Richert and Brandon Richert. Given the pandemic, there is no memorial planned for the immediate future; a celebration of Richert’s life could be held next spring or summer.