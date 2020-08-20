Claude VonStroke, Desert Dwellers Play Outdoor Art Exhibit in Denver

This weekend in the Golden Triangle, the Acoma Street Project will throw what it's billing as the first socially distanced art exhibition with festival-grade production. The events will be deejayed via live stream on large screens by world-class artists including Josh Butler, Claude VonStroke and Desert Dwellers.

Local DJs, including Aaron Bordas and Erin Stereo, will also perform live. Artists, curated by the team at ILA Gallery, include Android Jones, Alex Ubatuba, Scott Young, DAS and BiLD. Microdose VR powered by Vision Agency and Jones will provide visuals.

Dance-music promoter TheHundred Presents is behind the three-day event, which opens tonight, August 20, and runs through Saturday, August 22.

With clubs and large events shut down, the EDM scene has had a harder time than most finding ways to keep the party going in a safe way. Billing DJ sets alongside an art exhibition and enforcing strict social distancing and health protocols is an ambitious attempt to create a way for people to gather and enjoy the music without incurring the wrath of the city...or the pandemic.

The organizers posted the following rules to try to keep people safer:

We have implemented enhanced health and safety measures in accordance with guidance outlined by our local state and city officials for you, our other guests, and staff. For your health and safety, and for the safety of others, you agree to follow ALL posted guidelines while attending an Acoma Street Project event. There is an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any public space. To reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread we ask that all of our guests and staff adhere to all posted guidelines. By attending an Acoma Street Project event you voluntarily assume all risks associated with the potential exposure to COVID-19. We reserve the right to refuse service to anyone not in compliance with posted safety guidelines. GUIDELINES:

- We recommend guests over the age of 65 stay home

- If you have any underlying health conditions please stay home

- If you feel sick, please stay home

- Masks must be worn at all times except when consuming food/beverages

- Please wash and sanitize hands frequently

- Please respect and maintain social distance of 6 ft. between yourself and other guests/groups

- Please remain in designated table area

- Servers will take your food and drink orders. Respect limited bathroom capacity



The nightclub and EDM scene have taken hits in recent weeks, both locally and nationally.

Even when clubs were allowed to be open in Denver, Beta was shut down after videos surfaced of guests not wearing masks and failing to social distance. A recent Chainsmokers Drive-In concert in Southhampton, New York, turned into a free-for-all, with people partying in the front rows. That led to a state investigation.

But in Denver, most bars and restaurants have managed to open, galleries and museums continue to invite people to look at work, and other events, from a drive-in version of Film on the Rocks to Itchy-O's Drive-In ritual in the Mission Ballroom parking lot, demonstrate how promoters and officials are working together to find ways to safely keep live entertainment going.

The Acoma Street Project runs from 7 to 10 p.m. August 20 with a live stream from Josh Butler and live performances from Aaron Bordas + Black/Tuesday. On Friday, August 21, from 7 to 10 p.m, Claude VonStroke live-streams a set, while Erin Stereo and RC3 perform. And on Saturday, August 21, from 7 to 10 p.m., Dessert Dwellers live-stream a set, while Andy Immerman Music and Andrew Fitzgerald play in person.

The events take place at 1055 Acoma Street. Tables for four cost $120 plus fees. For tickets and more information, go to the Acoma Street Project's Nightout page.