The Ten Best Vintage Stores in Denver

The rush of finding the perfect piece after hours of sweeping through clothing racks is all too familiar to vintage fashion lovers, and in the past few years, secondhand clothing has exploded in popularity — a reality that's great for the planet but means more competition for that once-in-a-lifetime find.
Luckily for Denverites, the Mile High City is a mecca for thrifters, vintage collectors and lovers of upcycled fashion. Got an extra day off this weekend for Labor Day? Get out there and buy yourself a new (old) outfit.
Denver is home to dozens of independent resale and vintage stores, with more popping up every year. Better yet? Each store has an original twist: Some serve looks and margaritas while others sell original pieces from the early 21st century. Whatever your niche, any of these ten vintage stores below could bring you one step closer to your dream closet.
The Common Collective
613 East 13th Avenue
Opened in 2021 by Tristan Bego and Jenny Neal, The Common Collective works with five vendors to supply upcycled and vintage clothing with a focus on affordability, gender-neutral options and inclusive sizing, making it a one-stop shop for vintage in Capitol Hill. In addition to clothes for every style (and a really great clearance rack at the back of the store), The Common Collective also stocks plants and affordable jewelry and other accessories. Situated in a bustling section of 13th Avenue near Wax Trax, Jelly Cafe and Kilgore Books, a stop into The Common Collective always makes for a fun and thrifty afternoon of shopping in Capitol Hill.
Regal Vintage
1866 South Broadway
Opened in 2004 by James Elliot and Stephen Castillo, Regal Vintage has been a vintage fashion staple in Denver for more than 20 years. The store originally opened in Capitol Hill at 13th and Downing streets before moving to its current location on South Broadway, where it’s been for 18 years. “We absolutely love what we do,” says Elliot, who has been a vintage collector since the ‘90s. The store is always well stocked with vintage gowns from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s and fabulous and unique shirts, pants and sweaters, as well as vintage knick-knacks and stuffed animals. The store’s kitschy selection of items and frequent sales ensure a good find for anyone who’s willing to look.
Fever Dream Vintage & Modern
1506 Fillmore Street
Opened by Veronica Desangles in 2022 near City Park, Fever Dream Vintage & Modern organizes its wares by decade and category, making it easy to find everything from a snazzy ‘80s wool sweater to dreamy ‘60s lingerie. The store, which won a 2025 Best of Denver for Best Vintage Clothing Store for Trinkets, is decorated with colorful vintage artwork and filled to the brim with vintage pins, jewelry, knick-knacks, vinyl and even matchbooks to dig through as well as clothing. Earlier this month, Fever Dream celebrated its three-year anniversary by expanding: the store took over a neighboring shop at 2903 East Colfax Avenue to make one big vintage store space. Now there are even more clothes to browse!
Atomic Salvage
1309 Marion Street
Opened in November 2021 in Capitol Hill by Jules Reed, Atomic Salvage is a hidden gem full of curated vintage clothing and homewares, as well as handmade soaps, jewelry and upcycled textiles provided by four different vendors. Atomic Salvage is also won a Best Of this year for its unique hand-printed designs, which decorate vintage pants, shirts, totes, nightgowns and more with images like clowns, kewpies, tigers, crying hearts and the fan-favorite “biggest slut in the antique shop” logo in gothic font. Next time you go to Cheesman Park, check out Atomic Salvage, too.
Boss Vintage
10 South Broadway
Established in 1989, Boss Vintage is one of Denver's oldest vintage clothing stores. The store is impeccably organized, with racks split by decade and type of clothing, perfect for those hunting for ’70s skirts or ’80s leather. Boss Vintage has an extensive collection of denim pieces, ACME cowboy boots, vintage scarves, jewelry and unique knickknacks. For those on a budget, the store has a $5 sale bin located near the back. Serious vintage collectors, fear not: Boss Vintage doesn't carry re-created pieces, only truly vintage originals, and is a dream for those who long to own a bit of history.
Garage Sale Vintage
1445 Larimer Street
Hitting the racks while sipping a margarita? Yes, please. Garage Sale Vintage is a buy, sell and trade thrift store with more than forty vintage vendors, including Vintage Vamp, the Denver Rummage Shop and the Denver Fashion Truck. It also has over forty types of tequilas and mezcals, as well as all-day cocktails such as peach bellinis and mimosas. For very motivated thrifters, a $100 purchase comes with a free shot from the bar, and with the amount of items the shop sells, hitting that number is an easily attainable goal. For those interested in selling, Garage Sale Vintage doesn't accept pieces from any later than 2007 or from mall or fast-fashion brands, ensuring that the store's stock remains unique. Goldmine Vintage
227 Broadway
Goldmine Vintage is flawlessly named: There's no better way to describe it than as a vintage goldmine. Although the store's exterior seems small, the space is surprisingly roomy for a Broadway storefront, and every corner is filled with racks of vintage goodies, sunglasses, vinyl and jewelry. The shop includes a large collection of denim (and an entire rack just for jeans) and has sections devoted to vintage flannels and trucker hats. Vintage T-shirts and dresses hang from the store's red ceiling for easy viewing. From fish dresses to denim two-piece sets, Goldmine Vintage is a one-stop shop for fun pieces and wardrobe staples.
Strawberry Mountain
825 Santa Fe Drive
The winner of a 2023 Best of Denver award for Best Thrift Store (and a 2025 award for Best Local Fashion Newsletter), Strawberry Mountain is a buy, sell and trade shop that carries all eras of clothing — and, yes, it's as cute as the name implies. The shop is intimate but packs a punch in the style department, with a shoe corner, several racks of tops, fun bottoms and dresses lining the walls, and adorable accessories sprinkled throughout the store. Strawberry Mountain also has a large stash of sweet, hard strawberry candy for a sugary surprise at checkout. Besides the cute clothes, decor and candy, the store has a bonus treasure: a free blockbuster box prompting customers to take a movie and leave a movie, the perfect cure for nostalgia and boring afternoons.
Sewn
18 South Broadway
Sewn carries a delectable combination of vintage, upcycled and homemade pieces. The front of the store showcases ten different Denver artists who create funky, one-of-a-kind wardrobe gems and accessories — think cropped collared shirts, crocheted tops, patched jeans and even homemade cards and jewelry. If you can't find your dream vintage outfit in any other Denver stores, Sewn has you covered. The back of the cozy shop is a vintage-loving creative's dream, bursting with vintage fabric, patterns and even unique zippers and buttons.
The Ten Penny Store
250 Broadway
The Ten Penny Store is yet another gem on Broadway. The store has a distinctive mom-and-pop vibe and specializes in goodies from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. The boutique was founded in 2018 by Matt and Kelley Vogel, who are both passionate vintage curators and collectors; the couple met at Regal Vintage and went on their first date in a thrift store. The shop has a fun collection of vintage-style posters (mushrooms, plants and more) as well as greeting cards, trinkets and jewelry. To the joy of local audiophiles, Ten Penny also boasts a small, curated record collection.