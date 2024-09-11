 Colorado Artist Jim Green Created the Train Sound at Denver Airport | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Artist Jim Green, Who Created "Train Call" at the Denver Airport, Has Departed

He captured the sounds of this city, from murmuring sidewalks to singing sinks.
September 11, 2024
Jim Green captured the sound of Denver.
Jim Green captured the sound of Denver. Courtesy of Kathryn Charles
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Everyone who's ever flown through Denver International Airport knows artist Jim Green's work: Before the airport opened, he received the public-art commission to create "Train Call," both the music and messages on trains running to and from the terminal, including those happy, tiddly sounds as the doors close on another jam-packed car full of travelers.

Green also created sound installations that produced mysterious noises from the sidewalk along Curtis Street in "Sound Walk," as well as a rendition of "Row, Row, Row Your Boat" that played from sinks at the Denver Art Museum. But some of his favorite pieces were created for airports, including the talking drinking fountains at the Seattle airport, which won top honors in the 1998 Best of Seattle.

The chimes for "Train Call" were made from plumbing pipes and early synthesizers, with sounds inspired by traditional folk songs like "She'll Be Coming ’Round the Mountain." Initially, Green was also responsible for the welcoming and chiding messages — "YOU are delaying the departure of this train" — made by local celebs Pete Smythe and Reynelda Muse, later replaced by Alan Roach (who had to fight to keep his place), Adele Arakawa and now Kim Christiansen. Ultimately, though, to save time and money, the airport bought the rights to update the messages itself, to keep greetings more current.

And now Green himself has departed. "Jim slipped away from Earth this morning, in the same manner he approached his art; subtly catching us all by surprise through his positive affirmations, greetings, and unexpected sounds that brought joy to passersby," says Kathryn Charles, a friend and colleague who alerted us to his passing.

Green was born in Minneapolis in 1948; he first came to Colorado as a child, visiting his grandmother near Longmont. He returned for a master's degree in sculpture at the University of Colorado Boulder and made Denver his permanent home; he'd frequently gather with other artists in the city's growing scene.

"Jim Green was a keen observer of human nature peculiarity," Charles continues. "His early recordings and research led him to travel the country one summer to document the sounds of amusement parks and state fairs. He amassed a catalogue of recordings of people working in sideshows, their shticks and their stories. Green’s positive spin on a dark world brought a little more humanity to our lives. Green’s message to the world was clear, concise, positive and playful. He reminded us to be present, listen to the world around us, and most of all, not take ourselves too seriously."

He passed away today, September 11.

And the doors are closing...
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Patricia Calhoun is editor-in-chief of Westword, the alt-weekly she co-founded in September 1977. She’s been inducted into the Colorado Press Association Hall of Fame, the Association of Alternative Newsmedia Hall of Fame and the Colorado Restaurant Association Hall of Fame. She’s also received dozens of local, state and national awards for writing, including first place for feature writing and first place for column writing with the Society of Professional Journalists. Patricia is a weekly commentator on Colorado Inside Out, PBS 12's public affairs roundtable, which has won two Emmys.
Contact: Patricia Calhoun
Mile High Comics, Denver's Oldest Comic Book Store, Celebrates 50 Years

Books

Mile High Comics, Denver's Oldest Comic Book Store, Celebrates 50 Years

By Teague Bohlen
Colorado Festival of Horror Scares Up the Season This Weekend

Events

Colorado Festival of Horror Scares Up the Season This Weekend

By Teague Bohlen
Thirteen Denver Tattoo Shops With Flash Deals for Friday the 13th

Tattoos

Thirteen Denver Tattoo Shops With Flash Deals for Friday the 13th

By John Flathman
Reader: "Dateless in Denver" Is Like Being Foodless in King Soopers

Opinion & Commentary

Reader: "Dateless in Denver" Is Like Being Foodless in King Soopers

By Westword Readers
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation