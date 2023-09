Hundreds of Things to Do in Colorful Colorado This Fall

click to enlarge Emilio Lobato, “#Chainreaction,” collage and oil on panel. Emilio Lobato, courtesy William Havu Gallery

When autumn brings us indoors, Denver's cultural scene is ready with exciting events in theaters, museums, galleries, opera houses and lecture halls. In our jeans, we visit galleries during the day and put on fancy duds for a night out on the town. We go to authors' readings and stock up on books for the snowy days ahead, and crowd the concert halls for live performances to remember — and maybe we'll all buy the new Stones album and learn to believe in forever. Cherry Creek North, 303 Detroit Street, 720-551-4044; abendgallery.com An exciting benefit evening with small works by 99 artists from the community priced at $99 each; Friday, September 22, 6 to 8:30 p.m.; tickets , $9.99. 909 Santa Fe Drive, 303-777-0797, accessgallery.org through September 30. 3058 West 55th Avenue, 720-331-8768, facebook.com/ArtContainedDelSol , andin the Leyden Jar, through September 24., and, September 28 through October 29., andin the Leyden Jar, November 2 through December 3. 1460 Leyden Street, 303-320-8347, artgymdenver.com , and, an international group exhibition, through September 30., and, an open-call exhibition, October 13 through December 23. 310 North Railroad Avenue, Loveland, artworksloveland.org ; and: September 14 through November 12. 2023 Holiday Fine Art Market: November 30 through December 17. 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada, 720-898-7200, arvadacenter.org , through October 1.in the Living Room, through October 29., October 7 through 29., November 3 through 26. 2822 East 17th Avenue, 720- 663-9099, bell-projects.com , through October 1., through November 29., October 12 through January 14.: October 21 through 28. Holiday Pop-Up Shop: November 21 through December 10., through November 12, BMoCA at Macky, 1595 Pleasant Street, #285ucb, Boulder., through December 31, Aurora Central Library, 14949 East Alameda Parkway, Aurora., through December 31, Belmar Library, 555 South Allison Parkway, Lakewood; Lakewood Library, 10200 West 20th Avenue, Lakewood; and Standley Lake Library, 8485 Kipling Street, Arvada., and, through December 31, Tallyn’s Reach Library, 23911 East Arapahoe Road, Aurora. BMoCA, 1750 13th Street, Boulder, 303-443-2122, bmoca.org Canyon Gallery, Boulder Public Library:, through September 28., October 3 through November 30. 1001 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder. Meadows Branch Library:, through September 28., October 13 through December 3. 4800 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-441-3100, boulderlibrary.org , October 6 through November 26, Old Masonic Hall, 136 South Main Street, Breckenridge. Artist-In-Residence: Elisa Gomez, open studio events, through December 2, Robert Whyte House, 127 South Ridge Street. Breck Create, South Main Street, Breckenridge, 970-547-3100, breckcreate.org , September 21 through October 28., November 2 through December 2.: December 7 through January 6. 31880 Rocky Village Drive, Evergreen, 303-674-0056, evergreenarts.org , through October 21., November 3 through December 8., January 5 through March 23. 965 Santa Fe Drive, 303-615-0282, msudenver.edu/cva Día de Los Muertos Brighton, through November 1; reception and community celebration, September 16, 2 to 6 p.m. Brighton Armory, 300 Strong Street, Brighton, chacgallery.org . Día de los Muertos at CHAC:, October 6 to November 17; reception and celebration, Friday, October 6, 6 to 9 p.m. CHAC Gallery, 834 Santa Fe Drive, 720-662-4822, chacgallery.org Spotlight: Inside Collections Care and Conservation, September 15 through May 5. Curatorial Tour with CSM Conservators James Squires and Pam Skiles, Wednesday, September 27, 6 to 7:30 p.m., $5 (members free), RSVP: csm.ticketapp.org . One Painting at a Time: Bailey Placzek, Pam Skiles, and James Squires in conversation, Thursday, February 22, 1 p.m., free to $15, RSVP: clyffordstillmuseum.org . 1250 Bannock Street, 720-354-4880, clyffordstillmuseum.org , through October 7. Closing Artist Reception, Friday, October 6, 6 to 9 p.m., free, RSVP requested.Scream Session, Saturday, October 7, 10 a.m. to noon, space extremely limited, RSVP: cpac.app.neoncrm.com , October 13 through November 18., November 30 through January 6. 1200 Lincoln Street, Suite 111, 303-837-1341, cpacphoto.org : through September 29: "Dark Iris No.1," by Georgia O’Keeffe; October 2 through October 20: Various textiles from the Southwest collection.a creative survey of Monument Creek, through November 9. Solo(s): Krista Franklin, through December 16., through December 20., through February 3. 30 West Dale Street, Colorado Springs, 719-634-5581, fac.coloradocollege.edu through October 1., and, with artwork for sale by Core member artists in the Annex: October 6 through 22. The Hub at 40 West, 6501 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood, 303-297-8428, coreartspace.com , through June 2024., opens September 7. 1085 18th Street, CU Boulder campus, 303-492-8300, colorado.edu/cuartmuseum , a collection of artists from the Cherry Creek Art Gallery: Through October 28. Women's Caucus for the Arts:, November 4 through December 22., January 6 through February 24. 2349 East Orchard Road, Greenwood Village, 303-797-1779, greenwoodvillage.com : September 15 through October 22.September 15 through November 11. 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder. 303-444-7328, thedairy.org Main Gallery:, through September 24., September 28 through October 22., October 26 through November 19. Holiday D’art Market, November 23 through December 17. East Gallery:, through September 24. Women’s Caucus of Art Colorado juried show, September 28 through October 22., October 26 through November 19., November 23 through December 17. 900 Santa Fe Drive, 720-486-7735, dartgallery.org , through September 24., through February 11, 2024.and, indefinite.October 1 through June 30.October 10 through February 19., October 24 through January 1., November 12 through March 3. Korean Buncheong Ceramics, December 3 through December 7, 2024. 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway, 720-865-5000, denverartmuseum.org , through October 1., through November 5., October 15 through February 18., October 22 through February 11., November 19 through March 31. Freyer-Newman Center, 1007 York Street, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org/art-exhibits , September 15 through October 1., October 5 through 22., October 27 through November 12.November 17 through December 3., December 8 through 31. The Hub at 40 West, 6501 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood, 303-477-7173, edgeart.org , through October 7.October 19 through February 29. 1205 10th Street Plaza, Auraria Campus, 303-315-7431, emmanuelgallery.org , in the Main Gallery; Gigantes Papier Mâché Open Studio in the South Gallery; and Michael Thomas Campbell and Shelby Walton in Studio 64; through October 8. Día de los Muertos and Catrinas and Mask Auction Exhibit: Saturday, October 14, through November 5. 667 4th Avenue, Longmont, 303-651-2787, firehouseart.org . Firehouse Art Center’s Catrina Ball: Saturday, October 28, 7 to 10 p.m., Dickens Opera House, 302 Main Street, Longmont, $15 in advance, $20 at the door, eventbrite.com , through September 30. Meow Wolf / Convergence Station: 1338 1st Street, 1-866-MEOW-WOW, meowwolf.com Artist James Turrell’s one-of-a-kind experiential art experience, which begins and concludes with an exhilarating hike through the Red Butte Recreational Area in Green Mountain Falls. Open to the public Thursdays through Sundays year-round, weather permitting. Currently taking reservations through October 29: tickets: $5; Skyspace is also available to visit without a ticket in its natural state, after sunrise and before sunset on days the Skyspace is open, unless the trail system is closed due to weather or maintenance. Access: Joyland/Pittman Trailhead: 10605 Ute Pass Avenue, Green Mountain Falls, or Lower Turrell Trailhead: 10392 El Paso Avenue, Green Mountain Falls, greenboxarts.org/skyspace , through September 30., through September 30., December 16 through February 3. 1412 Wazee Street, 303-590-9800, kcontemporaryart.com , through October 1. Eat, Drink, Sit: A Decorative Art Salon Series: Three events featuring an object and an in-person sensory experience matching the month’s theme, Eat: October 11, Drink: November 8; Sit: December 13 (times and tickets TBA). 1201 Bannock Street, 303-832-8576, kirklandmuseum.org , through November 5. 2528 Walnut Street, lanemeyerprojects.com : Kenzie Sitterud:, piano concert September 14, 6 p.m., tickets $12-$15.: September 23 through November 4. Leon Gallery, 1112 East 17th Avenue, 303-832-1599, leongallery.org Depot Art Gallery:, September 12 through October 29. Holiday Boutique: October 30 through December 30. 2069 West Powers Avenue, Littleton. Stanton Art Gallery:, September 11 through November 5., November 6 through January 22. Town Hall Arts Center, 2450 West Main Street, Littleton, depotartgallery.org , October 5 through January 7. 10075 Commons Street, Lone Tree, 720-509-1000, lonetreeartscenter.org , through January 7. Día de Muertos: Day of the Dead, October 14 through November 5. Day of the Dead Family Celebration, Saturday, October 14, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., free, downtown Longmont at 4th Avenue and Main Street. Noche de Museo: Celebrating Day of the Dead, Thursday, November 2, 7 p.m., $12 to $18. 400 Quail Road, Longmont, 303-651-8374, longmontcolorado.gov , 27 artists representing a wide range of perspectives including Asian American, Latinx and Native artists, September 29 through February 18. 1485 Delgany Street, 303-298-7554, mcadenver.org , September 15 through December 17., October 17 through 31. 144 West Colfax Avenue, 720-865-5570, mcnicholsbuilding.com , new paintings by Ann Marie Auricchio, October 31 through December 2. 760 Santa Fe Drive, 303-635-6255, michaelwarrencontemporary.com , September 14 through January 28. Latinx Heritage Month: Free First Friday: Friday, October 6, 5 p.m. Posada Printmaking Workshop with Museo de las Americas, Wednesday, October 25, Sheridan Library, 3425 West Oxford Avenue. Museo de las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive, 303-571-4401, museo.org , member exhibition; September 15 through October 1. The Hub at 40 West, 6501 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood, 303-433-4933, nextgallery.org , September 15 through October 15. Denise Demby: October 20 through November 19. 931 Santa Fe Drive, 303-432-8170, 931gallery.com September 15 through October 1.October 6 through 22.October 27 through November 12. Día de los Muertos Art Crawl and celebration: Friday, November 3, 6 to 9 p.m., November 17 through December 3. 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood, 303-909-5748, pirateartonline.org Resident Artist Paulus van Horne and Art Lab, opens November 4. 3575 Ringsby Court, 303-893-0791, platteforum.org Robischon Gallery, 1740 Wazee Street, 303-298-7788, robischongallery.com., through September 30. 1740 Wazee Street, 303-298-7788, robischongallery.com , September 23 through November 3. 2350 Arapahoe Street, 303-246-4448, redlineart.org , through October 14.October 27 through December 23. 808 Santa Fe Drive, 303-800-6776, rulegallery.com , through October 1. 400 Santa Fe Drive, 303-993-3321, spacegallery.org , September 14 through October 8.in the North Gallery, October 12 through November 5.in the North Gallery, November 9 through December 1. 900 Santa Fe Drive, 720-889-2200, sparkgallery.com , September 14 through October 15., October 19 through November 12., November 16 through December 10. 931 Santa Fe Drive, syncgallery.com , September 21 through October 21. The Coloradan, 1750 Wewatta Street, Suite 144, 720-927-4033, unionhalldenver.org , through September 17. September Guest Artist:, through October 1., September 20 through October 15.October 18 through November 12.November 15 through December 10. 445 South Saulsbury Street, Belmar, Lakewood, 720-220-7587, valkariefineart.com , September 21 through November 3. 2605 Walnut Street, 303-292-0909, visionswestcontemporary.com , through November 4. New show, November 10 through January 6. 300 West 11th Aveneu, #A, 303-355-8955, walkerfineart.com , with work by over fifty artists from five decades, through October 21.October 27 through December 3. 1040 Cherokee Street, 303-893-2360, williamhavugallery.com , through October 15., November 24 through December 31., January 23 through February 24.The Laramie Project, September 29 through November 05. Damn Yankees, March 17 through May 18. Tickets start at $47 (Black Box Theatre) and $56 (Mainstage). Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada, 720-898-7200, arvadacenter.org , through October 1., November 24 through December 17., February 16 through March 10. Tickets: $25 to $30; season tickets: $115 to $140. Bas Bleu Theatre, 401 Pine Street, Fort Collins, 970-498-8949, basbleu.org , October 13 through November 4., December 2 through December 23. Tickets: $18 to $30. The Bench at 40 West, 1560 Teller Street, Lakewood, 303-519-9059, benchmarktheatre.com , October 6 through 22.), fundraiser, live or via Zoom, Saturday, December 2, 7:30 p.m. All tickets name-your-own-price. Buntport Theater, 717 Lipan Street, 720-946-1388, buntport.com , October 26 through November 19. The Belle of Amherst, November 22 through 26., December 7 through 31., January 26 through February 11. Season tickets: $145 for four plays; single tickets TBA. Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder; 303-351-2382, betc.org , September 21 through November 12.November 24 through January 28., February 8 through April 7. Tickets: $40 to $77.50. Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, 4747 Marketplace Drive, Johnstown, 970-744-3747, coloradocandlelight.com , January 25 through February 11, Dairy Arts Center., May 24 through June 16, Marjorie Park, Greenwood Village. Fat Cat 2023/2024 season subscription: $225; single tickets TBA. 720-468-0487, thecatamounts.org , October 12 through 29., October 28 through November 19., November 30 through December 31., February 15 through March 3. Tickets start at $26 (children’s shows start at $16). Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, 30 West Dale Street, Colorado Springs, 719-634-5581, fac.coloradocollege.edu , Fridays and Saturdays, October 6 through 13, 7 p.m., $5 to $50 on a sliding scale. MCA at the Holiday Theater, 2644 West 32nd Avenue, eventbrite.com a collaboration between Control Group Productions and Fort Collins-based dance company Alpine Artist Collective, December 2023; dates, times and tickets TBA., an immersive performance series and healing process, May 2024, dates, times and tickets TBA, controlgroupproductions.org , Loft Theatre: October 6 through October 15., October 27 through 29, Macky Auditorium., November 3 through 12, Roe Green Theatre., November 9 through 12, Music Theatre, Imig Music Building. University of Colorado, Boulder, 303-492-8008, cupresents.org , through October 14., November 11 through December 9., January 13 through February 10. Subscription tickets: $22.50 to $53.50; single tickets: $27.50 to $55.50; . Curious Theatre Company, 1080 Acoma Street, 303-623-0524, curioustheatre.org , through September 17., October 18 through 29., October 31 through November 5., November 17 and 18., November 21 through 26., December 5 through 24., January 23 through 28., January 30 through February 4. Tickets: $35 to $125 unless noted. Denver Performing Arts Complex, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org , through October 8, Wolf Theatre, tickets: $35 to $108., October 27 through November 26, Kilstrom Theatre, $35 to $87., November 17 through December 24, Wolf Theatre, $35 to $140., January 26 through March 10, Singleton Theatre, $35-$79., tailored for pre-K to third-grade audiences, October 5 through December 23, weekly on Saturdays and daily December 19 through 23, times vary, $16 to $30, Randy Weeks Conservatory Theatre, 1101 13th Street., Denver’s campiest, quirkiest holiday adventure, November 16 through December 16, and daily, December 17 through 24, classic and VIP experiences available (prices vary), Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora., December 6 through 23, Tuesdays through Sundays, through December 17, and daily, December 19 through 23, $46. Denver Performing Arts Complex, 14th and Curtis streets, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org November 9 through 12, daily shows, tickets TBA, Byron Theatre.Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 East Iliff Avenue, 303-871-7720, newmancenter.evenue.net September 30 through October 28.November 18 through December 17., by Pearl Cleage, February 3 through March 2. Season tickets: $110 to $132; single tickets TBA. John Hand Theater, 7653 East First Place, 303-562-3232, firehousetheatercompany.com September 28 through October 8, Courtyard Theatre., November 9 through 19, Studio Theatre., February 22 through March 3, Courtyard Theatre, tickets TBA. MSU Denver Studio Theater and Eugenia Rawls Courtyard Theater, King Center, 855 Lawrence Way, Auraria Campus, 303-556-2296, ahec.universitytickets.com , storytelling circles, ongoing dates TBD through summer 2024., September 21 through October 14, Thursdays through Saturdays 7:30 p.m., and Sundays, October 1 and October 8, 2 p.m. Tickets: $15 to $45. Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder., February 2 through 24, more info TBD. Season subscriptions: $35 to $175. localtheaterco.org October 19 through 29, dates and showtimes vary, $45 to $65.December 14 through 23 (sensory-friendly: Sunday, December 17, 7 p.m.), dates and times vary, $38 to $65. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons Street, Lone Tree, 720-509-1000, lonetreeartscenter.org October 13 through 22: Fridays, 7 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays, 2 p.m., $23 to $48. Rialto Theatre, 228 East Fourth Street, Loveland.Saturday, December 16, 3 p.m., free, Trinity Lutheran Church, 3333 Duffield Avenue, Loveland, lovelandopera.org September 15 through 17, $30 to $51.October 13 through November 5, Thursdays through Saturdays 7:30 p.m., and Sundays 2 p.m. (no show Friday, November 3), $32 to $47.November 21 through December 31, most Wednesdays through Sundays, tickets TBA (season tickets and flex packages available). Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Avenue, Suite 200, Golden, 303-935-3044, minersalley.com , Wednesday, October 25, 7 p.m., $58, Wolf Theatre. Cherry Creek Theatre., Fridays and Saturdays 7:30 p.m., and Sundays 2 p.m., October 27 through November 19, $26 to $42, Pluss Theatre.Thursday, January 18, 7 p.m., $58, Wolf Theatre. Mizel Arts and Culture Center, 350 South Dahlia Street, 303-800-6578, cherrycreektheatre.org , Saturday, November 4; Tuesday, November 7, Friday, November 10, and Sunday, November 12, $39 to $215 (subscriptions available). Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 303-468-2030, operacolorado.org October 27 through November 19: Fridays and Saturdays 7:30 p.m., Sundays 2 p.m., and Thursday, November 2, 7:30 p.m.; starting at $32.Saturday, October 14, 7:30 p.m., starting at $25., Friday, November 10, 7:30 p.m., starting at $44.Friday, January 19, through February 10, Fridays 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays 2 and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays 2 p.m.; and Thursday, February 8, 7:30 p.m.; starting at $39. PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Avenue, Parker, 303-805-6800, parkerarts.org through September 24., Friday, January 5, through Sunday, January 21. Fridays 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays 2 p.m.; starting at $22. Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 South Allison Parkway, Lakewood, 303-987-7845, lakewood.showare.com Sunday, September 17, 2 p.m., Su Teatro.Friday October 13, 7 p.m., Dairy Arts Center, and Sunday, October 15, 2 p.m., Su Teatro., Sunday,November 5, 2 p.m., Su Teatro.Saturday, December 16, 2 p.m., Nomad Playhouse, and Sunday, December 17, 2 p.m., King Center., world premiere of David Nehls's new musical with Emily Van Fleet, Sunday, January 14, 2 p.m., Su Teatro. Tickets: $26. Performances at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive; Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder; King Center, Auraria Campus, 855 Lawrence Way; or Nomad Playhouse, 1410 Quincy Avenue, Boulder, 303-494-0523, storiesonstage.org October 12 through 29: Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, October 29, 2 p.m., $17 to $20. Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, 303-296-0219, suteatro.org September 28 through October 15: Thursdays through Saturdays 7:30 p.m.; Sundays 2:30 p.m.; and Wednesday, October 11, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $20 to $50 at eventbrite.com . Savoy Denver, 2700 Arapahoe Street, theartibus.com , December 9 through 30, $20 to $55, Silverthorne Performing Arts Center, 460 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne, 970-513-9386, thesilco.org , September 21 through October 4: Thursdays and Fridays 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays 2 and 7:30 p.m; Sundays 4 p.m.; $10 to $44.75 (UCCS students free with ID). Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater, Ent Center, 5225 North Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, 719-255-8181, entcenterforthearts.org/theatreworks September 21 through October 15, dates and times vary, $39 to $54., November 3 through 12, Thursdays through Sundays, times vary, $31 to $44.November 30, through December 17; Thursdays through Sundays, times vary, $36 to $54. Town Hall Arts Center, 2450 West Main Street, Littleton, 303-794-2787, ext. 5, townhallartscenter.org , September 7 through 17.(a live radio play), October 26 through November 5.February 29 through March 10. All shows Thursday through Saturday 7:30 p.m., and Sunday 2 p.m., $24 to $28 (name-your-price on Thursdays); four-show season tickets: $80. Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, 303-444-7328, theupstartcrow.org September 15 through October 22., October 20 through November 26.November 20 through December 30.January 12 through February 18. Fridays and Saturdays 7:30 p.m., and Sundays 2:30 p.m. Tickets: $20 to $38; five-pack flex pass: @139; season subscription: $199. Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton Street, Aurora, 303-856-7830, vintagetheatre.com Aurora’s Wedding, Act 3 of Sleeping Beauty, tea party performances: Saturday, October 7: Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Theatre, 119 Park Avenue West; Saturday, October 14: Elaine Wolf Theatre at the JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center, 350 South Dahlia Street; Sunday, October 15: Parsons Theatre, Northglenn Recreation Center, 1 East Memorial Parkway, Northglenn. All shows 3 p.m., tickets: $20 to $25.Saturday, September 23, 7:30 p.m., $25 to $62.50, Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, chautauqua.com Saturday, September 30, 7:30 p.m., starting at $25, Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 South Allison Parkway, Lakewood, lakewood.showare.com , with the Boulder Philharmonic: Friday, November 24, 2 p.m.; Saturday, November 25, 2 and 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, November 26, 2 p.m.; $25 to $104, Macky Auditorium, 1595 Pleasant Street, #104/285 UCB, Boulder, 303-443-0028, boulderballet.org , October 6 through 15; Fridays, 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, 2 p.m., $40 to $175., November 25 through December 24, $40 to $175. Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 14th and Curtis streets, 720-865-4220, coloradoballet.org [un]WRAP: Queer Love in Times of Crisis: Friday, September 29, and Saturday, October 30, $5 to $24., works presented by MFA candidates in dance: Friday, October 20, and Saturday, October 21, 7:30 p.m., and October 22, 2 p.m., $20., MFA thesis concert: Friday, November 10, and Saturday, November 11, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, November 12, 2 p.m., $5 to $20. Charlotte York Irey Theatre, University Theatre Building, 261 University of Colorado, Boulder (unless noted), 303-492-8008, cupresents.org Sans Souci Festival of Dance Cinema:, Sunday, September 24, 4 p.m., and Wednesday, September 27, 7 p.m.;, Sunday, October 22, and Wednesday, October 25;, November 27 through December 17; all Sans Souci tickets TBA, Boedecker Theater, sanssoucifestival.org . Lemon Sponge Cake Contemporary Ballet:, Saturday, September 30, $24 to $28. T2 Dance Company:Saturday, November 11, 7 to 8 p.m., $15 to $25. Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder, 303-444-7328, thedairy.org Saturday, September 16, 8 to 9 p.m., $35 to $55, Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons Street, 720-509-1000, lonetreeartscenter.org Boulder Ballet:, Saturday, September 30, 7:30 p.m., starting at $25. Dance Conservatory of Denver:, Saturday, November 25, and Sunday, November 26, shows at noon and 4 p.m. both days, tickets TBA. Ballet Ariel:, Friday, December 8, 7 p.m.; Saturday, December 9, 2 and 7 p.m.; Sunday, December 10, 2 p.m.; $30 to $40. Zikr Dance Ensemble:, Friday, October 27, and Saturday, October 28, 7:30 p.m., $30 to $40. Ballet Melange,November 18 through 20: Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 2 and 7 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m.; $35. Dance Conservatory of Denver:, Saturday, November 26, 4 p.m.; Sunday, November 27, noon; $30. Ballet Ariel,, December 10 through December 23; dates and times vary; $35 to $40. Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 South Allison Parkway, Lakewood, 303-987-7845, lakewood.showare.com Flamenco Denver:, Wednesday, September 20, 1:30 p.m., $24. Ballet Ariel:, Wednesday, November 29, 7 p.m., $26 to $41. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons Street, Lone Tree, 720-509-1000, lonetreeartscenter.org Martha Graham Dance Company: Friday, September 22, and Saturday, September 23, 7:30 p.m., $39 to $76. Flamenco Denver:: Friday, October 13, 7:30 p.m., $27 to $70. World Ballet Series:, Friday, October 20, 7 p.m., $44 to $119. Artistico:, Wednesday, December 6, and Thursday, December 7, 7:30 p.m., $19 to $47. Compaigne Herve Koubi: Tuesday, January 23, 7:30 p.m., $26 to $79. Gates Concert Hall, Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 East Iliff Avenue, 303-871-7720, newmancenter.evenue.net Phamaly collaborates with the Silhouettes to produce the first-ever epic dance production in the company’s history: Friday, November 3, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, November 4, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, November 5, 2 p.m.; $25 to $40. Aurora Fox Arts Theatre, 9900 East Colfax Avenue, 303-739-1970, app.arts-people.com . Phamaly Theatre Company, 303-365-0005, ext. 2, phamaly.org , with the Widow’s Bane: October 19 through 29.December 7 through 17.February 2 through March 3.May 2 through 12. All shows: Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays 7:30 p.m., and Sundays 2 p.m. Season subscriptions : $236; single tickets: $65. Wonderbound Studios, 3824 Dahlia Street, 303-292-4700, wonderbound.com 100 films across local venues, free kids' events and parties every night. September 15 through 18 at these Breckenridge locations: Eclipse Theater, 103 South Harris Street; Breck Backstage Theater, 121 South Ridge Street; and Riverwalk Center, 150 West Adams Avenue. Virtual option available, September 25 through October 1. Find schedule, film guide, festival passes and packs, $50 to $250; individual tickets, $14; and opening/closing party tickets, $10 each, at breckfilmfest2023. eventive.org Over 75 films spanning the genres of narrative, documentary, outdoor adventure, children’s and short films will screen over the five-day festival,: September 27 through October 1. Find schedule, film guide, festival passes, $50 to $300; ticket packs, $50 to $80; and individual tickets, $15, online . Crested Butte event locations: Crested Butte Center for the Arts, 606 6th Street, and Majestic Theatre, 507 Red Lady Avenue, 303-204-9080, cbfilmfest.org The largest film festival in the Rocky Mountain region returns this November with new premieres, red carpets, filmmaker insights and special guests. November 3 through 12. See screenings, events and entertainment at venues throughout the city, including the Sie FilmCenter, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Botanic Gardens and the AMC 9 + CO 10. Festival passes and ticket packs, non-members: $80 to $1,250; members: $60 to $1,000. 720-381-0813, denverfilm.org Presenting a showcase of silent-era treasures and recently restored finds with live musical accompaniment, starting with the opening-night satire ofand including short works from CU Denver film students. September 22 through 24, times vary, individual screenings $15 each. Sie FilmCenter, 2510 East Colfax Avenue, 720-381-0813, denverfilm.org This festival will scare the Dickens out of you! Saturday, September 30, 4 to 10 p.m., tickets: $54. The Dickens Opera House and Tavern, 300 Main Street, Longmont, coloradofests.com October Movie Nights:, Friday, October 20., Saturday, October 21. Doors at 5 p.m., film at dusk, $15 (members free); fireside table (seats 6), $100 to $125. Marjorie Park, 6331 South Fiddler's Green Circle, Greenwood Village, 303-806-0444, moaonline.org 20th Annual Fred & Audrey F. Marcus Lecture:virtual screening and talkback with Academy Award-nominated director Ari Folman; through November 17, 11:45 p.m., $18. Mizel Arts and Culture Center, 350 South Dahlia Street, 303-316-6360, jaamm23-24.eventive.org The longest-running women's film festival in North America honors films and filmmakers that present the world as women experience it, October 20 through 12, $20 to $170. Lineup and single tickets TBA. Colorado College, Colorado Springs, rmwfilm.org Curated inspirational short films: Saturday, October 14, 5 to 8 p.m., tickets: $15 to $25. Tabor Opera House, 308 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, 719-486-8409, taboroperahouse.org Colorado's first and largest horror-film festival returns for three packed days, with an eclectic mix of horror, suspense, thriller, dark fantasy, sci-fi and dark comedy in Telluride's unique theaters. October 13 through 15. Festival lineup TBA; passes and packs, $110 and $220; single tickets $20 at the door only. Telluride locations: Nugget Theatre, 207 West Colorado Avenue; Palm Theatre, 721 West Colorado Avenue; Elks Lodge, 472 West Pacific Avenue; and the Sheridan Opera House, 110 North Oak Street, telluridehorrorshow.com Free event designed for all young readers (infant to 14 years), parents, educators and children's book enthusiasts, with interactive storytime events, panel presentations, book signings, workshops and more. Saturday, October 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., McNichols Building, 141 West Colfax Avenue, facebook.com/DenverCFOS Saturday, September 30, 9:30 a.m. and into the night, free (donations accepted), Counterpath, 7935 East 14th Avenue, eventbrite.com The return of the beloved Jewish Bookstore, with a series of in-person and virtual author visits focusing on books with Judaic themes. Dan Abrams:, Thursday, September 28, 7 p.m., Elaine Wolf Theatre, $84. Dini Klein:, Monday, October 9, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., JCC Denver Phillips Social Hall. Jean Meltzer,, Wednesday, November 1, 6:30 p.m., Elaine Wolf Theatre. Most tickets $22, JCC Denver, Mizel Arts and Culture Center, 350 South Dahlia Street, 303-316-6360, jaamm23-24.eventive.org Experience JLF’s hallmark camaraderie, a caravan of ideas and a continuous flow of lectures and book conversations. Thursday, September 21, 6 to 9 p.m.; Friday, September 22, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Saturday, September 23, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; tickets: free to $700 at Eventbrite . Boulder Public Library, 1001 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder, jlflitfest.org/colorado Yaa Gyasi, October 16; Ruth Reichl/Frances Mayes (in conversation), November 13; Kristin Hannah (in conversation), February 12; Ta-Nehisi Coates/Michael Chabon (in conversation), March 18; David Grann, May 6; full five-lecture series subscription: $275 to $335. Gates Concert Hall, Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 East Iliff Avenue, 303-871-7720, newmancenter.evenue.net Aspen Grove: Michelle Theall,, Tuesday, September 19, 6 p.m. Julie Frieder, Angela Heisten and Annika Paradise,, Thursday, September 21, 6 p.m. 7301 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, 303-470-7050. Colfax Avenue: Taylor Wolfe, Birdie & Harlow:, Tuesday, September 19, 6 p.m. Craig Johnson,, Friday, September 22, 6 p.m. ChatGPT: How AI Changes Everything (and Nothing), with a presentation of Casey Greene, Ph.D., and Lucas Gillenwater of the CU School of Medicine: Thursday, September 28, 6 p.m. James J. Butcher,, Tuesday, October 10, 6 p.m., $27 ticket includes a signed copy of the book. 2526 East Colfax Avenue, 303-322-7727. McGregor Square: Liz Kinchen,, Monday, September 25, 6 p.m. 1991 Wazee Street, Suite 100, 303-436-1070. Westminster: Lisa Sun,:, Tuesday, September 19, 6 p.m. 8895 Westminster Blvd., Westminster, 303-280-2841. General info for all Tattered Cover events at tatteredcover.com Peter A. Kopp, "Fabián García’s Chile Pepper and the Botanical Transformation of the Borderlands," September 20. Professor Louis Gregory McAllister, "John Taylor and Black Identity in the Ute Borderlands," October 18. Dr. Chris Juergens, "The 10th Mountain Division’s Legendary Breakthrough in World War II," Wednesday, November 15. Jason Hanson, "Changing of the Guard: Colorado’s Toppled Civil War Monument," Wednesday, January 17. Lectures monthly between September through May, on third Wednesdays, 1 and 7 p.m. Admission: $5 to $15; season tickets, $70 to $100. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway, 303-447-8679, historycolorado.org/history-colorado-center Librarian and genealogist Charlene Garcia Simms and historian Susan Lee Johnson discuss the fascinating life of Josefa Jaramillo, the third wife of frontiersman Christopher “Kit” Carson: Wednesday, September 27, 7 p.m., $10 to $15. Robin Wall Kimmerer discusses her book, Thursday, October 12, 7 p.m., $10 to $15. Women’s History Symposium: Saturday, November 18, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., $30 to $35. History Colorado Center, 1200 North Broadway, 303-620-4933, historycolorado.org Chatfield Corn Maze: September 15 through October 29: Fridays through Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hop Festival: Saturday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., $10 add-on fee for festival. Pumpkin Festival: October 6 to 8, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m, average price for pumpkins is $8. Admission during Corn Maze: $10 to $16 (two and under free). Trail of Lights: November 24 through January 1; admission: $10 to $16 (two and under free). Chatfield Farms, 8500 West Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org/chatfield-farms rides depart every 30 minutes, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.Colorado Rails & Cocktails: Train Robberies in the Rocky Mountain West!, Friday, October 6, 7 to 8:30 p.m., $20, includes two beverages and snacks. Harvest Haunt Express: Halloween-themed steam-up and train ride, Friday, October 20, and Saturday, October 21, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.Through December 23; performances at 5, 6:30 and 8 p.m.; standard seating: $80 to $100 (lap riders under age 2 free), first class: $475/table of four (plus up to two lap riders under age 2 free)Museum admission: $5 to $10 (under two, free), train rides: $2 to $4 (under two, free), Colorado Railroad Museum, 17155 West 44th Avenue, Golden, 800-365-6263, coloradorailroadmuseum.org Meow Wolf’s permanent installation in Denver, with four stories of immersive, mind-bending exhibitions created by more than 300 local and national artists.Tickets: General admission starts at $40; Colorado residents start at $30; Time Warp flex tickets start at $45. 1338 First Street, 720-792-1200, meowwolf.com/visit/denver Yo Soy Arte: Calacas y Catrinas: Calacas (skeletons) on view at Denver Botanic Gardens (included with admission) and catrinas (elegant skeletons) on view at Aurora Public Libraries. Fall Plant & Bulb Sale: Friday, September 22, and Saturday, September 23, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., free, by reservation . Ghosts in the Gardens: Open Air Scare: October 13-15 and October 16-29, days vary, 5:30 to10:30 p.m., $29 to $34 by timed entry . Blossoms of Light: November 17 through January 6 (closed November 23 and December 25), 4:30 to 9 p.m., ticket prices TBA, on sale to members November 1-3 and general public November 6. Plant Society Shows: North American Rock Garden Society Symposium, Saturday, October 7. Ikebana International Denver Chapter 66 Show, November 9-11. Gate admission: Free to $15. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org A collection of over 20,000 objects, ranging from vintagetoys to artisan dollhouses and exquisite antique dolls to well-loved toy soldiers.(Night at the Museum): Friday, October 27, 7 to 9 p.m., $6 to $12. Make It! Thanksgiving Gnomes: Saturday, November 4, 1 to 2 p.m., $8 to $10. Museum admission: $4 to $5 (three and under free). Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys, 830 Kipling Street, Lakewood, 303-322-1053, dmmdt.org Dark Universe; Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity; Cosmic Journey: A Solar System Adventure; One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Big Adventure; Destination Solar System.Sensory-Friendly Family Movie Night:, Thursday, September 23, 6 p.m.Fright Fest: September 30 through October 29: Select Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, dates and times vary, tickets TBA. Luminova Holidays: November 24 through December 31: Fridays, Saturdays and select Sunday and weekday dates, 5 to 9 p.m., tickets TBA. Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Circle, 303-595-4386, elitchgardens.com A portal to Denver’s Western heritage, with historically accurate replicas, a working farm and the site of Denver’s oldest standing structure. Pumpkin Harvest Festival 2023: Saturday, October 14, and Sunday, October 15, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., $17 to $35. Spirits and Spirits: Saturday, October 21, 6 to 9 p.m., $40 to $85 (discounts for members). Halloween Haunt: Saturday, October 28, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., $20 to $125 four-pack (three and under admitted free). Regular park admission: $6 to $8 (members and children six and under admitted free, Four Mile Historic Park, 715 South Forest Street, 720-865-0800, fourmilepark.org A museum designed for multi-generational audiences, with more than fifteen exhibits spanning four floors, all capturing the spirit of Colorado.. Admission: Members and kids 18 and under free, $15 adults. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway, 303-447-8679, historycolorado.org A multi-sensory experience that merges light, music, sculptures and visual effects to create an unforgettable and one-of-a-kind immersive journey. Saturday, September 16, and select dates, 8:15 to 10 p.m., $15 to $25. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 East 73rd Avenue, #11, lumonics.net Historic Denver’s Molly Brown House Museum is committed to enhancing the city’s unique identity by telling the story of Margaret “Molly” Brown’s activism and philanthropy.: October 13 through 15, October 19 through 21 and October 26 through 28, timed tickets: $25 to $30. Friday the 13th Seance After-Party, October 13, 8:45 and 9 p.m., $65 to $75. Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania Street, 303-832-4092, mollybrown.org Through February 29, tickets starting at $29.99. Southwest Plaza, 8501 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton, versedenver.com More than 182,000 square feet of hangar space full of iconic aircraft, space vehicles, artifacts, military uniforms and much more.Vietnam Helicopter Museum Exhibit: September 15 through 17, noon to 5 p.m. Cockpit Demo Day: Saturday, October 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., opening September 23.; Bell UH-1 Iroquois “Huey”; Star Wars™ Incom T-65 X-Wing Fighter. Museum admission: $1 to $18.95. Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 East Academy Boulevard, 303-360-5360, wingsmuseum.org 15-acre campus of future-focused, hands-on aviation and space experiences.Wings of Valor: Honoring Vietnam Air War Veterans: Vietnam War Air War Veterans Celebration commemorating the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam war, Monday, September 18, 6 to 9:15 p.m., $50 to $100. Wings and Wheels Showcase: Saturday September 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Breakfast Fly-ins: On the first Saturday of every month, enjoy breakfast from a local food truck, watch aircraft fly in and explore interactive exhibits and simulators: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Museum admission: $1 to $12. 13005 Wings Way, Englewood, 303-360-5360, ext. 160, explorationofflight.org Offering recreational programs in archery, biking, birding, boating safety, conservation, fishing, hiking, nature, winter activities and more. Barr Lake Nature Center, 13401 Picadilly Road, Brighton, cpw.state.co.us . Event registration: cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/pages/calendar.aspx Offering free, downloadable self-guided tour itineraries and scavenger hunts, bird walks, guided Forest Bathing and Qigong and Mindfulness Walks, after-school programs and summer camps, nature play stations and more. Open from sunrise to sunset, 365 days a year. Bikes and dogs not allowed. 11255 East Martin Luther King Boulevard, blufflake.org Home Games: September 24: Minnesota Wild, 1 p.m.; September 25: Vegas Golden Knights, 7 p.m.; October 1: Dallas Stars, 5 p.m.; October 19: Chicago Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m.; October 21: Carolina Hurricanes, 7:30 p.m.; November 1: St. Louis Blues, 7:30 p.m.; November 7: New Jersey Devils, 8 p.m.; November 9: Seattle Kraken, 7 p.m.; November 11: St. Louis Blues, 7 p.m.; November 15: Anaheim Ducks, 7 p.m.; November 22: Vancouver Canucks, 8 p.m.; November 25: Calgary Flames, 8 p.m.; November 27: Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle, 303-405-1100, nhl.com/avalanche , tickets: ticketmaster.com Home games: September 14-17: San Francisco Giants; September 26-28: Los Angeles Dodgers; September 29-October 1: Minnesota Twins. Tickets starting at $19, mlb.com/rockies/tickets/single-game-tickets. Coors Field, 2001 Blake Street, mlb.com/rockies Home games: September 20: Seattle, 7:30 p.m.; September 27: Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.; September 30: Austin, 7:30 p.m.; October 21: Salt Lake, 7 p.m. Tickets: $15-$225, coloradorapids.com/tickets. Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City, coloradorapids.com Home Games: October 24: Los Angeles Lakers, 5:30 p.m.; October 30: Utah Jazz, 7 p.m.; November 3: Dallas Mavericks, 8 p.m.; November 4: Chicago Bulls, 7 p.m.; November 6: New Orleans Pelicans, 7 p.m.; November 8: Golden State Warriors, 8 p.m.; November 14: LA Clippers, 8 p.m.; November 26: San Antonio Spurs, 6 p.m.; November 29: Houston Rockets, 7 p.m. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle, 303-405-1100, nba.com/nuggets , tickets: ticketmaster.com The globally recognized Worldwide Walls (FKA Pow! Wow!) series of street art events comes to Denver, September 22 through October 3.Speakers from the CBCA and CANVAS Credit Union empower working artists with tools to level up their practices: Wednesday, September 27, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Green Spaces, 2590 Walnut Street. Secret Walls Paint Battle: Thursday, September 28, 6 to 9 p.m., Yardbird, 2743 Blake Street. Vantage Point Radio Group Show: Friday, September 29, 6 p.m. to midnight, Ryan Joseph Gallery, 2647 West 38th Avenue. Denver Walls Street Fair: Saturday, September 30, noon to 5 p.m. 2900 Block, Larimer Street. River North Arts District, denverwalls.com Saturday, September 23, 2 to 5 p.m., Green Box Farm Stand, 6990 Lake Street, Green Mountain Falls, greenboxarts.org : With headliners Flor de Toloache: Saturday, September 16, 7 to 10 p.m., tickets: Free ($65 VIP), Levitt Pavilion, 1380 West Florida Avenue, universe.com : Opening Night: Free live music, artist talk, Aztec dance and candlelight vigil, Friday, October 13, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Old Masonic Hall, 136 South Main Street, Breckenridge. Saturday, October 14: workshops; Grupo Huitzilopochtli Aztec Dancers and workshop, Old Masonic Hall; downtown Breckenridge locations, breckcreate.org : Tloque Nahuaque: Free community altar workshops, and the centerpiece of the LCAC’s Día de los Muertos cultural programs, September 26 through October 31 (additional programming TBA) at various metro Denver locations, lcac-denver : A silly, weird, quirky little festival celebrating Colfax Avenue and the history of the HUB Building. Saturday, September 16, noon to 4 p.m., 40 West Art District, Lakewood, 40westarts.org