Hundreds of Things to Do in Colorful Colorado This Fall

When autumn brings us indoors, Denver's cultural scene is ready with exciting events in theaters, museums, galleries, opera houses and lecture halls. In our jeans, we visit galleries during the day and put on fancy duds for a night out on the town. We go to authors' readings and stock up on books for the snowy days ahead, and crowd the concert halls for live performances to remember — and maybe we'll all buy the new Stones album and learn to believe in forever.
Where to go? What to do as the days grow shorter? Keep reading for hundreds of enriching, wicked and wonderful ways to love metro Denver this fall:
Abend Gallery: Golden Triangle: Animalia, through September 16. Robin Hextrum, Animal Kingdom, September 22 through October 11. Matt Talbert, Occasional Melodies, October 21 through November 4. Lindsey Kustusch, Kingdom of the Animals, November 11 through December 2. 1261 Delaware Street, Suite 2, 303-355-0950. Cherry Creek North: Postcards of Colorado: JC Spock Solo Exhibition, through September 16. Joseph Idowu, Before the Wooden Wall, September 2 through October 7. Gina Matarazzo, Familiar Beasts, September 23 through October 14. Contemporary Figuration V, November 4 through 25. 33rd Annual Holidays Miniatures Mini Show, December 9 through January 6. Cherry Creek North, 303 Detroit Street, 720-551-4044; abendgallery.com.
Access Gallery: 99 Pieces of Art on the Wall: An exciting benefit evening with small works by 99 artists from the community priced at $99 each; Friday, September 22, 6 to 8:30 p.m.; tickets, $9.99. 909 Santa Fe Drive, 303-777-0797, accessgallery.org.
Art Contained Del Sol Collective: Los Trabajadores, The Life of the Worker, through September 30. 3058 West 55th Avenue, 720-331-8768, facebook.com/ArtContainedDelSol.
Art Gym Denver: Christi Coyote: Painting Through, and Isabella Day: Teeth in the Leyden Jar, through September 24. Leslie Fitzsimmons: Eutierria, and Judith Gilman: Beauty Between Sunsets, September 28 through October 29. Members Exhibition, and Colleen Hennessy in the Leyden Jar, November 2 through December 3. 1460 Leyden Street, 303-320-8347, artgymdenver.com.
Artworks Loveland: Tim Koch: Novelty, and Engulfed, an international group exhibition, through September 30. The Art of Disquiet: Unveiling the Magnificent and the Macabre, and Lore, an open-call exhibition, October 13 through December 23. 310 North Railroad Avenue, Loveland, artworksloveland.org.
Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities: Emilio Lobato: A Mi Manera, A 40-Year Survey; Latitude 37° Art of Southern Colorado; and Colcha Embroidery of the San Luis Valley: September 14 through November 12. 2023 Holiday Fine Art Market: November 30 through December 17. 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada, 720-898-7200, arvadacenter.org.
Bell Projects: Jamie Gray, High Desert Homecoming, through October 1. John Sargent, Nude Masculine States in the Living Room, through October 29. Julio Alejandro & Danielle Cunningham: phat earth/space is the place, October 7 through 29. Claudia Borfiga, November 3 through 26. 2822 East 17th Avenue, 720- 663-9099, bell-projects.com.
Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art: Exhibitions: agriCULTURE: Art Inspired by the Land, through October 1. Amy Metier: Frame of Reference, through November 29. MediaLive: Technology as Healing, October 12 through January 14. Día de los Muertos Community Exhibition: October 21 through 28. Holiday Pop-Up Shop: November 21 through December 10. Satellite Shows: John Lake: Squinting Grief, through November 12, BMoCA at Macky, 1595 Pleasant Street, #285ucb, Boulder. Lares Feliciano: Positively Aurora, through December 31, Aurora Central Library, 14949 East Alameda Parkway, Aurora. Olive Moya: Radiant Kindness, through December 31, Belmar Library, 555 South Allison Parkway, Lakewood; Lakewood Library, 10200 West 20th Avenue, Lakewood; and Standley Lake Library, 8485 Kipling Street, Arvada. Autumn T. Thomas: Virtue Is Near Thee, and With Gentle Hand, through December 31, Tallyn’s Reach Library, 23911 East Arapahoe Road, Aurora. BMoCA, 1750 13th Street, Boulder, 303-443-2122, bmoca.org.
Boulder Public Libraries: Canyon Gallery, Boulder Public Library: Little Creatures, through September 28. Take Flight! – A Celebration of Colorado Wildlife, October 3 through November 30. 1001 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder. Meadows Branch Library: A Tribute to Marshall: Painting My Way Through Healing, through September 28. What Do You Do With a Tail Like This? Celebrating the Life and Art of Steve Jenkins, October 13 through December 3. 4800 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-441-3100, boulderlibrary.org.
Breck Create: Stephanie Mercado: The Seeds of Dreams, October 6 through November 26, Old Masonic Hall, 136 South Main Street, Breckenridge. Artist-In-Residence: Elisa Gomez, open studio events, through December 2, Robert Whyte House, 127 South Ridge Street. Breck Create, South Main Street, Breckenridge, 970-547-3100, breckcreate.org.
Center for the Arts Evergreen: Rocky Mountain National Watermedia – 50th Anniversary, September 21 through October 28. Don Sahli – Colorful Friends, November 2 through December 2. CAE Member Show: December 7 through January 6. 31880 Rocky Village Drive, Evergreen, 303-674-0056, evergreenarts.org.
Center for Visual Art MSUD: Colorado Women to Watch, through October 21. Fall 2023 BFA Thesis Exhibition, November 3 through December 8. Pressing for Change, January 5 through March 23. 965 Santa Fe Drive, 303-615-0282, msudenver.edu/cva.
CHAC Gallery: Día de Los Muertos Brighton, through November 1; reception and community celebration, September 16, 2 to 6 p.m. Brighton Armory, 300 Strong Street, Brighton, chacgallery.org. Día de los Muertos at CHAC: Life, Death and Rebirth: Vida, Muerte y Renacimiento, October 6 to November 17; reception and celebration, Friday, October 6, 6 to 9 p.m. CHAC Gallery, 834 Santa Fe Drive, 720-662-4822, chacgallery.org.
Clyfford Still Museum: Spotlight: Inside Collections Care and Conservation, September 15 through May 5. Curatorial Tour with CSM Conservators James Squires and Pam Skiles, Wednesday, September 27, 6 to 7:30 p.m., $5 (members free), RSVP: csm.ticketapp.org. One Painting at a Time: Bailey Placzek, Pam Skiles, and James Squires in conversation, Thursday, February 22, 1 p.m., free to $15, RSVP: clyffordstillmuseum.org. 1250 Bannock Street, 720-354-4880, clyffordstillmuseum.org.
Colorado Photographic Arts Center (CPAC): Whitney Bradshaw: OUTCRY, through October 7. Closing Artist Reception, Friday, October 6, 6 to 9 p.m., free, RSVP requested. OUTCRY Scream Session, Saturday, October 7, 10 a.m. to noon, space extremely limited, RSVP: cpac.app.neoncrm.com. Rising and Falling: Kalen Goodluck, Alexandar Heilner, Martha Ketterer and H. Jennings Sheffield, October 13 through November 18. Tell Me a Story: The Role of Storytelling in Photography, November 30 through January 6. 1200 Lincoln Street, Suite 111, 303-837-1341, cpacphoto.org.
Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center: Agents of Care: The Lives of Objects: through September 29: "Dark Iris No.1," by Georgia O’Keeffe; October 2 through October 20: Various textiles from the Southwest collection. From Source to Mouth: a creative survey of Monument Creek, through November 9. Solo(s): Krista Franklin, through December 16. Contested Terrains, through December 20. Mi Gente: Manifestations of Community in the Southwest, through February 3. 30 West Dale Street, Colorado Springs, 719-634-5581, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
Core New Art Space: Chuck McCoy, Passing Through the Hues and Objects of the World; Elizabeth Ansley, Current Frequency; Chameleon Collective, Origins Stories in the Annex: through October 1. Fred Voigt Becker, Ambiguous Abstraction, and Sam Smith, 0% Juice, with artwork for sale by Core member artists in the Annex: October 6 through 22. The Hub at 40 West, 6501 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood, 303-297-8428, coreartspace.com.
CU Art Museum: Lush: Prolific Nature, through June 2024. Faculty Exhibition: 2023, opens September 7. 1085 18th Street, CU Boulder campus, 303-492-8300, colorado.edu/cuartmuseum.
Curtis Center for the Arts: Wanderlust, a collection of artists from the Cherry Creek Art Gallery: Through October 28. Women's Caucus for the Arts: Taking Up Space, November 4 through December 22. Of Chaos and Order - Edges and Transitions, January 6 through February 24. 2349 East Orchard Road, Greenwood Village, 303-797-1779, greenwoodvillage.com.
Dairy Arts Center: Open Studios Preview Exhibition: September 15 through October 22. Katie Caron: Neuron Forest: September 15 through November 11. 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder. 303-444-7328, thedairy.org.
D’art Gallery: Main Gallery: Spot On #4, through September 24. Elissa Quist and Mary Williams, Abstract Geometry, September 28 through October 22. Shell Ray, Wanderings; Eric Hagemann, Colorado Luminance; Judy Doherty, Morphed, October 26 through November 19. Holiday D’art Market, November 23 through December 17. East Gallery: Melody Epperson and Annette Coleman, Reflections and Refractions, through September 24. Women’s Caucus of Art Colorado juried show, September 28 through October 22. Ashton Lacy Jones Solo Exhibition, October 26 through November 19. Cheri Vilona Solo Exhibition, November 23 through December 17. 900 Santa Fe Drive, 720-486-7735, dartgallery.org.
Denver Art Museum: Desert Rider: Dreaming in Motion, through September 24. Personal Geographies: Trent Davis Bailey ǀ Brian Adams, through February 11, 2024. Islands Beyond Blue: Niki Hastings-McFall and Treasures From the Oceania Collection, indefinite. The Russells in Denver, 1921, October 1 through June 30. Amoako Boafo: Soul of Black Folks, October 10 through February 19. Gio Ponti: Designer of a Thousand Talents, October 24 through January 1. All Stars: American Artists From the Phillips Collection, November 12 through March 3. Korean Buncheong Ceramics, December 3 through December 7, 2024. 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway, 720-865-5000, denverartmuseum.org.
Denver Botanic Gardens: Ansel Adams: Early Works, through October 1. Indigo, through November 5. Golden Legacy: Original Art From 80 Years of Golden Books, October 15 through February 18. The Tropical Paintings of Manabu Saito, October 22 through February 11. Tanya Marcuse: Laws of Nature, November 19 through March 31. Freyer-Newman Center, 1007 York Street, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org/art-exhibits.
Edge Gallery: Gayla Lemke and J Alta, September 15 through October 1. Wynne Reynolds and Stephen Shugart, October 5 through 22. Phil Rader, John Horner, Kay Galvan and Gail Wagner, October 27 through November 12. Faith Williams and Travis Vermilye, November 17 through December 3. Members Small Works Show, December 8 through 31. The Hub at 40 West, 6501 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood, 303-477-7173, edgeart.org.
Emmanuel Gallery: Reframing the Landscape: Lanny DeVuono and Yoshitomo Saito, through October 7. Angel Ricardo Ricardo Rios, October 19 through February 29. 1205 10th Street Plaza, Auraria Campus, 303-315-7431, emmanuelgallery.org.
Firehouse Art Center: Makenzie Davis, Artist Occupied, in the Main Gallery; Gigantes Papier Mâché Open Studio in the South Gallery; and Michael Thomas Campbell and Shelby Walton in Studio 64; through October 8. Día de los Muertos and Catrinas and Mask Auction Exhibit: Saturday, October 14, through November 5. 667 4th Avenue, Longmont, 303-651-2787, firehouseart.org. Firehouse Art Center’s Catrina Ball: Saturday, October 28, 7 to 10 p.m., Dickens Opera House, 302 Main Street, Longmont, $15 in advance, $20 at the door, eventbrite.com.
Galleri Gallery, Meow Wolf Denver: Melissa Furness:The Naturalis Grottesche, through September 30. Meow Wolf / Convergence Station: 1338 1st Street, 1-866-MEOW-WOW, meowwolf.com.
Green Mountain Falls Skyspace: Artist James Turrell’s one-of-a-kind experiential art experience, which begins and concludes with an exhilarating hike through the Red Butte Recreational Area in Green Mountain Falls. Open to the public Thursdays through Sundays year-round, weather permitting. Currently taking reservations through October 29: tickets: $5; Skyspace is also available to visit without a ticket in its natural state, after sunrise and before sunset on days the Skyspace is open, unless the trail system is closed due to weather or maintenance. Access: Joyland/Pittman Trailhead: 10605 Ute Pass Avenue, Green Mountain Falls, or Lower Turrell Trailhead: 10392 El Paso Avenue, Green Mountain Falls, greenboxarts.org/skyspace.
K Contemporary: Jason Hackenwerth, through September 30. Kaitlyn Tucek, Mise en Place, through September 30. Angel Ricardo Ricardo Rios, December 16 through February 3. 1412 Wazee Street, 303-590-9800, kcontemporaryart.com.
Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art: Dave Yῡst: Evidence of Gravity & Other Works, through October 1. Eat, Drink, Sit: A Decorative Art Salon Series: Three events featuring an object and an in-person sensory experience matching the month’s theme, Eat: October 11, Drink: November 8; Sit: December 13 (times and tickets TBA). 1201 Bannock Street, 303-832-8576, kirklandmuseum.org.
Lane Meyer Projects: Alexandra Stefanec, Cured in Water, through November 5. 2528 Walnut Street, lanemeyerprojects.com.
Leon Gallery: Kenzie Sitterud: Covid Ballads, piano concert September 14, 6 p.m., tickets $12-$15. Drew Austin, In-Dwelling: September 23 through November 4. Leon Gallery, 1112 East 17th Avenue, 303-832-1599, leongallery.org.
Littleton Fine Arts Guild: Depot Art Gallery: Side by Side, September 12 through October 29. Holiday Boutique: October 30 through December 30. 2069 West Powers Avenue, Littleton. Stanton Art Gallery: Autumn Artistry, September 11 through November 5. Affordable Art III, November 6 through January 22. Town Hall Arts Center, 2450 West Main Street, Littleton, depotartgallery.org.
Lone Tree Arts Center: 22nd Annual Lone Tree Art Expo, October 5 through January 7. 10075 Commons Street, Lone Tree, 720-509-1000, lonetreeartscenter.org.
Longmont Museum and Cultural Center: agriCULTURE: Art Inspired by the Land, through January 7. Día de Muertos: Day of the Dead, October 14 through November 5. Day of the Dead Family Celebration, Saturday, October 14, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., free, downtown Longmont at 4th Avenue and Main Street. Noche de Museo: Celebrating Day of the Dead, Thursday, November 2, 7 p.m., $12 to $18. 400 Quail Road, Longmont, 303-651-8374, longmontcolorado.gov.
MCA Denver: Cowboy, 27 artists representing a wide range of perspectives including Asian American, Latinx and Native artists, September 29 through February 18. 1485 Delgany Street, 303-298-7554, mcadenver.org.
McNichols Building: Culture Cloth, and Community Cloth, September 15 through December 17. Calaveras en Mi Ciudad, October 17 through 31. 144 West Colfax Avenue, 720-865-5570, mcnicholsbuilding.com.
Michael Warren Contemporary: We Are All Heroes, new paintings by Ann Marie Auricchio, October 31 through December 2. 760 Santa Fe Drive, 303-635-6255, michaelwarrencontemporary.com.
Museo de las Americas: Costa Rica: Long Live Peace and Labor, September 14 through January 28. Latinx Heritage Month: Free First Friday: Friday, October 6, 5 p.m. Posada Printmaking Workshop with Museo de las Americas, Wednesday, October 25, Sheridan Library, 3425 West Oxford Avenue. Museo de las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive, 303-571-4401, museo.org.
Next Gallery: Virginia T Coleman: A Decade; Dolla B, More shit that can kill you; Broken, member exhibition; September 15 through October 1. The Hub at 40 West, 6501 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood, 303-433-4933, nextgallery.org.
931 Gallery: Nine at 931, September 15 through October 15. Denise Demby: October 20 through November 19. 931 Santa Fe Drive, 303-432-8170, 931gallery.com.
Pirate: Contemporary Art: Bug and Megan Bray: September 15 through October 1. Louis Recchia and Judith Grey: October 6 through 22. Day of the Dead: October 27 through November 12. Día de los Muertos Art Crawl and celebration: Friday, November 3, 6 to 9 p.m. Walter Barton and Manda Remmen, November 17 through December 3. 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood, 303-909-5748, pirateartonline.org.
PlatteForum: Resident Artist Paulus van Horne and Art Lab, opens November 4. 3575 Ringsby Court, 303-893-0791, platteforum.org.
Robischon Gallery: Robischon Gallery, 1740 Wazee Street, 303-298-7788, robischongallery.com. Ted Larsen, Total Fabrication; Amy Elliingson, Technosignatures; Gary Komarin, From the Vessel Series, through September 30. 1740 Wazee Street, 303-298-7788, robischongallery.com.
RedLine Contemporary Art Center: Making Our Mark: An Exploration of Vandal Futurism, September 23 through November 3. 2350 Arapahoe Street, 303-246-4448, redlineart.org.
Rule Gallery: Trey Duvall, Return/Sweep, through October 14. Jade Phillips, October 27 through December 23. 808 Santa Fe Drive, 303-800-6776, rulegallery.com.
Space Gallery: Jeff Wenzel, Monroe Hodder and Joshua Enck, Transfiguration, through October 1. 400 Santa Fe Drive, 303-993-3321, spacegallery.org.
Spark Gallery: Katie White and Barbara Baer, September 14 through October 8. Tom Linker and Bill Ballas, Angela Larson in the North Gallery, October 12 through November 5. Joyce Coco and Kim Putnam, Madeleine Dodge and Fred Pichon in the North Gallery, November 9 through December 1. 900 Santa Fe Drive, 720-889-2200, sparkgallery.com.
Sync Gallery: Phyllis Rider and Jean Herman, September 14 through October 15. Lisa Calzavara, October 19 through November 12. Rocco Albano and Dagmar Nickerson, November 16 through December 10. 931 Santa Fe Drive, syncgallery.com.
Union Hall Gallery: David Grajeda Gonzalez, Leilani Abeyta and Shadae Hunt, As You Are, September 21 through October 21. The Coloradan, 1750 Wewatta Street, Suite 144, 720-927-4033, unionhalldenver.org.
Valkarie Gallery: The Nature of Clay: Penney Bidwell and Mike Keene, through September 17. September Guest Artist: Sarah Rose Polzin, through October 1. Valerie Savarie, Nicole Grosjean and Miki Harder, September 20 through October 15. Lisa Luree and Jane Falkenberg, October 18 through November 12. Maria Valentina Sheets and Melinda Laz: November 15 through December 10. 445 South Saulsbury Street, Belmar, Lakewood, 720-220-7587, valkariefineart.com.
Visions West Contemporary Art: Rachel Denny: Wild and Precious, September 21 through November 3. 2605 Walnut Street, 303-292-0909, visionswestcontemporary.com.
Walker Fine Art: Farida Hughes, Blair Vaughn Gruler, Heather Patterson, Jonathan Hils, Ren Cannon and Deidre Adams, Internal Mapping, through November 4. New show, November 10 through January 6. 300 West 11th Aveneu, #A, 303-355-8955, walkerfineart.com.
William Havu Gallery: From All Angles: Fifty Years in the Art Business, with work by over fifty artists from five decades, through October 21. Wes Hempel and Jack Balas: Front Range, Back to Back, October 27 through December 3. 1040 Cherokee Street, 303-893-2360, williamhavugallery.com.
Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities 2023-24 Season: Main Stage Theatre: Beautiful —The Carole King Musical, through October 15. Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, November 24 through December 31. A Year With Frog and Toad, January 23 through February 24. Black Box Theatre: The Laramie Project, September 29 through November 05. Damn Yankees, March 17 through May 18. Tickets start at $47 (Black Box Theatre) and $56 (Mainstage). Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada, 720-898-7200, arvadacenter.org.
Bas Bleu Theatre Company, 2023-24 Season: Native Gardens, through October 1. Act a Lady, November 24 through December 17. The Open House, February 16 through March 10. Tickets: $25 to $30; season tickets: $115 to $140. Bas Bleu Theatre, 401 Pine Street, Fort Collins, 970-498-8949, basbleu.org.
Benchmark Theatre 2023 Season: Blasted, October 13 through November 4. The Road to Lethe, December 2 through December 23. Tickets: $18 to $30. The Bench at 40 West, 1560 Teller Street, Lakewood, 303-519-9059, benchmarktheatre.com.
Buntport Theater 2022-23 Season: Naughty Bits, October 6 through 22. Happy Hour With Artemesia (and Nathan), fundraiser, live or via Zoom, Saturday, December 2, 7:30 p.m. All tickets name-your-own-price. Buntport Theater, 717 Lipan Street, 720-946-1388, buntport.com.
Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado (BETC) 2023-24 Season: Coal Country, October 26 through November 19. The Belle of Amherst, November 22 through 26. Holly, Alaska!, December 7 through 31. What the Constitution Means to Me, January 26 through February 11. Season tickets: $145 for four plays; single tickets TBA. Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder; 303-351-2382, betc.org.
Candlelight Dinner Playhouse 2023-24 Season: Million Dollar Quartet, September 21 through November 12. Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, November 24 through January 28. Crazy For You, February 8 through April 7. Tickets: $40 to $77.50. Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, 4747 Marketplace Drive, Johnstown, 970-744-3747, coloradocandlelight.com.
The Catamounts: FEED: Dry, January 25 through February 11, Dairy Arts Center. Impossible Things, May 24 through June 16, Marjorie Park, Greenwood Village. Fat Cat 2023/2024 season subscription: $225; single tickets TBA. 720-468-0487, thecatamounts.org.
Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center Theatre Company 2023-24 Season: Misery, October 12 through 29. Balloonacy, October 28 through November 19. Elf the Musical, November 30 through December 31. Water by the Spoonful, February 15 through March 3. Tickets start at $26 (children’s shows start at $16). Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, 30 West Dale Street, Colorado Springs, 719-634-5581, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
Control Group Productions: Cuauhtémoczin, Fridays and Saturdays, October 6 through 13, 7 p.m., $5 to $50 on a sliding scale. MCA at the Holiday Theater, 2644 West 32nd Avenue, eventbrite.com. Bitter Moon, a collaboration between Control Group Productions and Fort Collins-based dance company Alpine Artist Collective, December 2023; dates, times and tickets TBA. Breathing Healing Into the Banks of Sand Creek, an immersive performance series and healing process, May 2024, dates, times and tickets TBA, controlgroupproductions.org.
CU Presents 2023-24 Season: The Revolutionists, Loft Theatre: October 6 through October 15. Falstaff: An Opera by Giuseppe Verdi, October 27 through 29, Macky Auditorium. Working, A Musical, November 3 through 12, Roe Green Theatre. 9 to 5, The Musical, November 9 through 12, Music Theatre, Imig Music Building. University of Colorado, Boulder, 303-492-8008, cupresents.org.
Curious Theatre Company, 2023-24 Season: The Minutes, through October 14. Letters of Suresh, November 11 through December 9. Truth Be Told, January 13 through February 10. Subscription tickets: $22.50 to $53.50; single tickets: $27.50 to $55.50; . Curious Theatre Company, 1080 Acoma Street, 303-623-0524, curioustheatre.org.
Denver Center for the Performing Arts Broadway 2023-24 Season, Buell Theatre: Beetlejuice, through September 17. TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, October 18 through 29. Mamma Mia!, October 31 through November 5. The Hip Hop Nutcracker, November 17 and 18. Annie, November 21 through 26. Six, December 5 through 24. Jesus Christ Superstar, January 23 through 28. Chicago, January 30 through February 4. Tickets: $35 to $125 unless noted. Denver Performing Arts Complex, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org.
DCPA Theatre Company 2023-24: Helen Bonfils Theatre Complex: A Little Night Music, through October 8, Wolf Theatre, tickets: $35 to $108. Clyde’s, October 27 through November 26, Kilstrom Theatre, $35 to $87. A Christmas Carol, November 17 through December 24, Wolf Theatre, $35 to $140. Cebollas, January 26 through March 10, Singleton Theatre, $35-$79. DCPA Theatre for Young Audiences: Little Red, tailored for pre-K to third-grade audiences, October 5 through December 23, weekly on Saturdays and daily December 19 through 23, times vary, $16 to $30, Randy Weeks Conservatory Theatre, 1101 13th Street. DCPA Off-Center: Camp Christmas, Denver’s campiest, quirkiest holiday adventure, November 16 through December 16, and daily, December 17 through 24, classic and VIP experiences available (prices vary), Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora. Garner Galleria 2023-24: Yippee Ki Yay – The Die Hard Parody, December 6 through 23, Tuesdays through Sundays, through December 17, and daily, December 19 through 23, $46. Denver Performing Arts Complex, 14th and Curtis streets, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org.
DU Department of Theatre: A Bright New Boise, November 9 through 12, daily shows, tickets TBA, Byron Theatre.
Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 East Iliff Avenue, 303-871-7720, newmancenter.evenue.net.
Firehouse Theater Company 2023-24 Season: Dracula, September 30 through October 28. The Couple, November 18 through December 17. The Nacirema Society Requests the Honor of Your Presence at a Celebration of Their First One Hundred Years, by Pearl Cleage, February 3 through March 2. Season tickets: $110 to $132; single tickets TBA. John Hand Theater, 7653 East First Place, 303-562-3232, firehousetheatercompany.com.
King Center: MSU Denver Theater 2023-24: Bright Star, September 28 through October 8, Courtyard Theatre. Girls Like That, November 9 through 19, Studio Theatre. Footloose, February 22 through March 3, Courtyard Theatre, tickets TBA. MSU Denver Studio Theater and Eugenia Rawls Courtyard Theater, King Center, 855 Lawrence Way, Auraria Campus, 303-556-2296, ahec.universitytickets.com.
Local Theater Company 2023-24 Season: We the People: The Democracy Cycle, storytelling circles, ongoing dates TBD through summer 2024. You Enjoy Myself, September 21 through October 14, Thursdays through Saturdays 7:30 p.m., and Sundays, October 1 and October 8, 2 p.m. Tickets: $15 to $45. Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder. Acts of Faith, February 2 through 24, more info TBD. Season subscriptions: $35 to $175. localtheaterco.org.
Lone Tree Arts Center Theater 2023-24 Season: Dream Girls, October 19 through 29, dates and showtimes vary, $45 to $65. Home for the Holidays 2023, December 14 through 23 (sensory-friendly: Sunday, December 17, 7 p.m.), dates and times vary, $38 to $65. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons Street, Lone Tree, 720-509-1000, lonetreeartscenter.org.
Loveland Opera Theatre: The Ballad of Baby Doe, October 13 through 22: Fridays, 7 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays, 2 p.m., $23 to $48. Rialto Theatre, 228 East Fourth Street, Loveland. Dreaming of a
White Christmas: Saturday, December 16, 3 p.m., free, Trinity Lutheran Church, 3333 Duffield Avenue, Loveland, lovelandopera.org.
Miners Alley Playhouse 2023 Season: Avenue Q: The Musical, September 15 through 17, $30 to $51. The Cherry Orchard, October 13 through November 5, Thursdays through Saturdays 7:30 p.m., and Sundays 2 p.m. (no show Friday, November 3), $32 to $47. A Christmas Story 2023: November 21 through December 31, most Wednesdays through Sundays, tickets TBA (season tickets and flex packages available). Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Avenue, Suite 200, Golden, 303-935-3044, minersalley.com.
Neustadt JAAMM Series Theater Events 2023-24: The Braid, True Colors, Wednesday, October 25, 7 p.m., $58, Wolf Theatre. Cherry Creek Theatre. Sondheim on Sondheim, Fridays and Saturdays 7:30 p.m., and Sundays 2 p.m., October 27 through November 19, $26 to $42, Pluss Theatre. Wiesenthal: Thursday, January 18, 7 p.m., $58, Wolf Theatre. Mizel Arts and Culture Center, 350 South Dahlia Street, 303-800-6578, cherrycreektheatre.org.
Opera Colorado: Mozart’s Don Giovanni, Saturday, November 4; Tuesday, November 7, Friday, November 10, and Sunday, November 12, $39 to $215 (subscriptions available). Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 303-468-2030, operacolorado.org.
PACE Center 2023-24: Murder for Two, October 27 through November 19: Fridays and Saturdays 7:30 p.m., Sundays 2 p.m., and Thursday, November 2, 7:30 p.m.; starting at $32. Greg & Dana's Haunted Objects Live, Saturday, October 14, 7:30 p.m., starting at $25. Jamie Allan’s iMagician, Friday, November 10, 7:30 p.m., starting at $44. School of Rock: Friday, January 19, through February 10, Fridays 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays 2 and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays 2 p.m.; and Thursday, February 8, 7:30 p.m.; starting at $39. PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Avenue, Parker, 303-805-6800, parkerarts.org.
Performance Now Theatre Company 2023-24 Season: Suessical™ the Musical, through September 24. Newsies, Friday, January 5, through Sunday, January 21. Fridays 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays 2 p.m.; starting at $22. Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 South Allison Parkway, Lakewood, 303-987-7845, lakewood.showare.com.
Stories on Stage 2023-24 Season: Making Merry: Random Acts of Kindness, Sunday, September 17, 2 p.m., Su Teatro. Message in a Bottle, Friday October 13, 7 p.m., Dairy Arts Center, and Sunday, October 15, 2 p.m., Su Teatro. Extremely Artificial Intelligence: A Buntport Collaboration, Sunday, November 5, 2 p.m., Su Teatro. Making Merry, Saturday, December 16, 2 p.m., Nomad Playhouse, and Sunday, December 17, 2 p.m., King Center. The Wind, world premiere of David Nehls's new musical with Emily Van Fleet, Sunday, January 14, 2 p.m., Su Teatro. Tickets: $26. Performances at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive; Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder; King Center, Auraria Campus, 855 Lawrence Way; or Nomad Playhouse, 1410 Quincy Avenue, Boulder, 303-494-0523, storiesonstage.org.
Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center: Wolf at the Door, October 12 through 29: Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, October 29, 2 p.m., $17 to $20. Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, 303-296-0219, suteatro.org.
Theatre Artibus: The Pâstisserie, September 28 through October 15: Thursdays through Saturdays 7:30 p.m.; Sundays 2:30 p.m.; and Wednesday, October 11, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $20 to $50 at eventbrite.com. Savoy Denver, 2700 Arapahoe Street, theartibus.com.
Theatre SilCo 2023 Season: Haul Out the Holly, December 9 through 30, $20 to $55, Silverthorne Performing Arts Center, 460 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne, 970-513-9386, thesilco.org.
Theatreworks 2023-24 Season: Steel Magnolias, September 21 through October 4: Thursdays and Fridays 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays 2 and 7:30 p.m; Sundays 4 p.m.; $10 to $44.75 (UCCS students free with ID). Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater, Ent Center, 5225 North Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, 719-255-8181, entcenterforthearts.org/theatreworks.
Town Hall Arts Center 2023-2024 Season: All Shook Up, September 21 through October 15, dates and times vary, $39 to $54. The Last Session, November 3 through 12, Thursdays through Sundays, times vary, $31 to $44. Matilda, November 30, through December 17; Thursdays through Sundays, times vary, $36 to $54. Town Hall Arts Center, 2450 West Main Street, Littleton, 303-794-2787, ext. 5, townhallartscenter.org.
Upstart Crow Theatre Company 2023-24 Season: The Tempest, September 7 through 17. It’s a Wonderful Life (a live radio play), October 26 through November 5. The Rivals: February 29 through March 10. All shows Thursday through Saturday 7:30 p.m., and Sunday 2 p.m., $24 to $28 (name-your-price on Thursdays); four-show season tickets: $80. Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, 303-444-7328, theupstartcrow.org.
Vintage Theatre 2023-24 Season: Cabaret, September 15 through October 22. Cadillac Crew, October 20 through November 26. Black Nativity, November 20 through December 30. Fun Home, January 12 through February 18. Fridays and Saturdays 7:30 p.m., and Sundays 2:30 p.m. Tickets: $20 to $38; five-pack flex pass: @139; season subscription: $199. Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton Street, Aurora, 303-856-7830, vintagetheatre.com.
Ballet Ariel 2023-24 Season: Aurora’s Wedding, Act 3 of Sleeping Beauty, tea party performances: Saturday, October 7: Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Theatre, 119 Park Avenue West; Saturday, October 14: Elaine Wolf Theatre at the JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center, 350 South Dahlia Street; Sunday, October 15: Parsons Theatre, Northglenn Recreation Center, 1 East Memorial Parkway, Northglenn. All shows 3 p.m., tickets: $20 to $25.
Boulder Ballet 2023-24 Season: Connection: Saturday, September 23, 7:30 p.m., $25 to $62.50, Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, chautauqua.com. Beyond Connection: Saturday, September 30, 7:30 p.m., starting at $25, Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 South Allison Parkway, Lakewood, lakewood.showare.com. The Nutcracker, with the Boulder Philharmonic: Friday, November 24, 2 p.m.; Saturday, November 25, 2 and 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, November 26, 2 p.m.; $25 to $104, Macky Auditorium, 1595 Pleasant Street, #104/285 UCB, Boulder, 303-443-0028, boulderballet.org.
Colorado Ballet 2023-24 Season: Swan Lake, October 6 through 15; Fridays, 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, 2 p.m., $40 to $175. The Nutcracker, November 25 through December 24, $40 to $175. Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 14th and Curtis streets, 720-865-4220, coloradoballet.org.
CU Presents 2023-24 Season: [un]WRAP: Queer Love in Times of Crisis: Friday, September 29, and Saturday, October 30, $5 to $24. Revel, works presented by MFA candidates in dance: Friday, October 20, and Saturday, October 21, 7:30 p.m., and October 22, 2 p.m., $20. Roots and Reflections, MFA thesis concert: Friday, November 10, and Saturday, November 11, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, November 12, 2 p.m., $5 to $20. Charlotte York Irey Theatre, University Theatre Building, 261 University of Colorado, Boulder (unless noted), 303-492-8008, cupresents.org.
Dairy Center for the Arts 2023-24 Season: Sans Souci Festival of Dance Cinema: Dancing on the Planet, Sunday, September 24, 4 p.m., and Wednesday, September 27, 7 p.m.; Dancing as Ourselves, Sunday, October 22, and Wednesday, October 25; Documenting Our Times, November 27 through December 17; all Sans Souci tickets TBA, Boedecker Theater, sanssoucifestival.org. Lemon Sponge Cake Contemporary Ballet: Vienna Vienna, Saturday, September 30, $24 to $28. T2 Dance Company: Lost & Found, Saturday, November 11, 7 to 8 p.m., $15 to $25. Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder, 303-444-7328, thedairy.org.
DanceAspen 2023-24 Season: Solstice, Saturday, September 16, 8 to 9 p.m., $35 to $55, Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons Street, 720-509-1000, lonetreeartscenter.org.
Lakewood Cultural Center 2023-24 Season: Boulder Ballet: Beyond Connection, Saturday, September 30, 7:30 p.m., starting at $25. Dance Conservatory of Denver: The Children's Nutcracker, Saturday, November 25, and Sunday, November 26, shows at noon and 4 p.m. both days, tickets TBA. Ballet Ariel: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Friday, December 8, 7 p.m.; Saturday, December 9, 2 and 7 p.m.; Sunday, December 10, 2 p.m.; $30 to $40. Zikr Dance Ensemble: Initiation, Friday, October 27, and Saturday, October 28, 7:30 p.m., $30 to $40. Ballet Melange, The Nutcracker, November 18 through 20: Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 2 and 7 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m.; $35. Dance Conservatory of Denver: The Children's Nutcracker, Saturday, November 26, 4 p.m.; Sunday, November 27, noon; $30. Ballet Ariel, The Nutcracker, December 10 through December 23; dates and times vary; $35 to $40. Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 South Allison Parkway, Lakewood, 303-987-7845, lakewood.showare.com.
Lone Tree Arts Center 2023-24 Season: Flamenco Denver: Tablao, Wednesday, September 20, 1:30 p.m., $24. Ballet Ariel: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Wednesday, November 29, 7 p.m., $26 to $41. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons Street, Lone Tree, 720-509-1000, lonetreeartscenter.org.
Newman Center Presents/Dance Series: Martha Graham Dance Company: Friday, September 22, and Saturday, September 23, 7:30 p.m., $39 to $76. Flamenco Denver: Raíces: Friday, October 13, 7:30 p.m., $27 to $70. World Ballet Series: Cinderella, Friday, October 20, 7 p.m., $44 to $119. Artistico: Fiestas Navideñas, Wednesday, December 6, and Thursday, December 7, 7:30 p.m., $19 to $47. Compaigne Herve Koubi: Tuesday, January 23, 7:30 p.m., $26 to $79. Gates Concert Hall, Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 East Iliff Avenue, 303-871-7720, newmancenter.evenue.net.
Phamaly Theatre Company: Indescribable: Phamaly collaborates with the Silhouettes to produce the first-ever epic dance production in the company’s history: Friday, November 3, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, November 4, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, November 5, 2 p.m.; $25 to $40. Aurora Fox Arts Theatre, 9900 East Colfax Avenue, 303-739-1970, app.arts-people.com. Phamaly Theatre Company, 303-365-0005, ext. 2, phamaly.org.
Wonderbound 2023-24 Season: Wicked Bayou, with the Widow’s Bane: October 19 through 29. Icy Haught: December 7 through 17. Awakening Beauty: February 2 through March 3. Sam & Delilah: May 2 through 12. All shows: Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays 7:30 p.m., and Sundays 2 p.m. Season subscriptions: $236; single tickets: $65. Wonderbound Studios, 3824 Dahlia Street, 303-292-4700, wonderbound.com.
2023 Breckenridge Festival: 100 films across local venues, free kids' events and parties every night. September 15 through 18 at these Breckenridge locations: Eclipse Theater, 103 South Harris Street; Breck Backstage Theater, 121 South Ridge Street; and Riverwalk Center, 150 West Adams Avenue. Virtual option available, September 25 through October 1. Find schedule, film guide, festival passes and packs, $50 to $250; individual tickets, $14; and opening/closing party tickets, $10 each, at breckfilmfest2023.eventive.org.
Crested Butte Film Festival: Over 75 films spanning the genres of narrative, documentary, outdoor adventure, children’s and short films will screen over the five-day festival,: September 27 through October 1. Find schedule, film guide, festival passes, $50 to $300; ticket packs, $50 to $80; and individual tickets, $15, online. Crested Butte event locations: Crested Butte Center for the Arts, 606 6th Street, and Majestic Theatre, 507 Red Lady Avenue, 303-204-9080, cbfilmfest.org.
46th Denver Film Festival: The largest film festival in the Rocky Mountain region returns this November with new premieres, red carpets, filmmaker insights and special guests. November 3 through 12. See screenings, events and entertainment at venues throughout the city, including the Sie FilmCenter, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Botanic Gardens and the AMC 9 + CO 10. Festival passes and ticket packs, non-members: $80 to $1,250; members: $60 to $1,000. 720-381-0813, denverfilm.org.
Denver Silent Film Festival: Presenting a showcase of silent-era treasures and recently restored finds with live musical accompaniment, starting with the opening-night satire of Lady Windermere's Fan and including short works from CU Denver film students. September 22 through 24, times vary, individual screenings $15 each. Sie FilmCenter, 2510 East Colfax Avenue, 720-381-0813, denverfilm.org, denversilentfilmfestival.eventive.org.
Dickens Horror Film Festival: This festival will scare the Dickens out of you! Saturday, September 30, 4 to 10 p.m., tickets: $54. The Dickens Opera House and Tavern, 300 Main Street, Longmont, coloradofests.com.
Museum of Outdoor Arts: October Movie Nights: Drop Dead Gorgeous, Friday, October 20. Alice in Wonderland, Saturday, October 21. Doors at 5 p.m., film at dusk, $15 (members free); fireside table (seats 6), $100 to $125. Marjorie Park, 6331 South Fiddler's Green Circle, Greenwood Village, 303-806-0444, moaonline.org.
Neustadt JAAMM Festival: 20th Annual Fred & Audrey F. Marcus Lecture: Where Is Anne Frank? virtual screening and talkback with Academy Award-nominated director Ari Folman; through November 17, 11:45 p.m., $18. Mizel Arts and Culture Center, 350 South Dahlia Street, 303-316-6360, jaamm23-24.eventive.org.
Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Festival: The longest-running women's film festival in North America honors films and filmmakers that present the world as women experience it, October 20 through 12, $20 to $170. Lineup and single tickets TBA. Colorado College, Colorado Springs, rmwfilm.org.
Stories Worth Telling Film Festival: Curated inspirational short films: Saturday, October 14, 5 to 8 p.m., tickets: $15 to $25. Tabor Opera House, 308 Harrison Avenue,
Leadville, 719-486-8409, taboroperahouse.org.
Telluride Horror Show: Colorado's first and largest horror-film festival returns for three packed days, with an eclectic mix of horror, suspense, thriller, dark fantasy, sci-fi and dark comedy in Telluride's unique theaters. October 13 through 15. Festival lineup TBA; passes and packs, $110 and $220; single tickets $20 at the door only. Telluride locations: Nugget Theatre, 207 West Colorado Avenue; Palm Theatre, 721 West Colorado Avenue; Elks Lodge, 472 West Pacific Avenue; and the Sheridan Opera House, 110 North Oak Street, telluridehorrorshow.com.
LITERARY FESTIVALS/EVENTS
Denver Children's Festival of Stories: Free event designed for all young readers (infant to 14 years), parents, educators and children's book enthusiasts, with interactive storytime events, panel presentations, book signings, workshops and more. Saturday, October 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., McNichols Building, 141 West Colfax Avenue, facebook.com/DenverCFOS.
Indie Author and Press Bookfair: Saturday, September 30, 9:30 a.m. and into the night, free (donations accepted), Counterpath, 7935 East 14th Avenue, eventbrite.com.
JAAMM Fest Literary Events 2023-24: The return of the beloved Jewish Bookstore, with a series of in-person and virtual author visits focusing on books with Judaic themes. Dan Abrams: Kennedy's Avenger: Assassination, Conspiracy and the Forgotten Trial of Jack Ruby, Thursday, September 28, 7 p.m., Elaine Wolf Theatre, $84. Dini Klein: Prep + Rally: An Hour of Prep, A Week of Delicious Meals, Monday, October 9, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., JCC Denver Phillips Social Hall. Jean Meltzer, Kissing Kosher: A Novel, Wednesday, November 1, 6:30 p.m., Elaine Wolf Theatre. Most tickets $22, JCC Denver, Mizel Arts and Culture Center, 350 South Dahlia Street, 303-316-6360, jaamm23-24.eventive.org.
Jaipur Literature Festival: Experience JLF’s hallmark camaraderie, a caravan of ideas and a continuous flow of lectures and book conversations. Thursday, September 21, 6 to 9 p.m.; Friday, September 22, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Saturday, September 23, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; tickets: free to $700 at Eventbrite. Boulder Public Library, 1001 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder, jlflitfest.org/colorado.
Pen & Podium Literary Series 2023-24: Yaa Gyasi, October 16; Ruth Reichl/Frances Mayes (in conversation), November 13; Kristin Hannah (in conversation), February 12; Ta-Nehisi Coates/Michael Chabon (in conversation), March 18; David Grann, May 6; full five-lecture series subscription: $275 to $335. Gates Concert Hall, Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 East Iliff Avenue, 303-871-7720, newmancenter.evenue.net.
Tattered Cover Book Store Author Events: Aspen Grove: Michelle Theall, The Wind Will Catch You:
A Novel, Tuesday, September 19, 6 p.m. Julie Frieder, Angela Heisten and Annika Paradise, Wonder Year: A Guide to Long-Term Family Travel and Worldschooling, Thursday, September 21, 6 p.m. 7301 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, 303-470-7050. Colfax Avenue: Taylor Wolfe, Birdie & Harlow: Life, Loss, and Loving My Dog So Much I Didn't Want Kids (…..Until I Did), Tuesday, September 19, 6 p.m. Craig Johnson, The Longmire Defense: A Longmire Mystery, Friday, September 22, 6 p.m. ChatGPT: How AI Changes Everything (and Nothing), with a presentation of Casey Greene, Ph.D., and Lucas Gillenwater of the CU School of Medicine: Thursday, September 28, 6 p.m. James J. Butcher, Long Past Dues, Tuesday, October 10, 6 p.m., $27 ticket includes a signed copy of the book. 2526 East Colfax Avenue, 303-322-7727. McGregor Square: Liz Kinchen, Light in Bandaged Places: Healing in the Wake of Young Betrayal, Monday, September 25, 6 p.m. 1991 Wazee Street, Suite 100, 303-436-1070. Westminster: Lisa Sun, Gravitas The 8 Strengths That Redefine Confidence:, Tuesday, September 19, 6 p.m. 8895 Westminster Blvd., Westminster, 303-280-2841. General info for all Tattered Cover events at tatteredcover.com.
LECTURES
Rosenberry Lecture Series: History for the Curious: Peter A. Kopp, "Fabián García’s Chile Pepper and the Botanical Transformation of the Borderlands," September 20. Professor Louis Gregory McAllister, "John Taylor and Black Identity in the Ute Borderlands," October 18. Dr. Chris Juergens, "The 10th Mountain Division’s Legendary Breakthrough in World War II," Wednesday, November 15. Jason Hanson, "Changing of the Guard: Colorado’s Toppled Civil War Monument," Wednesday, January 17. Lectures monthly between September through May, on third Wednesdays, 1 and 7 p.m. Admission: $5 to $15; season tickets, $70 to $100. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway, 303-447-8679, historycolorado.org/history-colorado-center.
Bold Women. Change History. Speaker Series: Librarian and genealogist Charlene Garcia Simms and historian Susan Lee Johnson discuss the fascinating life of Josefa Jaramillo, the third wife of frontiersman Christopher “Kit” Carson: Wednesday, September 27, 7 p.m., $10 to $15. Robin Wall Kimmerer discusses her book Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants, Thursday, October 12, 7 p.m., $10 to $15. Women’s History Symposium: Saturday, November 18, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., $30 to $35. History Colorado Center, 1200 North Broadway, 303-620-4933, historycolorado.org.
Chatfield Farms: Chatfield Corn Maze: September 15 through October 29: Fridays through Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hop Festival: Saturday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., $10 add-on fee for festival. Pumpkin Festival: October 6 to 8, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m, average price for pumpkins is $8. Admission during Corn Maze: $10 to $16 (two and under free). Trail of Lights: November 24 through January 1; admission: $10 to $16 (two and under free). Chatfield Farms, 8500 West Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org/chatfield-farms.
Colorado Railroad Museum: Saturday Train Rides: rides depart every 30 minutes, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Special Events: Colorado Rails & Cocktails: Train Robberies in the Rocky Mountain West!, Friday, October 6, 7 to 8:30 p.m., $20, includes two beverages and snacks. Harvest Haunt Express: Halloween-themed steam-up and train ride, Friday, October 20, and Saturday, October 21, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride: Through December 23; performances at 5, 6:30 and 8 p.m.; standard seating: $80 to $100 (lap riders under age 2 free), first class: $475/table of four (plus up to two lap riders under age 2 free)Museum admission: $5 to $10 (under two, free), train rides: $2 to $4 (under two, free), Colorado Railroad Museum, 17155 West 44th Avenue, Golden, 800-365-6263, coloradorailroadmuseum.org.
Convergence Station @ Meow Wolf: Meow Wolf’s permanent installation in Denver, with four stories of immersive, mind-bending exhibitions created by more than 300 local and national artists.Tickets: General admission starts at $40; Colorado residents start at $30; Time Warp flex tickets start at $45. 1338 First Street, 720-792-1200, meowwolf.com/visit/denver.
Denver Botanic Gardens: Special Events: Yo Soy Arte: Calacas y Catrinas: Calacas (skeletons) on view at Denver Botanic Gardens (included with admission) and catrinas (elegant skeletons) on view at Aurora Public Libraries. Fall Plant & Bulb Sale: Friday, September 22, and Saturday, September 23, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., free, by reservation. Ghosts in the Gardens: Open Air Scare: October 13-15 and October 16-29, days vary, 5:30 to10:30 p.m., $29 to $34 by timed entry. Blossoms of Light: November 17 through January 6 (closed November 23 and December 25), 4:30 to 9 p.m., ticket prices TBA, on sale to members November 1-3 and general public November 6. Plant Society Shows: North American Rock Garden Society Symposium, Saturday, October 7. Ikebana International Denver Chapter 66 Show, November 9-11. Gate admission: Free to $15. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org.
Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys: A collection of over 20,000 objects, ranging from vintage Star Wars toys to artisan dollhouses and exquisite antique dolls to well-loved toy soldiers. Special Events: Dark Victorian Tales (Night at the Museum): Friday, October 27, 7 to 9 p.m., $6 to $12. Make It! Thanksgiving Gnomes: Saturday, November 4, 1 to 2 p.m., $8 to $10. Museum admission: $4 to $5 (three and under free). Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys, 830 Kipling Street, Lakewood, 303-322-1053, dmmdt.org.
Denver Museum of Nature & Science: Exhibits: After the Asteroid: Earth's Comeback Story. Planetarium Shows: Dark Universe; Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity; Cosmic Journey: A Solar System Adventure; One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Big Adventure; Destination Solar System. Infinity Theater: Sensory-Friendly Family Movie Night: Flight of the Butterflies, Thursday, September 23, 6 p.m.
Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park: Fright Fest: September 30 through October 29: Select Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, dates and times vary, tickets TBA. Luminova Holidays: November 24 through December 31: Fridays, Saturdays and select Sunday and weekday dates, 5 to 9 p.m., tickets TBA. Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Circle, 303-595-4386, elitchgardens.com.
Four Mile Historic Park: A portal to Denver’s Western heritage, with historically accurate replicas, a working farm and the site of Denver’s oldest standing structure. Pumpkin Harvest Festival 2023: Saturday, October 14, and Sunday, October 15, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., $17 to $35. Spirits and Spirits: Saturday, October 21, 6 to 9 p.m., $40 to $85 (discounts for members). Halloween Haunt: Saturday, October 28, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., $20 to $125 four-pack (three and under admitted free). Regular park admission: $6 to $8 (members and children six and under admitted free, Four Mile Historic Park, 715 South Forest Street, 720-865-0800, fourmilepark.org.
History Colorado Center: A museum designed for multi-generational audiences, with more than fifteen exhibits spanning four floors, all capturing the spirit of Colorado. Exhibits: Virgil Ortiz, Revolt 1680/2180: Runners + Gliders; The Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal that Changed Cheyenne and Arapaho People Forever; Borderlands of Southern Colorado; Colorado Stories; Denver A to Z; Living West; Destination Colorado; Written on the Land: Ute Voices, Ute History; Forty Years on the ’Fax: Colfax Avenue, 1926–1966; Liberated: America Fights for Democracy in World War II; Queer Capitol Hill. Admission: Members and kids 18 and under free, $15 adults. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway, 303-447-8679, historycolorado.org.
Lumonics Immersed: A multi-sensory experience that merges light, music, sculptures and visual effects to create an unforgettable and one-of-a-kind immersive journey. Saturday, September 16, and select dates, 8:15 to 10 p.m., $15 to $25. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 East 73rd Avenue, #11, lumonics.net.
Molly Brown House Museum: Historic Denver’s Molly Brown House Museum is committed to enhancing the city’s unique identity by telling the story of Margaret “Molly” Brown’s activism and philanthropy. Events: Victorian Horrors: October 13 through 15, October 19 through 21 and October 26 through 28, timed tickets: $25 to $30. Friday the 13th Seance After-Party, October 13, 8:45 and 9 p.m., $65 to $75. Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania Street, 303-832-4092, mollybrown.org.
Verse Immersive: Unreal Garden: Through February 29, tickets starting at $29.99. Southwest Plaza, 8501 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton, versedenver.com.
Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum: More than 182,000 square feet of hangar space full of iconic aircraft, space vehicles, artifacts, military uniforms and much more. Events: Vietnam Helicopter Museum Exhibit: September 15 through 17, noon to 5 p.m. Cockpit Demo Day: Saturday, October 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Special Exhibits: Mission Aerospace, opening September 23. Pioneers – Pacesetters – Possibilities | Colorado on the Aerospace Frontier; Bell UH-1 Iroquois “Huey”; Star Wars™ Incom T-65 X-Wing Fighter. Museum admission: $1 to $18.95. Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 East Academy Boulevard, 303-360-5360, wingsmuseum.org.
Wings Over the Rockies Exploration of Flight Museum: 15-acre campus of future-focused, hands-on aviation and space experiences. Events: Wings of Valor: Honoring Vietnam Air War Veterans: Vietnam War Air War Veterans Celebration commemorating the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam war, Monday, September 18, 6 to 9:15 p.m., $50 to $100. Wings and Wheels Showcase: Saturday September 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Breakfast Fly-ins: On the first Saturday of every month, enjoy breakfast from a local food truck, watch aircraft fly in and explore interactive exhibits and simulators: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Museum admission: $1 to $12. 13005 Wings Way, Englewood, 303-360-5360, ext. 160, explorationofflight.org.
SPORTS
Barr Lake State Park: Offering recreational programs in archery, biking, birding, boating safety, conservation, fishing, hiking, nature, winter activities and more. Barr Lake Nature Center, 13401 Picadilly Road, Brighton, cpw.state.co.us. Event registration: cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/pages/calendar.aspx
Bluff Lake Nature Center: Offering free, downloadable self-guided tour itineraries and scavenger hunts, bird walks, guided Forest Bathing and Qigong and Mindfulness Walks, after-school programs and summer camps, nature play stations and more. Open from sunrise to sunset, 365 days a year. Bikes and dogs not allowed. 11255 East Martin Luther King Boulevard, blufflake.org.
Colorado Avalanche: Home Games: September 24: Minnesota Wild, 1 p.m.; September 25: Vegas Golden Knights, 7 p.m.; October 1: Dallas Stars, 5 p.m.; October 19: Chicago Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m.; October 21: Carolina Hurricanes, 7:30 p.m.; November 1: St. Louis Blues, 7:30 p.m.; November 7: New Jersey Devils, 8 p.m.; November 9: Seattle Kraken, 7 p.m.; November 11: St. Louis Blues, 7 p.m.; November 15: Anaheim Ducks, 7 p.m.; November 22: Vancouver Canucks, 8 p.m.; November 25: Calgary Flames, 8 p.m.; November 27: Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle, 303-405-1100, nhl.com/avalanche, tickets: ticketmaster.com.
Colorado Rockies: Home games: September 14-17: San Francisco Giants; September 26-28: Los Angeles Dodgers; September 29-October 1: Minnesota Twins. Tickets starting at $19, mlb.com/rockies/tickets/single-game-tickets. Coors Field, 2001 Blake Street, mlb.com/rockies.
Colorado Rapids: Home games: September 20: Seattle, 7:30 p.m.; September 27: Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.; September 30: Austin, 7:30 p.m.; October 21: Salt Lake, 7 p.m. Tickets: $15-$225, coloradorapids.com/tickets. Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City, coloradorapids.com.
Denver Nuggets: Home Games: October 24: Los Angeles Lakers, 5:30 p.m.; October 30: Utah Jazz, 7 p.m.; November 3: Dallas Mavericks, 8 p.m.; November 4: Chicago Bulls, 7 p.m.; November 6: New Orleans Pelicans, 7 p.m.; November 8: Golden State Warriors, 8 p.m.; November 14: LA Clippers, 8 p.m.; November 26: San Antonio Spurs, 6 p.m.; November 29: Houston Rockets, 7 p.m. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle, 303-405-1100, nba.com/nuggets, tickets: ticketmaster.com.
MISCELLANEOUS
Denver Walls: The globally recognized Worldwide Walls (FKA Pow! Wow!) series of street art events comes to Denver, September 22 through October 3. Special events: Speakers from the CBCA and CANVAS Credit Union empower working artists with tools to level up their practices: Wednesday, September 27, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Green Spaces, 2590 Walnut Street. Secret Walls Paint Battle: Thursday, September 28, 6 to 9 p.m., Yardbird, 2743 Blake Street. Vantage Point Radio Group Show: Friday, September 29, 6 p.m. to midnight, Ryan Joseph Gallery, 2647 West 38th Avenue. Denver Walls Street Fair: Saturday, September 30, noon to 5 p.m. 2900 Block, Larimer Street. River North Arts District, denverwalls.com.
Green Box Farm & Art Market: Saturday, September 23, 2 to 5 p.m., Green Box Farm Stand, 6990 Lake Street, Green Mountain Falls, greenboxarts.org.
2023 Viva Southwest Mariachi Festival (VSMF): With headliners Flor de Toloache: Saturday, September 16, 7 to 10 p.m., tickets: Free ($65 VIP), Levitt Pavilion, 1380 West Florida Avenue, universe.com.
BreckCreate: Día de Muertos Festival: Opening Night: Free live music, artist talk, Aztec dance and candlelight vigil, Friday, October 13, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Old Masonic Hall, 136 South Main Street, Breckenridge. Saturday, October 14: workshops; Grupo Huitzilopochtli Aztec Dancers and workshop, Old Masonic Hall; downtown Breckenridge locations, breckcreate.org.
Latino Cultural Arts Center: Ofrendas 2023: Tloque Nahuaque: Free community altar workshops, and the centerpiece of the LCAC’s Día de los Muertos cultural programs, September 26 through October 31 (additional programming TBA) at various metro Denver locations, lcac-denver.
40 West Arts District: Colfax Chicken Fest: A silly, weird, quirky little festival celebrating Colfax Avenue and the history of the HUB Building. Saturday, September 16, noon to 4 p.m., 40 West Art District, Lakewood, 40westarts.org.
The information in this guide was all submitted by September 1. For updates, catch our weekly Things to Do lists.