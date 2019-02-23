Reader: I Hear Black Panther Wasn't Filmed in Wakanda!

When the envelopes are opened on Sunday, February 24, at the Academy Awards, Colorado has the chance to come up a winner...or close enough. Although this state's film industry has gone through rough times, with few incentives compared to those offered by neighboring New Mexico and Utah, several of this year's Oscar nominations have Colorado connections.

Black Panther is up for best picture; Denver artist Christopher Priest's work for Marvel Comics is credited as being the genesis of that film. Also up for Best Picture is BlacKkKlansman, based on Ron Stallworth's account of his work infiltrating the KKK as the first black detective in Colorado Springs in the ’70s. Although that movie is set in Colorado, it wasn't filmed here.