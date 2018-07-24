Review: You Can't Take It With You Has the Light Stuff

I’ve never found the characters in Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman’s You Can’t Take It With You, now playing at the Colorado Shakespeare Festival, as adorable as they seem to find themselves. There’s Penelope, who became a playwright because someone once left a typewriter at the house by mistake; her daughter Essie, a would-be ballet dancer; her husband, Paul, who spends his time building fireworks in the basement with Mr. De Pinna, who showed up some years earlier delivering ice and never left. None of these folks has the remotest talent; all are intense narcissists — though they’re also loving, accepting and protective of each other. And there’s patriarch Martin Vanderhof, presiding genially over the extended family’s antics; he has refused to pay his taxes for years.

The plot concerns those taxes and the way that Vanderhof wriggles out of them. But at the center of the story is the love of the Penelope and Paul’s other daughter, reasonably normal Alice, for Tony, scion of the wealthy and conventional Kirby family. With a get-acquainted dinner planned, Alice is desperately anxious to hide her family’s eccentricities. (Familiar variations on this plot device include Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?, with Sidney Poitier as the surprise fiancé of the daughter of Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn, and La Cage aux Folles, in which a conspicuously gay couple tries passing as straight for the conservative parents of their son’s fiancée.)

Written in 1936, You Can’t Take It With You is purely escapist, light-as-air entertainment, full of “madcap” and “zany” action. The general theme, articulated by Vanderhof in act three, is to follow your dreams, don’t work at anything you don’t enjoy, create your own reality, celebrate eccentricity, focus on your love for friends and family. It resonated during the dark years of the Great Depression, when the play was a huge success. Still, Grandpa’s homily is a little troublesome: Here’s a group of people who manage to live well enough to hire a maid (African-American in the script, though rarely in contemporary productions) without doing anything remotely productive, preaching the joys of walking off the job at a time when so many Americans were desperate for work.