Seven Colorado Sites Make List of 150 Best Things to Do in the U.S. This Summer

May 27, 2022 2:30PM

Meow Wolf opened Convergence Station in September.
Travel Lemming, a go-to website for travelers from around the world, has named seven Colorado locations in its inaugural list of the "150 Best Things to Do in the U.S. This Summer."

Two Colorado spots made the top ten. The Million Dollar Highway, located between Ouray and Silverton, landed in second place for its "amazing scenery, historic stops, and relaxing hot springs," says Travel Lemming editor Abigail Nueve.

The Five Points Jazz Festival, which rolls out on Saturday, June 4,  was listed in sixth place, "given the festival hosts' generous Five Points Jazz Activation grant program," Nueve explains. "The program helps fund local initiatives that promote the continuation of jazz's legacy in the Five Points neighborhood."

Other attractions include Meow Wolf (30), Pagosa Springs (34), Leadville (39), 54thirty Rooftop (41), Great Sand Dunes National Park (46), Red Rocks Amphitheatre (68), Rocky Mountain Arsenal (87), Mount Evans Scenic Byway (97), Estes Park (100), Mesa Verde National Park (116) and The Source hotel in Denver (136).

This isn't the first time the travel site has put a spotlight on Colorado; destinations such as Silverton, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins made its "50 Best Places to Travel in 2022" list.

A lot of time goes into deciding which spaces will make the list, according to Nueve.The list of 150 locations "is the collective brainchild of our team of 24 travel experts," she says. "To celebrate the start of summer, we asked our writers to nominate their favorite U.S. destinations and experiences in various categories — such as 'family-friendly,' 'road trips' and 'beaches' — so that we could allow readers to customize the list to their preferred style of travel.

"While you'll find many popular attractions on the list, we also asked writers to make an effort to nominate their favorite lesser-known and unheralded attractions," she continues. "Our team of editors reviewed and selected the nominees, then spent over a week fact-checking the list in detail. We also collaborated to arrive at a consensus as to ordering."

For those Coloradans who wonder why a rooftop bar was listed ahead of Red Rocks or a national park,  Nueve offers this: "Of course, any 'best of' list is inherently subjective, but it's our collective day job to find and share the best things to do around the USA. We believe our team is one of the most qualified groups on the subject and are very proud of the list, as we think it's the single-best travel guide we've published to date."

See the entire list at travellemming.com.
