Hundreds of Things to Do This Fall in Colorado

Fall is in the air, and you can find fun events all over Colorado. Denver is full of markets and festivals; the mountains have endless opportunities for leaf peeping and just enjoying the great outdoors. For our Fall Arts Guide, we gathered information on hundred of things to do across the state, and compiled them in chronological order. Take a look, and then get out there and enjoy!

Through September 28: Biennial of the Americas: Clinics, concerts, movies, food and a giant dance party take over the town for this year's summit, themed around Empathy in Action. Many events free, various Denver locations, biennialoftheamericas.org.

Through September 29: Monarch Magic: Witness the monarch butterflies' annual migration from Canada to Mexico at the Butterfly Pavilion's way station. $8-$13, Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 West 104th Avenue, Westminster, 303-469-5441, butterflies.org.

Through October 27: Denver Botanic Gardens Corn Maze: This year's corn maze is space-themed; find objects hidden inside in an out-of-this-world scavenger hunt. Fridays through Sundays, $11-$14, Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield, 8500 West Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org.

Maria Bamford headlines the seventh annual High Plains Comedy Festival. Emily Berl, courtesy of High Plains Comedy Festival

September 26-28: High Plains Comedy Festival: Maria Bamford headlines the fest; other performers include Rhea Butcher, Aparna Nancherla, and Natasha Leggero. $10 and up, various Denver locations, highplainscomedyfestival.com.

September 27: SAVA Soirée: Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center's fundraiser includes an open bar, silent auction, dinner and live music. 6-9 p.m., $100, Embassy Suites, 4705 Clydesdale Parkway, Loveland, savacenter.org.

September 27-28: Beautiful Junk Sale: The massive rummage sale (over 10,000 square feet!) boasts jewelry, vintage wares, sporting goods and more. $5-$30, Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 10500 West 6th Avenue Frontage Road, Golden, theactioncenter.org.

September 27-28: Denver Botanic Gardens Fall Plant and Bulb Sale: Admission to the DBG is free after you've stocked up on greenery for your garden. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., free, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org.

September 27-29: Anheuser-Busch Oktoberfest: The sudsy annual celebration of Bavarian beer includes a Colorado twist with a disc golf tournament and Mustang car show. Anheuser-Busch Brewery, 2351 Busch Drive, Ft. Collins, budweisertours.com.

EXPAND Denver's annual Oktoberfest turns all of Larimer Street into a party. Aaron Thackeray

September 27-29: Denver Oktoberfest: Beer, wiener-dog races and more beer are the three major draws of Denver's annual fall street party, now entering its 50th year. Free admission, Larimer Street between 20th and 22nd streets, thedenveroktoberfest.com.

September 27-November 2: Haunted Field of Screams: Psycho killers, paintball-wielding zombies, ghostly specters and ominous freak-show denizens occupy this 40-acre horror show. $45 and up, 10451 McKay Road, Thornton, hauntedfieldofscreams.com.

September 28: Bard at the Ball: Denver Public Library's annual fundraiser includes drinks, dinner and dancing among the library stacks. 6:30 p.m.-midnight, $175 and up, Denver Central Library, 10 West 14th Avenue Parkway, 720-865-3453, dplfriends.org.

September 28: TheBigWonderful: The bazaar and bluegrass are free, but the beers aren't. Noon-8 p.m., free-$25, Shops at Northfield Stapleton, 8340 Northfield Boulevard, thebigwonderful.com.

September 28: Evening of Hope: Blind golfer Jeremy Poincenot delivers the keynote address at this fundraiser for Wings of Hope for Pancreatic Cancer Research. 6 p.m., $50, Glenmoor Country Club, 110 Glenmoor Drive, Cherry Hills Village, wingsofhopepcr.org.

September 28: Intergalactic ’90s Dance Party: Pull on some low-rise jeans and strap on your platform heels for this retro dance party and open bar. 7:30 p.m., $125-$500, Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee Street, vintagedenver.co.

September 28: Night in Wakanda: Inspired by Black Panther, this bash includes an African wine tasting, fashion show, drinks, dessert and dancing. 6 p.m.-midnight, $35-$115, McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue, nightout.com.

September 28: Oktoberfest: The German-style Seedstock Brewery is giving away free pints for those donning dirndls or lederhosen for its party. 11 a.m.-11 p.m., free, Seedstock Brewery, 3600 West Colfax Avenue, 720-476-7831, seedstockbrewery.com.

September 28-29: Colorado Mountain Fest: Visit the vendor village and film fest for free, or attend skills clinics or seminars on birding, backcountry cooking, rock climbing, photography and more. Free-$50, 710 Tenth Street, Golden, 303-279-3080, cmc.org.

September 28-October 31: Maize in the City: A wealth of family-friendly activities await, from a 20-acre corn maze to petting zoo to pony rides to bounce houses. $9 and up, 10451 McKay Road, Thornton, maizeinthecity.com.

September 29: Dash and Bash: The 5K or 10K walk/run raises funds for YWCA Boulder County and serves as a qualifier for the Bolder Boulder. 9 a.m., free registration plus fundraising, Boulder Reservoir, ywcaboulder.org.

September 29: Wine & Rails: It's all aboard the wine train for a scenic tasting on the historic Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railway. 10 a.m.-4:40 p.m., $149-$229, Durango Depot, 479 Main Avenue, Durango, 888-872-4607, durangotrain.com.

October 2: Empty Bowls: Dinner comes with a handmade bowl from a local artist to take home at this food-bank fundraiser. 5-7:30 p.m., $20, Lewis-Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road, Monument, monumenthillkiwanis.org.

EXPAND All ages can enjoy the new River Integration Project. Courtesy Hudson Gardens

October 2: River Integration Project: Attend the unveiling of the completed River Integration Project, which includes improved access, seating, landscaping and public art around the South Platte River. 3 p.m., free, Hudson Gardens, 6115 South Santa Fe Drive, 303-797-8565, hudsongardens.org.

October 2: Uniquely Colorado: Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado celebrates 35 years of advocating for the Centennial State's great outdoors. 5:30-8 p.m., $55 and up, Space Gallery, 400 Santa Fe Drive, voc.org.

EXPAND There are still a few spots left to squeeze into the GABF. Courtesy Brewers Association

October 3-5: Great American Beer Festival: Over 60,000 guests from around the world travel to Denver each year for the U.S.'s largest beer fest. $85, Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th Street, greatamericanbeerfestival.com.

October 3-5: Team Coco House: Chad Daniels and Pete Holmes headline a handful of shows for this national comedy project. $30, Comedy Works, 1226 15th Street, 303-595-3637, teamcoco.com.

October 3-6: Steamboat Food & Wine Festival: The Grand Tasting alone includes over 50 wineries and 20 restaurants, plus movie screenings, wine dinners, chef demos and workshops. $95 and up, various Steamboat Springs locations, steamboatfoodandwine.com.

October 4: George Lopez: The Wall: The comic tackles — what else? — the wall in his irreverent standup show. 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., $40 and up, Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, 303-623-0106, paramountdenver.com.

October 4-6: Major League Lacrosse Championship: MLL semi-final and championship games come to Denver this fall. $15 and up, various Denver locations, majorleaguelacrosse.com.

October 4-6: Off-Grid Expo: Prepare to go off-road (really, really off-road) at this expo that specializes in RVs, overland vehicles and off-grid self-reliance. $8-$15, Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 10500 West 6th Avenue Frontage Road, Golden, offgridexpo.com.

October 5: Nigeria Day in Colorado: Everyone is invited to this celebration of Nigerian food, music and culture. 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m., free, Lowry Park, 1001 Dayton Street, Aurora, 720-999-4003.

Get your fill of fresh-pressed cider at Lakewood Cider Days. Courtesy Lakewood Cider Days

October 5-6: Cider Days: Celebrate all things apple and apple cider at this long-running cultural fair; enjoy historic demos, live bluegrass, folk music, a hard cider fest and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., $6-$38, Lakewood Heritage Center, 801 South Yarrow Street, Lakewood, lakewood.org.

October 6-10: Harvest Week: Join Denver's top chefs for a series of dinners celebrating the farms and food of the Centennial State. 6:30 p.m., $85, the GrowHaus, 4751 York Street, harvestweek.com. Note: These events are currently sold out.

October 4-27: Dead Zone Scream Park: The Scream Park includes two corn mazes — the first navigable by only the light of a glow stick, the second haunted — plus horror movies running all night. 7 p.m., $28-$40, Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield, 8500 West Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org.

October 5-6: Horseshoe Market: In addition to vintage finds, the market is offering workshops and art activities for the first time. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., $5, Broncos Stadium Lot G, 1701 Bryant Street, horseshoemarket.com.

October 6: An Evening With Samin Nosrat: The chef, author and host of Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat takes to the stage instead of the stove for one night only. 7:30 p.m., $30 and up, Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, 303-623-0106, paramountdenver.com.

October 7: Cocktails & Comedy: This fundraiser for the nonprofit Athena Project, which advocates for women in the arts, offers a stellar lineup of female comics, including Shanel Hughes and Janae Burris. 7 p.m., $25-$45, Live@Jack's, 500 16th Street, athenaprojectarts.org.

October 10: Secrets & Illusions: Illusionist Ivan Amodei's newest show is set in the dark and deserted Louvre after hours. 7:30 p.m., $42-$72, Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 East Iliff Avenue, 303-871-7720, newmancenterpresents.com.

October 11: Lore Podcast Live: Learn about the unsettling real-life history behind folklore and urban myths at this live show. 7 p.m., $45, Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 East Iliff Avenue, 303-871-7720, newmancenterpresents.com.

October 11-12: Far Out Factory: Art museum meets music fest meets Mary Jane at this cannabis-inspired multi-sensory event. 6 p.m.-2 a.m., $20 and up, location TBA, faroutfactory.com.

October 11-13: Pumpkin Festival: This family-friendly pumpkin patch includes bands, carnival games, hayrides and a miniature corn maze. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $4 and up, Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield, 8500 West Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org.

October 12: Be the Change Gala: Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Ron Powers (Flags of Our Fathers, No One Cares About Crazy People) is the guest of honor at this fundraiser benefiting those struggling with mental illness. 5-8:30 p.m., Molly Brown Summer House, 7595 West Yale Avenue, 303-525-9821, heartmindconnect.org.

October 12: Riot VIII: Colfax Curiosities, this year's fundraiser for 40 West Arts, includes cocktails, canapés and curious performances. 6-9:30 p.m. $30-$35, Prestige Imports, 9201 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood, 303-275-3430, 40westarts.org.

October 17-26: Victorian Horrors: Explore the darker side of Victorian life (those petticoats!) with Gothic ghosts and yarns. $20, Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania Street, 303-832-4092, mollybrown.org.

October 18: Schitt's Creek: Up Close and Personal: Eugene and Daniel Levy are among the cast members taking to the stage with stories about the making of the popular comedy. 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., $50 and up, Buell Theatre, 13th and Arapahoe streets, artscomplex.com.

October 18-31: Boo at the Zoo: Bring the kids for trick-or-treating, a not-so-spooky haunted house and animal shows. Select dates, 4-8:30 p.m., $19.75-$24.75, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, Colorado Springs, 719-633-9925, cmzoo.org.

October 20: Bloody Mary Festival: We all know the best part of brunch comes garnished with a celery stalk. 11:15 a.m. and 3:45 p.m., $45-$55, Exdo Event Center, 1399 35th Street, thebloodymaryfest.com.

October 20: Denver Record Collectors Fall Expo: Collectors searching for everything from ambient to zither recordings will be able to find it here. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., $2 admission, Ramada Plaza Northglenn, 10 East 120th Avenue, Northglenn, bigk.com.

October 21-25: Glow at the Gardens: Fire performers and glowing jack-o-lantern sculptures light up the night in preparation for Halloween. 5:30-9:30 p.m., $17-$21, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org.

October 22-23: Theresa Caputo Live: True believers come to hear from their deceased loved ones; skeptics come to skulk around backstage trying to locate the scam as the Long Island Medium comes to town. 7:30 p.m., $40 and up, Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, 303-623-0106, paramountdenver.com.

October 23-November 21: Neustadt JAAMM Festival: This month-long, wide-ranging fest celebrates Jewish culture and its contributions in art, dance, theater, literature, film and music. Various Denver locations, 303-316-6360, jccdenver.org.

October 24: Día de los Muertos: Remember your loved ones at this fundraiser for the Mexican Cultural Center that includes elaborate altars, music, food and tequila. 6-9 p.m., $175, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard, 303-331-0172, mccdenver.org.

October 24: Luminocity Gala: This fundraiser for the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver is hosted by Karen and Ian Wolfe. 6 p.m.-12 a.m., $500 and up, 303-298-7554, mcadenver.org.

October 24: Special Olympics Hall of Fame Luncheon: See athletes, coaches and volunteers inducted into the Hall of Fame in this afternoon fundraiser. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Hyatt Regency Denver, 650 15th Street, 720-359-3101, specialolympicsco.org.

October 24: Stay Tuned With Preet Podcast Live: Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara talks with Shannon Watts of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. 8 p.m., $39.50 and up, Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 East Iliff Avenue, 303-871-7720, newmancenterpresents.com.

October 24: Westword's Feast: Get a taste of Denver's ever-changing restaurant scene in one memorable night as the town's top restaurants show up with their best bites. 7-10 p.m., $30 and up, McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue, westwordfeast.com.

October 25: Demetri Martin: Wandering Mind: The floppy-haired, soft-spoken comedian takes to the stage with his brand of dry humor. 8 p.m., $40 and up, Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, 303-623-0106, paramountdenver.com.

EXPAND Coloween 2017 Aaron Thackeray

October 26: Coloween: A new venue for the long-running Halloween party and costume contest means you can now party with 4,000 of your nearest and dearest. 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $59 and up, Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora, coloween.com.

October 26: Exotica Erotica Masquerade Ball: Dress down — way, way down — at this sexy Halloween party where less clothing is definitely more. 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $30, The Riverside, 1724 Broadway, Boulder, exoticaball.com.

October 26: Paranormal Palace: It's never too early to start planning your Halloween costume for this elaborate all-you-can-drink costume party — not when the purse for the costume contest totals a cool $5,000. 8 p.m., $69 and up, McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue, 720-507-1376, denverhalloween.org.

October 26-27: Halloween Kids' Fest: Aquarium admission can be downright frightening, but not when your little ones are in costume: They'll get in for half-price during this family-friendly Halloween party. $16.99 and up, Downtown Aquarium, 700 Water Street, 303-561-4450, aquariumrestaurants.com.

EXPAND Do not try this at home. Courtesy Westernaires

October 26-27: Westernaires Horsecapades: Horses, loud music, flaming batons and trick riding. What could go wrong at the annual orgy of Americana? $10, National Western Complex Events Center, 4655 Humboldt Street, 303-279-3767, westernaires.org.

October 27: Nick Kroll: Middle-Aged Boy: The Big Mouth star and Emmy nominee who never grew up comes to Denver. 7 p.m., $33.50, Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, 303-623-0106, paramountdenver.com.

November 1: Welcome to Night Vale: The surreal podcast's latest live show, A Spy in the Desert, is a stand-alone story that longtime fans and newcomers alike will enjoy. 8 p.m., $30, Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, 303-623-0106, paramountdenver.com.

November 1-9: Denver Arts Week: Art walks, free admission and expanded hours, concerts, plays and family-friendly happenings are just a few of the 300+ events at galleries, theaters, music venues and museums around town during Denver's yearly celebration of the arts. Many events free, various Denver locations, denverartsweek.com.

November 2: Día de los Muertos: Shop the mercado for art, jewelry and clothing, then visit the ofrendas honoring loved ones who have passed on. 9 a.m.-3 p.m., $12.50, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org.

November 2: Night at the Museums: Black American West Museum, Byers-Evans House Museum, the CELL, Clyfford Still Museum, Denver Art Museum, Denver Firefighters Museum, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, Forney Museum of Transportation, History Colorado Center, Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art, Molly Brown House Museum and Museo de las Americas are participating, with free shuttles running between sites. 5-10 p.m., free, various Denver locations, denverartsweek.com.

November 6: Dancing With Boulder Stars: Local celebs put on their dancing shoes to raise money for the YWCA of Boulder County. 7 p.m., $35-$60, Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder, 303-786-7030, ywcaboulder.org.

November 7: Pairsine Food and Wine Pairing Competition: A contest that rewards chefs who can create the most complementary food and wine pairing. 6-9 p.m., $120-$185, Crowne Plaza Denver, 1536 Wynkoop Street, 719-488-1800, pairsine.com.

November 7: Taste Denver: The James Beard Foundation brings Washington, D.C., chef Amy Brandwein to town to cook with local Jen Jasinski. 6 p.m., $195, Rioja, 1431 Larimer Street, jamesbeard.org.

November 8: Howl at the Moon: A night of dueling pianos, dinner, dancing and a dessert auction benefits non-profit Adam's Camp. 6-10 p.m., $75-$150, Raccoon Creek Golf Course, 7301 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton, 303-563-8290, adamscampcolorado.org.

November 13: How I Built This with Guy Raz: National Public Radio's Guy Raz interviews Curt Richardson, the founder of Fort Collins's OtterBox. 8 p.m., $20 and up, Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, 303-623-0106, paramountdenver.com.

November 8-16: First Bite: Belly up to the bar for Boulder's restaurant week, when the area's best eateries offer $29 or $49 prix fixe menus to whet your appetite. Various Boulder County locations, firstbiteboulder.com.

November 9-17: Denver Fashion Week: The city's premier fashion event boasts red carpets, runway shows and ridiculously good-looking people. $30 and up, various Denver locations, denverfashionweek.com.

November 14: Pancakes and Booze Art Show: The decade-long art show that feeds free flapjacks to its patrons returns with more local art and gallons of syrup. 7 p.m.-1 a.m., $10-$15, Temple Denver, 1136 Broadway, pancakesandbooze.com.

November 14: Pints Fighting Poverty: Visit six pubs and hear a guest speaker while raising money for homeless folks. 6-10 p.m., $25 plus fundraising, starts at Epic Brewing Co., 3001 Walnut Street, denvervoice.org.

November 15: Heroes & Hope: Former governor and clean-energy advocate Bill Ritter headlines this fundraiser for conservation nonprofit the Resource Center. 5:30-8 p.m., $65 and up, Boulder JCC, 6007 Oreg Street, Boulder, 303-999-3820, resourcecentral.org.

November 16: Silver Bell Ball: Former Bronco Reggie Rivers emcees this luxe fundraiser for Mount Saint Vincent that includes dinner, drinks, music and dancing. $135 and up, Grand Hyatt Denver, 1750 Welton Street, msvhome.org.

November 20-February 3: Downtown Denver Ice Skating Rink: Bring your own skates and practice your triple axel for free at this outdoor rink now entering its tenth year. Free admission, skate rental $7-$9, Skyline Park, 15th and Arapahoe streets, 303-825-6787, downtowndenver.com.

November 22-January 30: DIA Ice Skating Rink: Got a few hours to kill before your flight? Of course you do. Strap on a pair of (free!) loaner skates and take to the ice. Denver International Airport Plaza, free, 8500 Peña Boulevard, flydenver.com.

November 23: Ira Glass: Seven Things I've Learned: The host of This American Life has a face for radio and the stage in this live show. 8 p.m., $20 and up, Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, 303-623-0106, paramountdenver.com.

November 29-January 3: Blossoms of Light: No matter how hard your neighbors try, their holiday lights will never beat the Gardens' annual display. 5-9 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org.

November 30-December 1: Horseshoe Market: Shop vintage and artisan finds finds along with local food and drink. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., $5, Highlands Masonic Temple, 3550 Federal Boulevard, horseshoemarket.com.

This cat is from Broncos Country. Michael Emery Hecker

December 7-8: Snowcats Cat Convention: There will be music. There will be art. There will be....cats? 11 a.m.-5 p.m., $10-$15, The Cable Center, 2000 South Buchtel Avenue, snowcatscon.com.

December 12: Nick Offerman: All Rise: Famed puzzler, comedian and one-half of Hollywood's most winning couple dances his way across the stage in his solo show. 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., $49.50 and up, Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, 303-623-0106, paramountdenver.com.



Watch for our lists of fall art shows, theater productions, and literary and film festivals.