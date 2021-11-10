Support Us

Denver Film Festival 2021 Must-See Pick for November 10: Come Back Anytime

November 10, 2021 6:00AM

An image from Come Back Anytime.
An image from Come Back Anytime. YouTube
Denver Film Festival artistic director Matt Campbell is again offering his must-see picks for each day of the event, which continues through November 14. Keep reading to get his take on the selection for Wednesday, November 10: Come Back Anytime.

Come Back Anytime
Directed by John Daschbach
6 p.m. Wednesday, November 10
AMC House 2
4:15 p.m. Saturday, November 13
AMC House 2
Culinary Cinema event: Includes dinner
Also available online

The Denver Film Festival's Culinary Cinema series pairs movies and a meal — and artistic director Matt Campbell sees Come Back Anytime as the perfect introduction to the program.

"It's a Japanese film about a ramen master whose restaurant is a tiny, hidden-away, hole-in-the-wall stand in Tokyo. But he makes his ramen in a specific way that not a lot of other ramen chefs use, and it's created this really lovely community of folks who can't get enough of his food. They've become friends, and they come together after work and have a drink and eat some ramen. It's just a wonderful, happy film that will make you really want to eat some excellent ramen."

Knowing this, the fest has secured the services of chef Jeff Osaka, who'll be preparing ramen-centric offerings that are included in the ticket price. "Every year, our Culinary Cinema offerings are wildly popular," Campbell says. "It's always a lot of fun to have dinner and a show together."

Here's the trailer for Come Back Anytime.
Click for ticket information and more details about the 44th Denver Film Festival, including how to access some selections online.
