 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Conan O'Brien is bringing Team Coco to the Paramount.
Conan O'Brien is bringing Team Coco to the Paramount.
TeamCoco.com

Conan O'Brien Announces Denver Show in December

Kyle Harris | September 26, 2018 | 8:09am
AA

Late-night host Conan O'Brien is hitting the road with a crew of fellow comics from Team Coco — his multimedia comedy company — for Conan & Friends: An Evening of Stand-up and Investment Tips.

The show will include appearances by Conan writers, fellow comics and creatives including Ron Funches of Curb Your Enthusiasm and Black-ish, Laurie Kilmartin of Conan and Last Comic Standing, Moses Storm of Father of the Year, and Flula Borg of Pitch Perfect 2 and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

“There are a lot of exciting changes coming up for me in 2019, and I wanted to kick it off this fall with an eighteen-city live tour," O'Brien says in a statement announcing the tour. "The idea that I hit the road for seven weeks was pitched by my wife, with the full backing of my children.”

The tour — O'Brien's first since 2010 — will stop in Denver at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 12, at the Paramount Theatre.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, September 28, at Altitude Tickets or by phone at 303-893-TIXS. While supplies last, tickets will also be available at the Pepsi Center Box Office, Dick's Sporting Goods Park box office and the Paramount Theatre box office on event days. 

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >