Conan O'Brien Announces Denver Show in December

Late-night host Conan O'Brien is hitting the road with a crew of fellow comics from Team Coco — his multimedia comedy company — for Conan & Friends: An Evening of Stand-up and Investment Tips.

The show will include appearances by Conan writers, fellow comics and creatives including Ron Funches of Curb Your Enthusiasm and Black-ish, Laurie Kilmartin of Conan and Last Comic Standing, Moses Storm of Father of the Year, and Flula Borg of Pitch Perfect 2 and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

“There are a lot of exciting changes coming up for me in 2019, and I wanted to kick it off this fall with an eighteen-city live tour," O'Brien says in a statement announcing the tour. "The idea that I hit the road for seven weeks was pitched by my wife, with the full backing of my children.”

The tour — O'Brien's first since 2010 — will stop in Denver at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 12, at the Paramount Theatre.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, September 28, at Altitude Tickets or by phone at 303-893-TIXS. While supplies last, tickets will also be available at the Pepsi Center Box Office, Dick's Sporting Goods Park box office and the Paramount Theatre box office on event days.