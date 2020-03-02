Crush Walls Announces 2020 Dates and Invites Artists to Apply

Denver's biggest street art festival, Crush Walls, is returning September 14 through 20.

The River North Art District's annual event started eleven years ago, as a celebration of urban art in Denver. Hundreds of murals have been painted in that time — more than a hundred during last year's week-long festival alone.

The 2020 edition of Crush Walls will span thirty blocks and will include photography, sculpture, film, projection mapping, artist battles, music, dance and more, in addition to live painting. Artists will host tours through the district as murals go up.

“Our intention is to create a collaborative spirit with our visiting artists and have our local artists curate and create together,” explains Crush founder Robin Munro in a statement.

The art district has put out a call for artists, which will be open from March 3 through April 28. In 2019, there were 419 applications and more than a hundred artists selected. More than 150,000 visitors attended Crush programming. And the goal each year is to bring in as diverse a pool of artists as possible.

"CRUSH WALLS the Urban Street Art Festival remains dedicated to our local community, providing opportunities for our artists and making sure that equity and inclusion are a part of all that we do," notes Tracy Weil, executive director and co-founder of the RiNo Art District, in a statement.

Applying to participate in Crush Walls is free. Find more information at the RiNo Art District or Crush Walls websites.