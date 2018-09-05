Review: The Cake Serves a Sweet Slice of Life...With the Bitter Taste of Prejudice

When she’s approached by the daughter of a dear friend and asked to bake a wedding cake, confectioner Della is delighted. Her friend died some five years earlier, she loves this girl, Jen — whom she knew as Jenny — and the two haven’t seen each other for some time. But then Della learns that Jen’s intended is a woman, Macy, and her delight freezes into panic. Deeply religious, she simply cannot grant Jen’s request.

Bekah Brunstetter’s The Cake, currently receiving its regional premiere at Curious Theatre Company, is irresistibly reminiscent of the Masterpiece Cakeshop case recently decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Lakewood baker Jack Phillips refused to make a wedding cake for a gay male couple back in 2012. The couple sued, and the Colorado Civil Rights Commission — and later the Colorado Court of Appeals — sided with them. The Supreme Court, however, did not. The arguments swirling around the case were intense. Had Phillips been denied his rights to free speech by the commission, as his supporters insisted? Could his refusal, if upheld, open the door to discrimination of all kinds against gay people, as civil rights advocates feared? The justices decided the issue on narrowly specific grounds that left the door open for future interpretation.