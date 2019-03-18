 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart will co-headline Red Rocks.EXPAND
Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart will co-headline Red Rocks.
Mathieu Bitton

Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart Are Coming to Red Rocks in 2019

Kyle Harris | March 18, 2019 | 10:43am
AA

It's hard to imagine a higher-profile night of comedy than this one: Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart will be taking over the stage at Red Rocks on Friday, August 9.

Chappelle, who's well known for performing intimate surprise shows in Denver, is a Mile High favorite (hell, he's a worldwide favorite), and Jon Stewart, formerly of The Daily Show, is guaranteed to bring his rapier wit to skewer the powerful and keep us laughing at the same time.

To circumvent the dreaded bots and scalpers, tickets for shows will be available through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan Program. Make sure to register by 10 p.m. tomorrow, March 19; registered fans will have a chance to buy tickets starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 21.

Continue Reading

In the unlikely chance that there are still tickets available (this show is virtually guaranteed to sell out quickly), the rest will go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. Friday, March 22, at Live Nation and AXS or at 888-929-7849.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: