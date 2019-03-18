Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart Are Coming to Red Rocks in 2019

It's hard to imagine a higher-profile night of comedy than this one: Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart will be taking over the stage at Red Rocks on Friday, August 9.
Chappelle, who's well known for performing intimate surprise shows in Denver, is a Mile High favorite (hell, he's a worldwide favorite), and Jon Stewart, formerly of The Daily Show, is guaranteed to bring his rapier wit to skewer the powerful and keep us laughing at the same time.
To circumvent the dreaded bots and scalpers, tickets for shows will be available through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan Program. Make sure to register by 10 p.m. tomorrow, March 19; registered fans will have a chance to buy tickets starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 21.
In the unlikely chance that there are still tickets available (this show is virtually guaranteed to sell out quickly), the rest will go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. Friday, March 22, at Live Nation and AXS or at 888-929-7849.
