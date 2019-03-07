Review: Two Solos Show Patterned Play at David B. Smith

David B. Smith is constantly on the lookout for talented artists across the country who haven’t shown much in Denver. For the small but strong, enigmatically named solo Then Where Sun When There in the front of his eponymous gallery on Wazee Street, Smith has tapped Los Angeles-based artist Emily Joyce, whose work is also included in Aftereffect: Georgia O'Keeffe and Contemporary Painting, now on view at MCA Denver. Her debut at Smith's gallery includes paintings and works on paper that either broadly engage patterning or are covered in actual patterns.

Joyce’s compositions refer to minimalism and geometric abstraction from the ’60s and ’70s, but her execution is much more expressive than was the case with those earlier efforts. The antique-y surface she produces has the appearance of tempera; oddly enough, it lends the works a very current-looking vibe. She creates this through her materials: Joyce often uses Flashe, a matte vinyl paint that she exploits in various ways, most strikingly when she lays on veils of it, allowing the underpainting to be visible.

Her arrangements of the forms she uses, many done in square formats, play with symmetry and asymmetry but still have a fool-the-eye effect, so that they wind up being perfectly balanced. In “Criss-Crossed Columns," for example, a pair of striped rectangles float near the top and bottom, compressing an arrangement of other geometric shapes, including quarter circles and squares of color. These shapes stand out against a recessive ground that has both patterned elements and brushy expressionist passages. Joyce’s palettes are made up of Easter egg pastels, along with black and other dark shades, creating unusual tonal rhythms that are at times less balanced than the compositions themselves.