It's Curtains for John Moore at the DCPA

As the theater scene implodes, with companies canceling spring seasons and the Colorado Shakespeare Festival going dark this summer, as directors wonder if they can keep their organizations alive in the long term and artists worry about paying the rent, another devastating event has hit the community.

John Moore, senior arts editor at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts since 2013, has just lost his job in the midst of freezes, layoffs and cutbacks intended to offset a coronavirus-caused loss of millions of dollars, according to the DCPA.

Sometimes I think of John as a father of local theater, sometimes more of an uncle, brother or cousin — because he’s more lively, inventive and inspirational than kindly and paternal. However I label him, for many decades he has been an indispensable figure in the Denver arts scene.

I first met John when I started reviewing theater regularly for Westword (who remembers exactly when, since I’d been doing this on and off ever since the publication started more than four decades ago). He was then the critic for the Denver Post, and I’d watch him pacing down the aisle at intermission, wondering what he thought of the production on which we’d both be offering printed opinions within a day. As we became friends, John and I talked theater a lot. I felt validated when we agreed on a production, but it was even more fun when we didn’t: “Oh, come on, John. That was a great performance,” I’d say, and he’d respond, “I can’t believe we saw the same thing.” Or vice versa.

As a reviewer, John was tireless. He seemed to see every show in town. He traveled to Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, talked to high school thespians, worked with the Colorado Theatre Guild on the annual Henry Awards, published advances, investigations and interviews. John adjusted to changing times faster than almost anyone else in arts journalism, shooting his own photos, making videos and slideshows, podcasting, generally experimenting with media. In addition to several other awards, including a couple of Westword Best of Denver honors, he was named one of the twelve most influential theater critics in the United States by American Theatre magazine.

When John took a Denver Post buyout in 2011, all kinds of lamentation arose in the theater world, but he didn’t stand still. He started work on a website intended to serve the arts community and publicize its events, though funding was a struggle. In 2013, he was offered the DCPA job of senior arts journalist, a new position. And in the midst of all this, he wrote two plays. One, Waiting for Obama, was shown at the New York Fringe Festival, and featured some of Denver’s finest actors.

I know very little about the internal workings of the Denver Center, which rigidly controls its own publicity, but I can offer my observations as an outsider with an intense interest in the theater world. Over the years, the organization has become more and more corporate. Talk to Wendy Ishii, who created Bas Bleu, a theater that serves as the hub of an extraordinary arts community in Fort Collins; or Chip Walton at Curious Theatre Company, Steven Weitz of the Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company, Amanda Berg Wilson of the Catamounts, or one of the co-directors of Benchmark, Rachel Rogers and Haley Johnson, and you'll hear a lot about acting, trends in playwriting and directing, artistic goals and ideals, and plans to reach those goals. If you ask about the company’s financial situation, these people will probably be open to discussing it — usually in terms of how it affects the quality and viability of their productions. Yet even though the DCPA's current artistic director, Chris Coleman, clearly and strongly communicates — and exemplifies — his love for the performing arts, few of the company’s official press releases are directly about theater itself. My memory may be faulty, but it seems to me that almost every release discusses new construction and/or yet another another vice president added to an already top-heavy list.

But then the DCPA had John Moore, who is both an artist and an arts lover, producing interviews and videos with actors, directors, writers, designers of sets, lighting and costumes, vigorously communicating the joy and excitement of the work, causing more and more of my friends to call begging for one of my reviewer tickets, and bringing the work of the theater company alive. Beyond that, he also used his platform to shine a light on the metro scene and support the work of artists all over town.

And that wasn’t all he did. Even before the coronavirus crisis, work in theater was precarious and most participants lived paycheck to paycheck. An illness or other serious setback could completely derail a life. In 2014, John set up the Denver Actors Fund, which gives money to theater people in need — to date, some $400,000 has been made available — and also coordinates volunteer offers for shopping, house-cleaning, transportation and other help. This represents not only practical assistance — though that is a huge factor — but reassurance in a time of shock and crisis that the theater community has come together to support a member. There is no other journalist in the country who has accomplished anything like this, and it has reflected brilliantly on the center.

No matter how dire the DCPA's financial straits may be, the loss of this voice of genuine passion, humanism and illumination is a true tragedy for the theater community.