Denver's 48 Hour Film Project: Where Creativity Meets High Stakes

"If you can make a film in 48 hours, you can do anything."
August 16, 2024
Katalysis Kollective, one of this year's contestants, prepares their film for submission to the 48 Hour Film Project competition.
Katalysis Kollective, one of this year's contestants, prepares their film for submission to the 48 Hour Film Project competition. Courtesy of Shannon Bress

In 2006, Ilya Kushnir was just another film student at the University of Colorado Boulder, navigating the complexities of school while aspiring to make his mark in the industry. One day, he came across an unassuming flier tacked to a bulletin board. Its concept was simple yet audacious: Make a short film in 48 hours.

Intrigued, Kushnir rallied his friend and embarked on a whirlwind weekend of filmmaking. The result? A movie called The Gift, which Kushnir proudly describes as "a terrible film" that made "no sense." But for Kushnir, it also marked the start of a nearly two-decade relationship with the 48 Hour Film Project.

“It was a great learning experience,” he recalls. “The film was terrible, but it got me hooked. That was my introduction to the 48 Hour Film Project, and I’ve been involved ever since.”
click to enlarge people at a film festival
“The 48 Hour Film Project really levels the playing field for all filmmakers," Illya Kushnir says.
Courtesy of Ilya Kushnir
Fast-forward to 2024, and Kushnir is no longer just a participant — he is the city producer for Denver's version of the 48 Hour Film Project, guiding dozens of local teams through the same exhilarating, sleep-deprived experience that first drew him in. The journey from concept to completion in just 48 hours is a grueling one, demanding not only creativity, but also endurance, teamwork and a fair amount of improvisation. For Kushnir, it’s the intensity and the camaraderie that make the experience so special.

“My responsibilities include outreach, handling all the business stuff, communication with filmmakers, logistics, setting up screens, troubleshooting with people when they have problems and communicating with corporate on policy,” he says. “Honestly, my main goal every year is just to efficiently facilitate the weekend, because I want people to have an amazing experience."

This year, 41 teams took on the challenge from July 26 to 28, drawing a genre from a hat and receiving a list of required elements before diving headfirst into 48 hours of frantic creativity. The required elements included the line "You sure about that?" as well as a character named Karen or Ken Spankowski, the president of their HOA, and a painting to use as a prop. Despite these constraints, or perhaps because of them, the filmmakers created some of their best work to date.
click to enlarge people at a film festival
From July 26 to 28, 41 teams in Denver took on the challenge of creating a film in 48 hours.
Courtesy of Shannon Bress
“We had 43 teams register, 41 show up at kickoff, and 39 submitted films, which is a great number," Kushnir proudly reports. "It was a strong group this year. A lot of times we have a lot of late films, and this year everybody, except for two teams who didn’t submit anything, turned their films in on time, so that is an extremely high success rate this year, and we are very proud of our filmmakers for that."

The 39 groups that successfully submitted their films screened them at at the Bug Theatre. The Bug’s DIY, old-school charm perfectly complements the spirit of the event, where films are celebrated for their ingenuity rather than their polish.

"The screenings are the best, because other teams will get to see what other people made," Kushnir says. "For those teams that wrote comedies, it’s cool to see if your funny scene hits in front of audiences. Watching films in a room together is very different than hitting 'play' on something on Netflix, so I love the screening process."

The project's highlight comes on Friday, August 23, when the Best of Screening takes place. Here, the top films — selected by a panel of three industry judges — will be showcased, with awards handed out for categories including Best Acting, Best Directing and the coveted Best Film.

One of the most remarkable aspects of the 48 Hour Film Project is its accessibility. Participants range from first-time filmmakers to seasoned professionals, all working under the same constraints, leveling the playing field in a way few other competitions do.

“The 48 Hour Film Project really levels the playing field for all filmmakers," Kushnir says. "It’s less about budget or equipment and more about stories. All you need is an idea and a concept, and you can make something beautiful."

This democratization of filmmaking is one reason the 48 Hour Film Project has become such a beloved event in Denver and around the world. With local events taking place in over 100 cities globally, the project offers filmmakers a unique opportunity to showcase their talents on an international stage. Winning teams from each city advance to Filmapalooza, where they compete against the best of the best, with the top six films earning a coveted spot at the Cannes Film Festival Short Film Corner.

“If you can make a film in 48 hours, you can do anything,” Kushnir asserts. "Although the first 48 Hour Film Project I did was probably the most impactful for me, each year is unique and teaches valuable life skills. You can use the problem-solving skills you learned at the event in your personal and professional lives as another tool in your toolbox. If you can deliver under these constraints, imagine what you can create once some of them are removed."

48 Hour Film Project Best of Screening, Friday, August 23, the Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo Street. Learn more at 48hourfilm.com/denver.
