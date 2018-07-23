Denver Art Museum Announces Massive Monet Exhibition

The Denver Art Museum has announced it will bring more than 100 paintings by French impressionist Claude Monet to Denver in what is being billed as "the most comprehensive U.S. exhibition of Monet paintings in more than two decades."
The exhibit, dubbed Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature, will launch in the fall of 2019.
The show has been organized by the DAM and the Museum Barberini in Potsdam, Germany, and Denver will be the only city in the United States to show these works.
“We’re thrilled to organize and present this monumental exhibition, which will provide a new perspective on such a beloved artist,” says Christoph Heinrich, director of the DAM. “Visitors will gain a better understanding of Monet’s creative process and how he distanced himself from conventions associated with the traditional landscape genre of painting.”
The works will come from arts institutions and collections from around the world and will include paintings from throughout the impressionist's career, most focused on his evolving depiction of nature and landscapes.
“Throughout his career, Monet was indefatigable in his exploration of the different moods of nature, seeking to capture the spirit of a certain place and translating its truth onto the canvas,” says Angelica Daneo, curator of European painting and sculpture at the DAM. "Monet's constant quest for new motifs shows the artist's appreciation for nature's ever-changing and mutable character, not only from place to place, but from moment to moment, a concept that increasingly became the focus of his art."
Group tickets will go on sale for Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature, on December 17, 2018.
