Denver Art Museum Announces Massive Monet Exhibition

The Denver Art Museum has announced it will bring more than 100 paintings by French impressionist Claude Monet to Denver in what is being billed as "the most comprehensive U.S. exhibition of Monet paintings in more than two decades."

The exhibit, dubbed Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature, will launch in the fall of 2019.

The show has been organized by the DAM and the Museum Barberini in Potsdam, Germany, and Denver will be the only city in the United States to show these works.