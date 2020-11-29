DAM Reopening Ticket Sales for Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera Exhibit

While most Denver museums have been shut down since November 20 under COVID-19 Level Red restrictions, the Denver Art Museum has a special variance from the state that allows it to remain open. Still, the DAM suspended ticket sales for more than a week as it waited for clarification regarding its status.

The answer came this weekend, when the DAM announced that it will again start selling another round of tickets for the Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and Mexican Modernism exhibit. As it did before, the museum will restrict capacity and enforce rigorous social-distancing guidelines.

The first batch of timed tickets will be for December 1 through December 6; they'll go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 30. After that, tickets will continue to be released in one-week blocks at 9 a.m. each morning until the exhibit closes on January 24.

“Selling exhibition tickets on a rolling basis is a departure from past ticketing processes,” explains Christoph Heinrich, Frederick and Jan Mayer director of the DAM. “This approach allows us to be nimble with ticketing and make any necessary adjustments to capacity to offer the safest possible museum environment for our visitors and staff.”

With COVID-19 still running rampant in Colorado, the DAM, which is currently allowed to operate at 25 percent capacity, could still be shut down at any time. If it is, ticket-holders with reservations will be notified of their options.

Tickets for Mexican Modernism are $22 for members and $26 for non-members; they're available starting November 30 at the Denver Art Museum website or at 720-913-0130.