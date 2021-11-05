Art Attack: Where to Celebrate First Friday During Denver Arts Week

Get out and support your local artists and art venues on Friday, then come back on Saturday night for Night at the Museums, with free admission at four local cultural institutions in Civic Center and nearby on Santa Fe Drive, as well other spots around town.
Colorado Potters Guild Fall Sale
First Plymouth Congregational Church, 3501 South Colorado Boulevard, Englewood
Friday, November 5, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, November 6, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
It doesn’t get any more local than this: 35 members of the Colorado Potters Guild will have more than 2,000 clay-based works — including functional pottery, sculpture and jewelry — on the shelves at the Colorado Potters Guild Fall Sale, returning in all its glory after going dark because of COVID in 2020. Gift up early and give back to the community.
Affordable Art Show
Balefire Goods, 7513 Grandview Avenue, Arvada
Through November 28
Opening Reception: Friday, November 5, 4 to 7 p.m.
Balefire is in holiday mode throughout November, ceding its gallery space to local artists working with pottery, jewelry, fine art and photography selling items for $200 or less. If you’re willing to bust the budget and go over $200, Balefire specializes in handmade jewelry year-round.
Walter Robinson, Promises
Tom Judd, Altered States
Gary Emrich, DIBS
Terry Maker, Cure All
Robischon Gallery, 1740 Wazee Street
Through December
Opening Reception: Friday, November 5, 6 to 8 p.m.
Robischon Gallery gets ready for the holiday season with a wonderful mixed bag of five solos by artists working in sculpture, assemblage, surrealistic painting, collage, photography and mixed media.
Jonathan and Letishia Kelley, Portraits of Change: Inspired by the Uprising
PlatteForum, Savoy at Curtis Park, 2700 Arapahoe Street, Unit 103
Through November 19
Opening Reception: Friday, November 5, 6 to 8 p.m.; RSVP in advance for timed-entry slot
Convos With Gen Z: Saturday, November 6, 1 p.m.
Black and Indigenous artist couple Jonathan and Letishia Kelley make connections between the uproar over George Floyd’s death by police violence and the treaty-breaking shutdown of Fourth of July protests by members of the Lakota Indigenous tribes during Trump rallies at Mount Rushmore in 2020. It’s a short link with a long history of civil rights infractions linking the two incidents, as they graphically show through photographic and filmed imagery from both uprisings. The exhibition opens Friday, followed on Saturday by an intergenerational conversation between PlatteForum ArtLab students and activists from the community.
Esther Hz, Acausal
Understudy, 890 C 14th street
Through November 28
Opening Reception: Friday, November 5, 6 to 9 p.m.
Understudy opens its doors to artist Esther Hz (aka Hernandez), who is using the space this month for a performative installation based on stories of coincidence submitted by community members. Viewers will walk through a deserted room adorned with memorabilia and artifacts tied to each story, with an audio component that reveals the true accounts. Then they can record their own stories of synchronicity and coincidence for future use.
Virginia Diaz Saiki and Lucas Thomas, Festive Descent
Alto Gallery, RiNo ArtPark, 1900 35th Street, Suite B
Through November 27
Opening Reception: Friday, November 5, 6 to 9 p.m.
One good outcome of sheltering in place during the worst months of the pandemic is that it afforded folks time to think uninterrupted and, in particular, to self-reflect. For artists Virginia Diaz Saiki and Lucas Thomas, that opened an accordingly self-reflective series of work. Diaz Saiki’s color monoprint series Abundance Bowl, overflowing with semiotic shapes and marks within geometric outlines, interact in arranged groupings with the overriding blue palette in Thomas’s ceramic sculptures and acrylic paintings of surreal near-objects.
November Guest Artist Kim Anderson
Valkarie Gallery, 445 South Saulsbury Street, Belmar, Lakewood
Through November 28
Opening Reception: Friday, November 5, 5 to 8:30 p.m.
Kim Anderson, known for her wall-hung clay and mixed-media reliefs, masks, sculpture and pots, takes over Valkarie’s guest space with a gorgeous, giftable array of decorative works throughout November.
Binary
Foolproof Contemporary Art, 3240 Larimer Street
Through December 18
Opening Reception: Friday, November 5, 6 p.m.
Performance artist and metal sculptor David Lobdell and new Foolproof artists Emily Zeek, Ariella Asher and Sahand Tabatabai will focus on imagery of zeroes and ones for Binary, a show referring to both binary code and binary/non-binary lifestyle and gender politics.
Alexandrea Pangburn and Tracy Weil, Penumbra
Odell Brewing Company, 2945 Larimer Street
Through November 30
Opening Reception: Friday, November 5, 5 to 7 p.m.
Fellow artists and muralists Alexandrea Pangburn and Tracy Weil pair Pangburn’s depictions from the animal world and Weil’s fanciful scenes in fun shapes and primary colors for a brewpub exhibition with a moon theme (full moon, by the way, falls a little more than midway through the show, coinciding with a partial eclipse — therefore the title Penumbra, referencing a partial shadow across the moon). In addition to separate works in counterpoint, the artists have also included a few collaborations, and they’re pretty darn cool.
The Seductive Surface 2.0
Plinth Gallery, 3520 Brighton Boulevard
Through December 18
Opening Reception: Friday, November 5, 6 to 9 p.m.
Plinth’s holiday-season show is a winner for anyone looking for a spectacular art gift: The Seductive Surface 2.0 casts its gaze on the art of ornamentation — carved or patterned surfaces and impressions; modeling and relief; and paints, glazes and other surface decorations, to name a few techniques. The result? Splendid ceramics, each piece one of a kind.
Belgin Yucelen, Natasha Mistry and Paul Brokering, Contemplation
Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder
Through January 7
Opening Reception: Friday, November 5, 5:30 p.m.
Fall shows open at the Dairy Arts Center this weekend, headed up in the McMahon Gallery by Diptych, Keith Brenner’s series of fifty photographs paired in, yes, diptychs, with both halves dependent on the other to tell a complete story. As an interactive twist, Brenner is asking viewers to write down their interpretations of the double-sided tales to be shared later by participants on Zoom. After that, he hopes to turn the project into a book.
While the other three artists’ opening shows at the Dairy are connected under the overarching title of Contemplation, the similarly meditative works are displayed as solos in three different gallery spaces: Belgin Yucelen’s Floating Tales print series documents a fictional story, while Overwritten Scripts concerns the idea of art-making as sacred; Natasha Mistry offers circular oil paintings of geometric shapes made iridescent by mica flakes; and architect Paul Brokering captures photo images of kaleidoscopic patterns in architectural details.
First Friday Pop-Up Gallery
The Art, a Hotel, 1201 Broadway
Friday, November 5, 7 to 11 p.m.
Not only is the Art hotel a work of art in itself on the outside, it’s also chock-full of works of art on the inside. For Denver Arts Week’s citywide First Friday showcase this week, the hotel will welcome folks inside with a pop-up gallery of even more works, all by local artists and muralists. Ron Drabkin will provide live music, and Fire Restaurant & Lounge will offer food and drink specials.
CHAC First Friday in the Northside
HourGlass Hair Studio, 2555 West 46th Avenue
Opening Reception: Friday, November 5, 6 to 9 p.m.
CHAC returns to its Northside roots for First Friday with a cozy show of work by local artists and CHAC members Tony Ankele, Sonny Valdez and the father-son duo of Jay Jaramillo and Jerry Jaramillo. Former CHAC director Lucille Rivera curated the show.
Día de los Muertos in the Art District on Santa Fe
Santa Fe Drive, between 13th and Alameda avenues
Friday, November 5, 5 to 9 p.m.
Día de los Muertos Denver-style wouldn’t be complete without a stop in the Art District on Santa Fe, where the Museo de las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive, invites folks inside for a hot-chocolate warm-up with a bite of pan de muerto. Once fortified, you can admire artful altars, paint a sugar skull, enjoy dance and music performances or enter a Catrina costume contest (with separate events for adults and children). Museum admission is free on every First Friday, so this is also the perfect opportunity to catch up with the Museo’s new exhibition, Smoking Mirrors.
Drop in down the street at Su Teatro, 721 Santa Fe Drive, to see traditional altars honoring the dead, and stop by Grace Gallery, 877 Santa Fe Drive, to see outdoor wall projections of photos of loved ones who have passed submitted by community members. Artists on Santa Fe, 747 Santa Fe Drive, is ready to peddle beautiful handmade gifts on display for its 34th annual Holiday Exhibition.
40 West Día de los Muertos Art Crawl of Memories
40 West Arts District, 1560 Teller Street, Lakewood
Friday, November 5, 6 to 9 p.m.
Day of the Dead Celebration
Pirate: Contemporary Art, 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood
Friday, November 5, 6 to 10 p.m.
The well-entrenched Pirate co-op’s nearly forty-year relationship with the Day of the Dead continues without interruption after the gallery survived its move to Lakewood from the Northside a few years ago. The annual Día de los Muertos exhibition and celebration, never just an event for artists, is still drawing in people from the neighborhood to participate. This year’s event will be a big comeback after 2020, in lockstep with the rest of the 40 West Art District, where First Friday will be all about honoring the dead with ofrendas, Day of the Dead-themed art, Aztec dancers, separate piñata parties for kids and adults, and the icing: a solemn and beautiful candlelight procession.
The rest of 40 West — and CHAC — is joining in with Pirate’s celebrated Day of the Dead observance on First Friday for a not-to-miss Art Crawl of Memories through the district along West Colfax. Ofrendas will abound, with a focus on work by local Latinx artists and creative elementary school students, and a community procession will inch its way past fire dancers, from the Teller Street Hub to the co-op community at Pasternack’s Art Hub.
ImageText Group Exhibition
Mirus Gallery, 1144 Broadway
Through December 31
Friday, November 5, 7 to 10 p.m.; RSVP at Eventbrite
Mirus ends the year with a big group show by more than twenty well-known wall writers and street artists, which in these times fits the theme of letterforms in art nicely.
Musical Geniuses and Magdalenas: a solo exhibit by Arturo Garcia
People’s Building, 9995 East Colfax Avenue
Friday, November 5, and Friday, November 12, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Painter Arturo Garcia gets a solo show at the People’s Building that focuses on his portrait series of musical heroes; it’s open for viewing this Friday and next, before the Catamounts’ performances of Eddie and Dave. As noted below, Garcia has another First Friday event this week, but you can meet with him in person at the People’s Building on November 12.
First Friday at Arturo Garcia Art Studio
Arturo Garcia Art Studio & Gallery, 4040 Morrison Road
Friday, November 5, 5 to 8 p.m.
RSVP by text: 720-495-1407
Arturo Garcia hosts open studio nights every First Friday in Westwood. Come celebrate Día de los Muertos and Denver Arts Week with live music by Yuzo Nieto, complimentary pan de muerto and café, and artworks by Garcia.
Michael Vacchiano: Alt\West
F(L)AME: Ego in the Time of Visual Media
BRDG Project, 1553 Platte Street
Through November 27
Opening Reception: Saturday, November 6, 6 to 10 p.m.
BRDG Project premieres two solos and a group show this weekend in Highland: Printmaker Jennifer Ghormley’s installation strays from her usual oeuvre to explore mixed media and dimensionality; Michael Vacchiano turns stereotypes of the West upside down in oil on canvas by placing them on unexpected modern backgrounds. For F(L)AME: Ego in the Time of Visual Media, which coincides with the Denver Film Festival, Alycia Ann, Charlie Apple, Michael Dowling, Forge, Julie Jablonksi, Liam Kealey, Brett Matarazzo and Rob Shearer comment on the advent of the selfie and how it’s changed life as we knew it. Pop-up film presentations from local artists are expected during the show’s run; keep updated here.
Autumn Artfest 2021
Globeville Riverside Art Center (GRACe), 888 East 50th Avenue
Saturday, November 6, 3 to 9 p.m.
Globeville represents for Denver Arts Week with a group show in the gallery at GRACe, as well as live music and art demonstrations, open studios and, the biggest incentive of all, giftable art for sale. More than 75 artists and creative businesses are in residence at GRACe at any given time.
Elena Gunderson and Vinni Alfonso, Homewrecker
Sally Centigrade, 445 South Saulsbury Street, Belmar, Lakewood
Through November
Open by appointment only; email [email protected] for reservation
Vinni Alfonso and Elena Gunderson blend explosive styles for a collaborative show they say is about love, loss, family and remembrance. Both artists reflect the retro in different ways: Gunderson’s portraits shock the eye with red or green or purple faces and floral frames, while Alfonso’s scenes of people doing not-so-pretty things are rendered in murky slash-and-burn colors; together, they slay the subject matter with living-room mockups of a different decade, hung with distorted portraits of distant ancestors.
Matriarch: New Works by Chloé Duplessis
Matriarch Mercantile, Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
November 7 through December 21
The new branch of Matriarch Mercantile at Stanley Marketplace hosts an exhibition of collages by Denver artist and social-justice activist Chloé Duplessis. Though some of them might seem abstract at first look, these works have a deeper meaning, channeling the positive elements of the Black female experience. A portion of the proceeds from all works sold will go to support the artist's Culture in the Classroom initiative in greater Denver.
Interested in having your event appear in this calendar? Send the details to [email protected].