 Denver Film Festival 2023 Must-See Pick for November 6: Richland | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Media

Denver Film Festival Must-See Pick for November 6: Richland

This doc reveals an odd slice of atomic history.
November 6, 2023
An image from Richland.
An image from Richland. Courtesy of the Denver Film Festival
Share this:
Again this year, Denver Film Festival artistic director Matt Campbell is offering his must-see picks for each day of the  event — including many flicks that movie lovers might otherwise miss amid the flood of silver-screen goodies. Today he spotlights a selection for November 6: Richland.

Richland
Directed by Irene Lusztig
7 p.m. Monday, November 6, AMC House 3
4:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 7, AMC House 3

According to artistic director Matt Campbell, Richland is "a really interesting documentary, and the filmmaker, Irene Lusztig, will be here for a Q&A."

There will be plenty to discuss. "Richland is a small town in Washington that has a connection to the advent of the atomic bomb," he says. "It's not Los Alamos, it's not Oppenheimer, but it played an integral part in its development."

Richland's brush with the bomb still lingers, Campbell continues: "In some ways, the film is a slice of Americana, profiling this tiny town. But Richland also played a part in the history of the U.S. military and the military industrial complex — and the film looks at how that's having ramifications to this day."

One example: The mascot of Richland High School is a mushroom cloud. Director Lusztig "interviews all these kids about what it's like for their school to have this symbol of violence and mass destruction," Campbell says. "Some people embrace the history, and there is tourism and things like that involved with it. But a past that's so deep and ingrained brings both good and bad, depending on how you view it."
Find details and tickets for the 46th Denver Film Festival here.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.
Contact: Michael Roberts

Trending

Married at First Sight Recap: The Calm Before the Storm

Film & TV

Married at First Sight Recap: The Calm Before the Storm

By Hannah Metzger
Meet the Couples of Married at First Sight, Denver Edition

Film & TV

Meet the Couples of Married at First Sight, Denver Edition

By Emily Ferguson
Crystal Castle Beads Debuts on South Broadway With Live Music, Vendors

Shopping

Crystal Castle Beads Debuts on South Broadway With Live Music, Vendors

By Julianna O'Clair
Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver (and Beyond) This Week

Things to Do

Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver (and Beyond) This Week

By Westword Staff
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation